Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

MDC Congress: Proposals to achieve unity, progress

20 secs ago | Views
THERE is nothing amiss about the split of political parties, churches, football or other sporting teams, partnerships, corporates, or any voluntary organisation for that matter.

While for the most, splits are the result of irreconcilable differences; they equally can be the result of an amicable search for growth, organic reproduction, symbiotic demand, or a variety of other reasons.

The split of political parties is not an African phenomenon; we hardly ever invent anything, good or bad. It is fashionable the world over.

The ruling Zanu-PF is the product of a political split, and has itself metamorphosed several times, during and after the struggle for independence, and continues to do so, to this day. Notably, the Anglican and AFM churches in Zimbabwe have led the pack in religious revolts.

Sometimes such splits result in the serious and notable loss of influence and space by all sides that emerge. However, more often than not, in particular in Zimbabwe politics, usually the splinter group suffers a stillbirth.

Mugabe (Robert) famously said that it was cold outside of Zanu-PF, inferring that the main party was an institution, and no one purportedly working against it, would prevail.

This is precisely why it is important that the upcoming congress of the MDC Alliance party does not result in a split, regardless of the potential share or split of influence and space for any formation, faction or group that may emerge.

To the contrary, the aim of congress must be innovation at reconciliation, reconstruction, growth, and unity for progress.

The MDC Alliance is the institution of opposition politics in modern day Zimbabwe (post ZUM), and is epitomised by the legacy of the late Morgan Tsvangirai. African politics are generally personalised than constituitonalised.  

It is less of what the constitution decrees and more of what the day's leader wants and calls for, provided he has built and gathered sufficiently loud party voices and influential loyalists around his office and person.

So it was with Samora Moises Machel, (Kenneth) Kaunda and subsequently Chiluba (Fredrick), Mugabe (not certain about Mnangagwa),  Tsvangirai, and today's Nelson Chamisa.

The press and social media are awash with speculation of a looming battle between caretaker presidential incumbent and elected secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora, two names synonymous with the birth and growth of the MDC.

Pundits are quick to refer to the battle for the secretary-general's post in the MDC congress of 2014 where Mwonzora trounced a clear favourite Chamisa. But, lotto jackpot seldom returns to the same person twice in a row and many have become addicts of gambling because of a single jackpot.  

Mwonzora has a strong history in the party, from student activism to the ZCTU labour union, and through all the years of struggle for democracy.

As secretary general, many would want to believe that he has the party structures under his wing, and therefore has an ace up his sleeve. A critical structure, the youth, appears to have already adopted a clear position on who takes the top post. Time will tell.

What is very clear, however, is that Chamisa has had a very strong head start. His electoral acceptance levels, charisma, pull power, generational attraction (not that Mwonzora is old), have been tested, and have proved to be several bars above average. He will take that momentum and impetus to the starting line-up.

It is against this background of a potentially bruising battle and nail-biting finale that I am making specific proposals to the MDC Alliance on how to conduct its congress in a manner that not only preserves unity, but also, innovatively reconstructs political gamesmanship. It all rests with Chamisa.

The first matter is of the vice-presidents, which must be resolved before congress. The need for   three vice-presidents must be ruled out as unnecessary. This structure was created for convenience and as reparation for what many see as swindling's at Congress 2013.

It was also clearly the first and strongest shot in the arm for Chamisa to eventually rise to the presidency. It is no longer necessary; neither does it appease anyone anymore. It was a very wrong precedent.

However, a second vice president, to achieve tribal balance, or gender balance, must be encouraged and confirmed as a buffer to potential leader hegemony. There are many capable candidates for that position, and several who bring positive credentials that may result in a more unified party than at present.

For me, the issue of tribe and gender must be played out in the context of the full presidium and not for specific positions. The target must be to have both gender and tribe achieved through fair contest and not decree. Behind the scenes horse-trading and consensus building is possible.

The second matter is the competition for the number one slot. I suggest an untried method. The incumbent Chamisa must automatically be accepted as nominated by virtue of incumbency and him declaring the intention to run.

Any other person vying for the position must declare their candidacy, and then canvass for the minimum required number of nominating provinces.

Where more than one candidate emerges, there must be a primary election by structures to elect only one candidate that will contest the incumbent at congress.

Third, I strongly suggest that a phased approach to the election process be adopted. First, two candidates lock horns for the presidency, and if the loser has garnered a minimum of 40 percent of the vote he be confirmed immediately as the first party vice president.

Where the candidate fails to garner a minimum 40 percent they must accept relegation to the rank and file membership and not be allowed to contest any other position. That is the high-stake risk candidates for the top post must be prepared to face.   

The vice presidency must not be contested as two separate positions but a single position in which the top two candidates will rank as first and second vice-presidents respectively. In the event that the first vice-presidency has been filled by way of the presidential ballot described above, then only one slot will remain.

This ensures that candidates position themselves for the post that they are most suited and most able to win, than to play fiddle with posts. Candidates losing at vice presidency cannot relocate themselves to a lower ranking battle. They become rank and file.

