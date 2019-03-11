Opinion / Columnist

A bank for women, a bank for youths, a bank for..........etc, when will there be a bank for pensioners?Maybe its because of the general notion that pensioners are destined to expire but, who does not?The founder and owner of KFC is said to have founded his empire or business entity at sixty years of age, today KFC operates in more than a hundred countries. No one has a monopoly of good ideas hence business capability is never inhibited by age.National resources and capital must be at the disposal of everyone everywhere so long the project is viable. Nowadays death is pro rata, its no more a preserve for the elders since numbers from all age groups seem to be knocking at Heaven's door.There also must be a bank for pensioners where the elders can obtain seed money for farming, piggeries, poultry etc. Retiring at sixty, pensioners still have time and energy on their side that given a chance good can come out of their experience at work places.It is dehumanising and disheartening to see the elderly asking for money from next of kin when they can put knuckles to the ground and fend for themselves. These are able bodied people with years of experience from commerce and industry, just give them the fishing rod and bait.Donating a fried piece of salmon will provide a single meal. Let the elders catch fish for themselves.Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.