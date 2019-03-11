Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa should have cancelled the Abu Dhabi trip

5 hrs ago | Views
Because of the shutdown in United States of America, President Trump was forced to cancel some international meetings held outside the USA. USA is also a latest victim of a cyclone, President Trump was always seen with the victims, consoling them. I thought that President ED Mnangagwa learned from his aborted trip when there was a massive demo that claimed 17 in January 2019. I am now forced to accept that President ED Mnangagwa has incompetent advisors or he may not be following their advice.

Allegations from the media are that, Zimbabwean hospitals are dry, facing a serious shortage of drugs and even gloves. Surprisingly, the minister of health is blaming sanctions for these shortages. I have not heard of a concrete solution from the government pertaining to the health crisis. What I only heard was that President ED Mnangagwa is off to Abu Dhabi for bilateral talks. The minister of health declared that he managed to secure $1 million for the drugs, an amount that is insufficient and unsustainable compared to the challenges facing our hospitals. How much is the Abu Dhabi trip going to cost the tax payers?  It could have been wise if that money was to be channeled towards health or cyclone Idai disaster management.

Let me take this opportunity to express my condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones because of the ongoing cyclone. They are all in my prayers. Before President ED left for Abu Dhabi, the cyclone had already killed scores in Mozambique and South Africa and the weathermen had already warned Zimbabwe to be vigilant. However, before the cyclone hits some parts of Zimbabwe, I was shocked to learn that President Mnangagwa was already on air visiting Abu Dhabi for bilateral talks.

The deaths reported in South Africa and Mozambique could have alerted President ED Mnangagwa to cancel the Abu Dhabi trip. I thought he learned from President Trump and others like President Magufuli of Tanzania who has already canceled a lot of international trips because of the inevitable challenges that require his attention at home. President ED Mnangagwa should have shown seriousness and be with the victims of the cyclone at home during this hour of need. I want to urge President ED Mnangagwa to be considerate and show love to his people. His team saw all these coming but failed to advise the president to stay at home.

This cyclone is going to leave the weak Zimbabwe's economy weak. The disaster comes at a time when the government is failing to purchase even gloves and painkillers. It pains me that school children are reported to have been killed while their President is away at the expense of tax payers' money. I am informed that scores of people were injured due to the effects of the cyclone while media allegations are that hospitals have no medicine. This is definitely going to be a double tragedy but we will conquer as a team, Hopewell Chin'ono's effort to mobilize heath support from Zimbabweans in diaspora is noble. I want to express my special thanks to him for such a brilliant effort hoping that his effort may not be taken as part of regime change.

The health challenges and cyclone are definitely going to leave President ED Mnangagwa a helpless and hopeless man. He should sit down with Nelson Chamisa instead of going to Abu Dhabi. Nelson Chamisa and his team are capable of helping President ED Mnangagwa to solve our challenges. The President should avoid unnecessary trips and only attend key meetings that are not expensive for the country.

Don Chigumba can be found on twitter @Donchigumba

Source - Don Chigumba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Unfit and untrustworthy Ncube! God have mercy on MDC

5 hrs ago | 682 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono's Save Our Hospitals initiative good idea but he is offside

5 hrs ago | 282 Views

The only commandment with a promise

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Vaka CEO Message on the 10th Anniversary

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

We need toll-free numbers for essential services

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

'Zimbabwe needs one language'

6 hrs ago | 287 Views

PHOTOS: Maps Maponyane goes bungee jumping while on vacation in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 506 Views

Mnangagwa declares cyclone tragedy state of disaster

7 hrs ago | 666 Views

Cyclone hits Masvingo

8 hrs ago | 4166 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone death toll rises to 31

8 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Chipinge

10 hrs ago | 1676 Views

MDC structures manipuated to create a one centre of power built around Chamisa.

10 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Chamisa employing unorthodox tactics to cow rivals

10 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Chamisa's youths regret Khupe split

10 hrs ago | 4126 Views

Strive Masiyiwa, US charity fight tropical diseases in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 627 Views

Concerns raised over Gukurahundi hearings

10 hrs ago | 659 Views

Mnangagwa opens up on past

10 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Dembare's foreign players yet to get international clearances

10 hrs ago | 163 Views

Cyclone Idai changes direction towards Masvingo

11 hrs ago | 3151 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone death toll rises to 28

11 hrs ago | 1878 Views

Zanu-PF packs hundreds of people in goods train for Mnangagwa rally

11 hrs ago | 803 Views

Chamisa confronts James Gumbo?

12 hrs ago | 1272 Views

MPs are useless: Zivhu§

12 hrs ago | 768 Views

WATCH: Army commander PV Sibanda appears with Mnangagwa in Abu Dhabi

13 hrs ago | 5743 Views

Mozambique cyclone cuts power to South Africa

13 hrs ago | 756 Views

WATCH: Ugly scenes as cyclone hits Chimanimani

13 hrs ago | 3668 Views

Chamisa won't split MDC

13 hrs ago | 723 Views

Mnangagwa shuts out Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 5576 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Abu Dhabi

13 hrs ago | 603 Views

Cyclone Idai kills 24 people in Chimanimani East

15 hrs ago | 5051 Views

BREAKING: Rock kills 2 catholic students

17 hrs ago | 4914 Views

PHOTOS: Victoria Falls bus kills passengers

17 hrs ago | 6737 Views

“Zanu PF has failed to provide health care, we must” – no, remove Zanu PF

17 hrs ago | 1855 Views

Welshman Ncube abandons MDC

17 hrs ago | 10427 Views

Of old folktales ...

17 hrs ago | 697 Views

Deployment of Shona civil servants in Matabeleland condemned

18 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Ramaphosa's coded message to Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 7450 Views

Kasukuwere announces return to exile?

21 hrs ago | 6641 Views

Warriors seek fans support

21 hrs ago | 659 Views

Mnangagwa demands more money in sport

21 hrs ago | 981 Views

Death sentence for double murderer

21 hrs ago | 1674 Views

Mnangagwa's neglect of health sector felonious

21 hrs ago | 815 Views

ZBC partner fights eviction order

21 hrs ago | 721 Views

Driver dies as vehicle overturns

21 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Mnangagwa reveals childhood dreams

21 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Cyclone Idai spreads into Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Indian investors to jet in to finalise Ekusileni opening

21 hrs ago | 557 Views

Multi Choice dismisses shutdown rumours

21 hrs ago | 755 Views

Vimbai Zimuto will burn in hell, says prophet

21 hrs ago | 1538 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days