We need toll-free numbers for essential services

Entities like ZETDC (faults), NSSA (benefits), City of Harare (Works), ZRP etc must have toll-free numbers for easy of communication. Power outages due to faults are very common especially these days when its raining.

All attempts to report the 'power out' situation are thwarted by the need for airtime and where one gets through to the faults number, the its-common-attitude of the duty officer is appalling.

Obviously the caller expects to hear what is being done about the fault and when restoration of power can be expected, both questions are never answered in the majority of cases. NSSA pensioners are mostly poor sickly elderly people to whom airtime purchase is a luxury beyond means.

Faced with queries concerning their pension payouts, these work-veterans must be able to communicate with NSSA without impediments. A toll-free number must be availed for convenience. The City of Harare Water and Works departments are very essential entities to urban water consumers.

Burst water pipes must be attended to urgently without hindrance. Its the common people who in most cases are the first to come across gushing waters. Trees fall across busy roads blocking traffic in the process. People need too-free numbers to reach the relevant people.

As for ZRP, I shall not speak. The need is a public secret.

Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Tondo Murisa
Most Popular In 7 Days