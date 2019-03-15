Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Doctors give government two-week ultimatum on supplies - decisive action at last, after 38 years of dithering

1 hr ago | Views
"DOCTORS at government hospitals have denied claims by the Health ministry that they had received supplies of medicines, bandages and critical accessories to alleviate their plight, following last week's protests," reported Newsday.

"The minister (Obadiah Moyo) told us that there were stocks at NatPharm. He told us to send representatives to go and see on our behalf and when they went there, all they found were a few samples," a doctor, who refused to be named, said.

"People were discussing on whether to hold a Press conference or to wait for two weeks and give the government a chance to act. Eventually we agreed to wait and see if concrete action will be taken."

The first question one would ask is do these doctors really believe that government will source and deliver to drugs, accessories and repair/ replace all the equipment in two weeks? If government could do that then why it done nothing until now!

The doctors are giving government two weeks not because they expect government to perform miracles but this is part and parcel of their modus operandi, kicking the can down the road. The situation at the hospitals have reached this sorry state of affairs where a referral hospital like Parirenyatwa has no painkiller, no bandages, etc. The situation is infinitely worse at provincial and district hospitals; they should have just shut their doors years ago. Of course, the doctors have been aware of the rot and decay in the health service but have done nothing about it all these years. Nothing!

The rot and decay is everywhere, in education, NRZ, ZESA, transport, judiciary, everywhere. So it is not just the doctors and nurses who love kicking the can down the road, everyone else does. Doing nothing to stop the rot in the country is a favourite obsession of Zimbabwean right across the board.

The doctors have finally been forced to act and demand that the governments buys the supplies because there was nothing left at the hospitals. The doctors acted because they had kicked the can down the road and had finally ran out of road!

It is a great tragedy that Zimbabweans have allowed Zanu PF to destroy the country's economy, health and education services, to corrupt the country Police, ZEC and other state institutions, etc. Even now, with the millions of people living in abject poverty and hundreds if not thousands dying every month of hunger and easily preventable diseases there are  Zimbabweans bending over backwards to let Mnangagwa and his junta regime do as they please rather than hold the regime to democratic account.

Zimbabwe's health services has all but completely collapsed because of 38 years of bad governance. For 38 years we have pretended not to notice that Zanu PF leaders were incompetent and corrupt and only remained in power because they rigged the elections and brute force to impose themselves on the nation.

For the last 38 years we have done nothing to stop the vote rigging and thus end Zanu PF's corrupt and tyrannical rule. For 38 years we have kicked the can down the road and now we are being forced to act because the economic, social and political situation is now so bad it is and unsustainable and unbearable!

Now that we have worked ourselves into a tight corner, after 38 years of dithering and kicking the can down the road, we must now act, do or die. Here is what doctors, nurses, teachers, engineer, rural peasant, every Zimbabwean out there must do: demand that Mnangagwa and his junta step down.

Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF junta rigged last year's elections just as the regime has done in the past. How can the elections be judge free, fair and credible when 3 million Zimbabweans in the diaspora were denied the vote, there was no verified voters' roll, vote count from many polling stations were never released, etc.

Zanu PF has rigged elections in the past and was allowed to stay in power only for the party to rig the next elections. The only sure way to break this vicious cycle is to force Zanu PF to step down. If Zanu PF is still in power in 2023 then we can be 100% certain the party will rig that year's elections too!

Besides, we need Zanu PF to step down now to allow the appointment of an interim administration that will be tasked to implement the democratic reforms necessary to end the curse of rigged elections and bad governance.

If we are serious about reviving our collapse health and education service, bringing back to life the country's commerce and industry and productive farms and to restore the individual freedoms and rights of all our people then we must first restore good governance. We must restore the democratic values necessary for free, fair and credible elections.

"Seek ye first the political kingdom and all things shall be added unto you," said Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of Ghana. He was right.

For the last 38 years Zimbabweans have buried our heads in the sands and have done nothing to end the criminal waste of the nation's human and material resources by a corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF regime. Now with the country is a serious mess, one only hopes that we have finally learned the lesson that good governance is important and it is our duty as citizens to secure such a government!