The MDC Alliance must not witch-hunt and alleges Zanu-PF machinations into its congress. Not that there will be no attempt to meddle, but that it will be so insignificant in comparison to what the MDC can do to help its own future.

It rests with Chamisa. In the same breath that he called for gender balance at vice presidency, he should have extended an open invitation to Thokozani Khupe, Lucia Matibenga, Jessie Majome and other exiled female leaders to return and contest that position.

It rests with him. Equally, Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube should be leading calls to the likes of Elton Mangoma, Obert Gutu, Lovemore Moyo, and many others to come home before congress and to play their hand. They are not sellouts, they are renegades like Shamuyarira and Frolizi were in Zanu. We must rally all cadres to the front for the next battle.

If Mwonzora contests Chamisa, if he so wishes to, and garners at least 40 percent (very likely), and assumes first vice presidency, or vice versa, power in the party will be balanced and unity preserved.

In the unlikely event of a repeat lotto jackpot, and Mwonzora outclasses Chamisa to land the presidency with an outright majority, Chamisa should be encouraged to retire to the ministry of faith (Arthur Mutambara has chosen to write).

But human nature as it is, he will more likely than not take his flock out and seek yea for new pastures. A Mwonzora split from the party will be less catastrophic on the ground.   

Democracy and political fair play are not guaranteed in the congress. That will require men of courage. It will start with "Chamisa Chete Chete". Will he have what it takes to pioneer and champion an inclusive battle that places his own title on the stakes? We shall see.


-------
Makaita Noel Mutasa is an independent political observer and commentator. He can be reached on mnhmutasa@gmail.com

Source - dailynews
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Selfish Zanu-PF govt behind our suffering

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Wonders never cease

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Pricing madness hits Victoria Falls

3 mins ago | 10 Views

Egodini Mall project stalls

4 mins ago | 10 Views

Fuel prices up by 8 cents

4 mins ago | 11 Views

Mthuli Ncube wages war against surging inflation

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa flies home into a storm

3 hrs ago | 3850 Views

Chamisa invited to anti-sanctions march

3 hrs ago | 2500 Views

Road network badly damaged by cyclone

3 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Mnangagwa cuts short his trip to UAE

3 hrs ago | 807 Views

Mudzuri takes aim at Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 2329 Views

Zimbabwe in the hands of dedicated patriots

4 hrs ago | 680 Views

Gulewankulu leader jailed

4 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Only a fool thinks Zimbabwe sanctions are targeted

8 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Hordes apply for Zacc posts

8 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Milestone in Harare-Bulawayo dualisation

9 hrs ago | 6247 Views

Chihuri challenges Zesa debt lawsuit

9 hrs ago | 1943 Views

Zimbabwe losing $100 million annually importing wheat

9 hrs ago | 494 Views

Ex-top cop in messy divorce

9 hrs ago | 3759 Views

Zimbabwe struggles despite huge forex inflows

9 hrs ago | 1966 Views

Zimbabwe: A land of squandered potential

9 hrs ago | 310 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's 'brief' visit

9 hrs ago | 3552 Views

Why prophets are misunderstood

9 hrs ago | 593 Views

145 school girls in daring protest

9 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Shocking rot at Zimbabwe hospitals

9 hrs ago | 688 Views

Taxi driver's killer jailed

9 hrs ago | 285 Views

2 Zimbabweans arrested in SA over explosives

9 hrs ago | 364 Views

Thomas Mapfumo breathes fire

9 hrs ago | 989 Views

Dembare, Chicken Inn player wrangle rages

9 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zanu-PF sends SOS for cyclone victims

9 hrs ago | 200 Views

Cyclone Idai kills 31, several displaced

9 hrs ago | 316 Views

Amakhosi product breaks new ground in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 314 Views

TelOne gears up for privatisation

9 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate surges to 59,4% in February

9 hrs ago | 130 Views

Forex shortages hit Zimbabwe's payment systems

9 hrs ago | 306 Views

Thomas Mapfumo's legacy under threat

9 hrs ago | 354 Views

Why Zimbabwe is on the path to progress

9 hrs ago | 304 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in fierce tug-of-war for land with church group

9 hrs ago | 884 Views

UBH to offer free eye surgeries

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

Xibalene remains an eternal identity for the Shangani people

10 hrs ago | 134 Views

Ex-Chikwata striker bemoans low standards

10 hrs ago | 182 Views

Govt seeks to increase Science teachers

10 hrs ago | 164 Views

Hollywood actress speaks on Zimbabwean identity

10 hrs ago | 446 Views

Boarding schools increase fees to $1 000 per term

10 hrs ago | 351 Views

Tendai Biti MDC election eligibility still uncertain

10 hrs ago | 901 Views

Man clobbers wife, sister with hammer, spears them to death

10 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa stitches strategic deals in UAE

10 hrs ago | 266 Views

Internet key to economic development

10 hrs ago | 37 Views

Marriot International set to change the face of Victoria Falls

10 hrs ago | 580 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days