Time's up

1 hr ago
The day you were born that's the day your clock started working, now the question is what have you done with the time rationed to you, yes both the rich and poor people have 24hrs a day but how we spend our time defines us.

Sarah Dessen said "There comes a time when the world gets quiet and the only thing left is your own heart. So, you'd better learn the sound of it. Otherwise, you'll never understand what it's saying." Now it's "TIME UP" FOR YOU TO:

Find your purpose

All of us were brought on earth for different reasons each person was given a special gift hidden in us. Find that special gift and use it for the betterment of others if you can sing, sing and make people smile. Life it's not all about being happy but being useful. It's time for you to use your talent.

Let go

The word sound as if it's impossible, most of us are not progressing in life because of not letting go you will be dragging something twice your weight to climb a mountain with it. live that ex-boyfriend/ girlfriend of yours live a new life start on a new page. One wise man once said, "sometimes what you want isn't what you get, but in the end, what you get is so much better than what you wanted". Not letting go will cost us spiritual, physically and emotionally. Time's up for you to let go.

upgrade yourself...live life, do things you never thought of doing before

In addition, it's time to test your capabilities to try new things explore, travel create memories. By this, your intelligence quotient will increase. Read a lot of books this will help you to improve your personal well being. BUT on the other hand, do not test the depth of the water stepping in it with both legs you will drown.

You alone can do it

Do not wait for someone to push you be, your own push factor. You must dream big and set goals for yourself, make a to-do list to track your progress on the goals. more so you must embrace yourself for failures. Rome wasn't built in two days and a journey of thousand miles starts with a single step, now it's the time to make those steps. Be the reason why you wake up early in the morning stand in front of the mirror tell your self, shout your name and say you can do it show the world what you are made of.

Learn from past experience…

They say experience is the best teacher and its true. One singer once sang, "what was done to him created him he was treated like an animal then he become one" that's the same spirit we must have. Your past experiences must make you strong in order for you to be what you want to be. never the less people will not believe in you and they Will try by all means to bring you down be firm and learn a lesson from that. lastly, say to you do not ignore your past and or leave in the past don't let your past rib or define you, just focus on your future.