All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Government assures the nation on adequate grain in silos

51 mins ago | 53 Views

Army rescues St Charles Lwanga students

56 mins ago | 415 Views

5 important parts of a blog post

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Linda Masarira speaks on deadly Cyclone Idai

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Man drowns in bathtub

2 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Death toll in Zimbabwe rises to 98

2 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Herald Editor clashes with America

3 hrs ago | 1747 Views

PHOTO: Chiwenga back in good health

4 hrs ago | 7005 Views

Mthuli Ncube avails $50 Million to deal with Cyclone Idai

4 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Government responds to Kasukuwere's threats

5 hrs ago | 6282 Views

Suspected copper cable thieves electrocuted

5 hrs ago | 1773 Views

WATCH: Jubilation as Chamisa lands in Chimanimani

5 hrs ago | 8336 Views

US 'very enthusiastic' about Mnangagwa govt

6 hrs ago | 2917 Views

Small house challenges $50k adultery damages

6 hrs ago | 1817 Views

'Zimbabwe embassies must issue IDs, passports'

6 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Kasukuwere threatens, Zanu-PF ruffled

6 hrs ago | 1714 Views

Mugabe's ex-deputy minister's house auctioned off

6 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Komichi to appeal against conviction

6 hrs ago | 501 Views

High Court to decide Parirenyatwa's fate

6 hrs ago | 447 Views

Joshua Nkomo's family describe Mnangagwa's govt as a 'dead donkey'

6 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Buyanga's AMG offers assistance to cyclone victims

7 hrs ago | 572 Views

Beyond the New my foot!

7 hrs ago | 537 Views

US 2018 Human rights report on Zimbabwe biased

7 hrs ago | 540 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone Idai death toll climbs to 89

9 hrs ago | 4601 Views

Mudzuri recalls how Chamisa grabbed power following Tsvangirai's death

9 hrs ago | 3633 Views

Perrance Shiri summons in all army engineers from across the country

10 hrs ago | 5073 Views

Chamisa rekindles his fight with Masvingo mayor

10 hrs ago | 1712 Views

'Army killings stiffled UK efforts to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe'

10 hrs ago | 1821 Views

We were misled - Doctors

10 hrs ago | 3510 Views

Chamisa to tour cyclone-ravaged areas

10 hrs ago | 865 Views

Mnangagwa to swear in Chidawu today

10 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Mnangagwa back from UAE

10 hrs ago | 1004 Views

ZANU PF proposes to give away platinum to foreign Capitalists

10 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Chamisa in pole position as MDC Alliance congress beckons

10 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Army dumps Chipinge pupils?

11 hrs ago | 6431 Views

Rhodesia was 'successful' because essentially it was a province of SA

11 hrs ago | 1586 Views

Trump sends US officials to investigate land expropriation in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Chamisa descends in Chimanimani as Cyclone Idai kills 82

12 hrs ago | 6622 Views

Jonathan Moyo recruits Kasukuwere

12 hrs ago | 9668 Views

Zimbabweans struggle with storm floods

12 hrs ago | 3225 Views

Zimbabwe boarding school hit by deadly cyclone landslide, s pupils dead

12 hrs ago | 2390 Views

Chipinge MP's wife survived by climbing a tree

12 hrs ago | 2532 Views

Bus swept away in Chimanimani

12 hrs ago | 3201 Views

President Mnangagwa a Tonga from Zambia?

12 hrs ago | 13932 Views

Artisanal miners wreak havoc at Mazowe mine

13 hrs ago | 801 Views

Delta Corporation operating at full capacity

13 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Andy Muridzo promises new album

13 hrs ago | 215 Views

Kasukuwere warning ruffles Zanu-PF

13 hrs ago | 3698 Views

Fresh turmoil looms in Zanu-PF, as war vets demand clean up at party HQ

13 hrs ago | 2942 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days