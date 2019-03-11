Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Let the elders catch fish for themselves

16 secs ago | Views
A bank for women, a bank for youths, a bank for..........etc, when will there be a bank for pensioners?

Maybe its because of the general notion that pensioners are destined to expire but, who does not?

The founder and owner of KFC is said to have founded his empire or business entity at sixty years of age, today KFC operates in more than a hundred countries. No one has a monopoly of good ideas hence business capability is never inhibited by age.

National resources and capital must be at the disposal of everyone everywhere so long the project is viable. Nowadays death is pro rata, its no more a preserve for the elders since numbers from all age groups seem to be knocking at Heaven's door.

There also must be a bank for pensioners where the elders can obtain seed money for farming, piggeries, poultry etc. Retiring at sixty, pensioners still have time and energy on their side that given a chance good can come out of their experience at work places.

It is dehumanising and disheartening to see the elderly asking for money from next of kin when they can put knuckles to the ground and fend for themselves. These are able bodied people with years of experience from commerce and industry, just give them the fishing rod and bait.

Donating a fried piece of salmon will provide a single meal. Let the elders catch fish for themselves.

Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Tondo Murisa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zimbabwe needs one language'

4 mins ago | 3 Views

PHOTOS: Maps Maponyane goes bungee jumping while on vacation in Zimbabwe

29 mins ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa declares cyclone tragedy state of disaster

45 mins ago | 171 Views

Cyclone hits Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 2455 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone death toll rises to 31

2 hrs ago | 703 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Chipinge

4 hrs ago | 1481 Views

MDC structures manipuated to create a one centre of power built around Chamisa.

4 hrs ago | 972 Views

Chamisa employing unorthodox tactics to cow rivals

4 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Chamisa's youths regret Khupe split

4 hrs ago | 3165 Views

Strive Masiyiwa, US charity fight tropical diseases in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 530 Views

Concerns raised over Gukurahundi hearings

5 hrs ago | 581 Views

Mnangagwa opens up on past

5 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Dembare's foreign players yet to get international clearances

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Cyclone Idai changes direction towards Masvingo

5 hrs ago | 2706 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone death toll rises to 28

5 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Zanu-PF packs hundreds of people in goods train for Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 719 Views

Chamisa confronts James Gumbo?

6 hrs ago | 1201 Views

MPs are useless: Zivhu§

6 hrs ago | 702 Views

WATCH: Army commander PV Sibanda appears with Mnangagwa in Abu Dhabi

7 hrs ago | 5033 Views

Mozambique cyclone cuts power to South Africa

7 hrs ago | 716 Views

WATCH: Ugly scenes as cyclone hits Chimanimani

7 hrs ago | 3200 Views

Chamisa won't split MDC

7 hrs ago | 705 Views

Mnangagwa shuts out Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 4944 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Abu Dhabi

7 hrs ago | 588 Views

Cyclone Idai kills 24 people in Chimanimani East

10 hrs ago | 4893 Views

BREAKING: Rock kills 2 catholic students

11 hrs ago | 4683 Views

PHOTOS: Victoria Falls bus kills passengers

11 hrs ago | 6263 Views

“Zanu PF has failed to provide health care, we must” – no, remove Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 1810 Views

Welshman Ncube abandons MDC

11 hrs ago | 9867 Views

Of old folktales ...

12 hrs ago | 682 Views

Deployment of Shona civil servants in Matabeleland condemned

12 hrs ago | 2030 Views

Ramaphosa's coded message to Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 7089 Views

Kasukuwere announces return to exile?

15 hrs ago | 6274 Views

Warriors seek fans support

15 hrs ago | 639 Views

Mnangagwa demands more money in sport

15 hrs ago | 961 Views

Death sentence for double murderer

15 hrs ago | 1628 Views

Mnangagwa's neglect of health sector felonious

15 hrs ago | 779 Views

ZBC partner fights eviction order

15 hrs ago | 715 Views

Driver dies as vehicle overturns

15 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Mnangagwa reveals childhood dreams

15 hrs ago | 968 Views

Cyclone Idai spreads into Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Indian investors to jet in to finalise Ekusileni opening

15 hrs ago | 522 Views

Multi Choice dismisses shutdown rumours

15 hrs ago | 694 Views

Vimbai Zimuto will burn in hell, says prophet

15 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Zimbabwean woman shot seven times in SA

15 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Zimbabwe to blacklist, freeze terrorist funds

15 hrs ago | 491 Views

Boeing sucked into Zimbabwe Airways saga

15 hrs ago | 938 Views

Kasukuwere vows to take his fight to Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1321 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days