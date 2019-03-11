Zimbabwe in the hands of dedicated patriots

Opinion / Columnist

For one to be a member of ZANU PF in good times and bad times we need to understand some fundamental issues that everyone who is a ZANU PF cadre should know and follow. We should zero in from the basics of the party.The Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) is a centre-left political organization, which has been the ruling party of Zimbabwe since independence in 1980. The party was led comrade Robert Mugabe, first as Prime Minister with the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) and then as President from 1987 after the merger with the Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU) and retaining the name ZANU–PF, until 2017. In 2017 the strong winds of change blew from the south of the country to be specific the winds blew from Dambudzo village zvishavane and Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa took over the top post in Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front and Zimbabwe at large. Mnangagwa became the First Secretary and President With two vices who are Second co-secretaries and Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga, Kembo Mohadi.The party has the National ChairpersonSimon Khaya-Moyo Secretary General Obert Mpofu. The party is classified through its Ideology which is Left-wing populism. Conservatism National liberation Anti-imperialism Pan-Africanism. Our Political position is Centre-left. The interference of some enemies of ZANU PF created a situation in the 2008 parliamentary election, where ZANU–PF lost sole control of parliament for the first time in party history and brokered a difficult power-sharing deal with the Movement for Democratic Change – Tsvangirai (MDC), which is heavily baked by the West because of its sellout tendencies. But subsequently won the 2013 election and gained a two-thirds majority.We need to focus on party ideology.ZANU and ZAPU which united into the present party in 1987 was formed more than 50 years ago by nationalists who desired to bring about a socio economic and political dispensation that favoured the majority indigenous people. They were formed following decades of oppression by a minority white settler population that had colonized the country. ZANU PF prides itself in personal independence of the people. It always put its people first and it is the party which is there for the best interest of the people.The fathers of the Zimbabwean revolution led people towards the attainment of independence and pursuit of an ideology that would bring about social justice, economic inclusion and a political voice. The fruits Zimbabwe is enjoying now were watered by the blood of the people. Sacrifices sweat and blood were seen in the journey to independence. It is the strength of ZANU PF to unite people on riches and milk and honey.WHAT DO WE MEAN BY AN IDEOLOGY?Ideology is a set of beliefs about the proper order of society and how it can be achieved. It can again be defined as a system of ideas and ideals, especially one which forms the basis of economic or political theory and policy."the ideology of ZANUISM.An ideology is based on common understanding of fundamental issues, a common vision and a shared strategy on achieving our goals. The ideology of ZANU PF is dynamic and not static. It shapes the needs of the people and adjusts to practical doable ideas. The party is designed to move with time do that it does not become archaic.When people have a common ideology they understand their challenges in the same way and they also believe in same remedies for the ills that afflict their society. This shows why people remain with ZANU PF despite of our challenges. ZANU PF is people and people are ZANU PF.An ideology therefore brings about social cohesion which is an ingredient for peace and development. It should be submitted that ideology is what makes ZANU PF, different from MDC or any other political party. What makes ZANU PF a cut above all. In ZANU PF you can see where you are coming from and where you are going.ZANU PF has a strong belief in freedom of individuals, independence, rule of law,and control of economy. While the opposition is rooted in waving a begging bowl to trump even of it means giving up your pride. MDC's ideology is focused on perpetual self pronounced slaves of the West. They have no pride on themselves. They want Zimbabweans to be workers of western capital monopoly who are itching to own resources of this country.This is what ZANU PF fought to remove and all sons and daughters of the revolutionary party ZANU PF should be seen to resist people with retrogressive ideas be they from opposition or among us. Our ideology represents our political moral code and worldview. The scars of the war remains as reminder of the bitter war ZANU PF wedged in-order to have self confidence self rule and own our own destine.It must be submitted that ZANU PF is a Socialist party with a Pan Africanist orientation. We hold dear the belief in Independence and sovereignty. Never again shall our country be under another.The recipe for independents had great cook book Which are a portion of sweat added to a portion of blood and covered in the powder of pain mixed with anger and emotional torture and physical torture. Backed in the extreme heat of suffering to bring out a fully baked freedom.It is the members commitment to ensure that there is no repeat or reversal of the gains of our hard fought independence. No reversal of what has been signed for in blood and dried in war. As a sovereign state we are answerable to God and our citizens. and no-one else. Anyone who threatens these values is an enemy of our struggle. This exposes the MDC A who actually request a foreign army to come attack Zimbabwe so that they MDC are given power. They are offering citizen's lives for power.The need to have control over the means of production was at the heart of our struggle. The Lancaster House settlement took the momentum off the struggle to get our resources back.The sanctions are stopping us from being a vibrant economy. These sanctions are imposed at the behest of MDC. The painful thing is that they are not ashamed to boast that they need sanctions to help them remove the democratically elected government.Any one who work to defeat and reverse the gains of the war is an enemy of the people and an enemy of the state.It is a duty the abrogating on it is tantamount to betraying all the sons and daughters of Zimbabwe who paid the ultimate price to liberate this country.ZANU PF believes in the Equitable distribution of resources and opportunities.Equity is at the heart of over endeavours. We strive to ensure that wealth is spread as much as possible to the majority population.In compliance with its ideals ZANU PF has embarked on Land distribution. It has promoted production. The youth are being given land and are being trained in different fields.Empowerment of individuals is the golden crown on top of ZANU PF's head. ZANU PF has allowed democracy to flow. People are now able to campaign for the MPs they want.Democracy is rule of the majority. ZANU PF brought about democracy in Zimbabwe in 1980 and we have ensured that people choose their leaders ever since. The slogan has always been. "One man one vote. Within the party we use what is called democratic centralism. This is a system whereby party members are allowed freedom to discuss and debate matters of policy and make their submission to leadership. When the leadership takes a decision, all members are expected to uphold that decision. The president steps out of his busy schedule to meet the youth. Meet the people and even has a facebook and twitter account to enable him to talk to the people and hear them out as-well.One of the key tenets of our ideology is protection of the Zimbabwean culture and heritage. This heritage is both tangible and intangible. ZANU PF has dedicated a whole department for culture. We cannot be people without culture. As our ideology our culture is in the safe hands of ZANU PF. The custodian of everything.ZANU PF is committed to the defence of what is duly ours.The central ideas of our ideology are only attainable with a cadreship that upholds the party's values. For this reason, party members have an obligation to be disciplined, loyal, patriotic, selfless and hardworking.ZANU PF promotes and runs a well disciplined membership. Discipline is the key to win many to the party. Proud selfish people only serve to embarrass the party and the nation.A cadre who lacks discipline is a threat to himself/herself and to the entire party and the nation.Loyal cadres have unshaken support for their leaders. The leader is elected by the party membership and it is the responsibility of all members to support the leader without failure. The Second Chimurenga was fought successfully by men and women who were loyal to their commanders. It is this kind of loyalty that won the war.The party needs cadres who are not selfish. The party needs cadres who are not selfish. It needs people who are able to sacrifice for the benefit of others. Selfish individuals are enemies of the ZANU PF ideology.Hard work. The battle at hand on the economy needs hard workers. People have to go the extra mile to ensure the country prospers. Those who were allocated land must work their heads off on the land to feed the nation. All of us have a role to play in primary, secondary and tertiary sectors of our economy.If we do not work to the best interest of our party we become enemies of the party