Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Situation in Zimbabwe hospitals a damning indictment on government

1 hr ago | Views
A signature characteristic of former President Robert Mugabe (pictured)'s administration was silence in the face of crippling crises. Zimbabweans, at the height of Mugabe's rule, had become resigned to fate.

At times, the ageing leader would just, but pay lip service to the pressing concerns of a burdened country.

One would wonder then what happens to political leaders once they assume power. Could it be that national leaders get out of touch with the reality that is so palpable to many? Is it sheer arrogance or failure to govern in absolute terms? Who would forget Mugabe's remarks while addressing delegates outside the country that Zimbabwe had more than enough food reserves when the country had literally run out of mealie-meal? Arrogance and brutal tactics were employed to quell any dissent. In the main, Mugabe's administration stayed in power due to neglecting crises and crushing dissent.

The system would show up ruthlessly to crush dissention when masses took to the streets.

It is confounding that a similar script of silence in the face of crises is increasingly playing out under the new government. When jubilant Zimbabweans poured out into the streets late November 2017 to celebrate the ouster of Mugabe, they had envisaged a halt to the mafia-type of governance, where the leader and his cohorts enjoyed massively the fat of the land at the expense of the nation.

They saw an end to their perpetual suffering under a recalcitrant regime. They envisioned the end of silence-in-crisis style of leadership. All Zimbabweans have yearned for in the last four decades is an accountable government.

An adminstration which takes ownership of its challenges without necessarily heaping blame on some mythical external force. Most of the things that have crippled Zimbabwe to its knees could be internally addressed without necessarily waiting for a colossal crisis to emerge as we see, with doctors coming out to demonstrate.

In a system of proper governance, the obtaining crisis would have been long foreseen and addressed, but it is apparent there is no sound management from the apex, right through to the bottom.

People in leadership are reactionary. There isn't pro-activeness, but fire fighting. A closer scrutiny at how things have played out after Mugabe's ouster betrays an administration that jumps to the next crisis with the agility of a mountain goat, but without itself planning.

It is apparent, there is no forecasting; there is lack of the much-needed forecasting to see crises well in advance.

We all saw how, last year, the entire nursing profession in public hospitals had to finally resort to a crippling national strike in the wake of extremely pathetic working conditions amid meagre salaries.

Does it have to take public notification of a crisis for an elected administration to respond? However, in typical reactionary fashion, the nation saw the inconceivable step where government fired all nurses who had embarked on a stayaway. Long-serving nurses were all sent home in an impulsive display of power, which further exacerbated an already bad situation.

As things stand, there is a long neglected crisis on roads in the central business district, whereupon traffic lights on critical intersections have gone for years without anyone to fix them.

Again, all such situations will be reacted to when crisis hits. There simply isn't a commitment to focus on issues ahead of time.

One wonders what precisely happens with the concerned ministries as they assume work day-in and day-out.

Again, government's 'reactionarism' came to the fore as it was eventually forced to come out and see what had become public knowledge; that the bond note was not equivalent to the United States dollar.

The bond note situation plummeted to unimaginable levels, with roadside money changers running the show. The government had to relent and admit the disparity between the surrogate currency and the American dollar. Just recently, the fuel crisis which has become an on-and-off feature of the incumbent regime, speaks again to the reactionary nature of governance.

Nearly all the crises hitting Zimbabwe are things that do not sprout, but progress over time. It's the planning which isn't there. Because there is lack of planning ahead of time, all the crises play out with uncontrollable force at some time.

While other areas such as fuel problems can trudge on somehow, the same cannot be said about the health sector. What the government should do in the very least is to act with urgency to this crisis.

It defies logic how the country could continue to feign normalcy when people are dying en-mass in the hospitals.

The situation in hospitals should prick the conscience of the government. It is the constitutional mandate of the government to prioritise the healthcare of its people. I do not conceive that doctors have suddenly become mischievous as to bring a crisis forward after the country is saddled with fuel troubles. Zimbabwe has real crises brewing and the country seems to be on auto-pilot.

The government definitely must be pro-active; it should not take the deaths of innocent people to prove that a country is in the throes of tragedy.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Artisanal miners wreak havoc at Mazowe mine

48 mins ago | 115 Views

Delta Corporation operating at full capacity

51 mins ago | 260 Views

Andy Muridzo promises new album

53 mins ago | 47 Views

Kasukuwere warning ruffles Zanu-PF

57 mins ago | 914 Views

Fresh turmoil looms in Zanu-PF, as war vets demand clean up at party HQ

57 mins ago | 561 Views

Residents plot to petition Parly over baboon menace

58 mins ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe NGO challenges suspension

59 mins ago | 112 Views

MDC Midlands in power-sharing deal

59 mins ago | 220 Views

Ex-prosecutor boss seeks Ziyambi intervention

60 mins ago | 161 Views

Price stability key to economic recovery

60 mins ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe land audits fail to resolve disputes

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Lack of IDs fuels child trafficking from Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 55 Views

'Starving villagers' skin neighbour's cow

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Time's up

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Armed robbers terrorise Marondera residents

1 hr ago | 78 Views

EFF in door-to-door campaign for Bulawayo's ward 28 by-election

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Chamisa turns to rebels, as fight for MDC leadership hits the home stretch

1 hr ago | 593 Views

Dembare call off Malawi tour

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Zimra taken to court over forex duty

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Man kills friend over cigarettes

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Only 100 Warriors v Congo tickets for Bulawayo fans

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Nurse beats up patient

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Woman sues Minister for botched operation

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF mourns Cyclone Idai victims

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Bosso falls to Wankie

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa returns to be with people

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zera to beat SADC lightbulbs deadline

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa impressed by UAE rise

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Cyclone Idai to subside

1 hr ago | 387 Views

We cannot blame Nelson Chamisa without blaming all of us

1 hr ago | 254 Views

82 dead as cyclone toll doubles in Zimbabwe, more feared dead

1 hr ago | 535 Views

Chombo goes to Supreme Court

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Zanu-PF shadow MP comes to the rescue of Harare Hospital

1 hr ago | 136 Views

'More Zimbabweans in exile under Mnangagwa than there were during Mugabe's rule'

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe targeting to process FDI approvals in hours

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zinara audit exposes double-dippers

1 hr ago | 104 Views

'Currency floating brings stability'

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Joshua Nkomo family fumes over 'delayed' Harare statue

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Govt deploys psychologist to 'haunted' Bulawayo school

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Makomo wins claims dispute

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone death toll rises to 40

14 hrs ago | 3183 Views

Mugabe, former lieutenants shift blame: Who really was behind Gukurahundi genocide?

14 hrs ago | 6048 Views

MDC Congress: Proposals to achieve unity, progress

14 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Selfish Zanu-PF govt behind our suffering

14 hrs ago | 866 Views

Wonders never cease

14 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Pricing madness hits Victoria Falls

14 hrs ago | 3252 Views

Egodini Mall project stalls

14 hrs ago | 941 Views

Fuel prices up by 8 cents

14 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Mthuli Ncube wages war against surging inflation

14 hrs ago | 812 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days