MDC Alliance dismantling patriarchy towards a people's movement

Zimbabwe is at the throes of a deep economic and political crisis, further worsened by Cyclone Idai that has recently ravaged the eastern parts of the country, scores have died, hundreds injured and homes lost.

All Zimbabweans have looked forward to is empathy from the man who claims to be legitimate President Emerson Mnangagwa – but no the patriarch who derogatorily describes fellow citizens as ‘chanana' or his ‘people' decided to go on a costly jaunt to the Middle East, with photo opportunities on display as he played miniature golf.

Mnangagwa's cold reaction to the suffering of the masses over the past months is simply an embodiment of the nationalist model which is rooted in patriarchal notions of power and liberation. I therefore, posit here that as we prepare for our watershed Congress slated for the end of May, the biggest challenge President Nelson Chamisa and party leadership have is to dismantle patriarchy in the party, creating an inclusive people's movement that honours and respects women.

That is the litmus test that the party is indeed a social democratic movement, that treats women not as distant others but equal participants in party politics and nation building. Dismantling patriarchy means doing away with nationalist exhausted notions of male privilege when it comes to political power and positioning – a radical agenda for transformation, where women will not struggle to be heard, understood and elected to befitting leadership positions in the party hierarchy.

Above all promoting a male and female leadership that has compassion and is connected to the suffering and the needs of the people. It is no longer just about jobs for the girls and boys, no, but about the qualities, capabilities and track record in servant leadership. What Zimbabwe needs more than ever is leaders who care.

This is because of lessons learnt from post-colonial regimes that adopted governance systems that were based on the double pillars of militarism and repression, as exemplified by the horrors unleashed on Zimbabweans in January which only serve as a painful reminder of what happens when power is in greedy and selfish hands.

These regimes like Zimbabwe today under Mnangagwa did not have an agenda for the total liberation of their citizens but instead sought to fit into the colonial masters' shoes, creating a new black elite divorced from the people's suffering and realities of power sharing.

The MDC Alliance must shape up and inject a radical new politics, characterised by tolerance of diversity and alternative views. This model is not new to African politics and the benefits thereof can't be underestimated countries like Ethiopia are making radical transformation within a shot time. Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is drawing admiration from all corners of the world,for his transformative leadership.

Since coming to power he is lauded for releasing political prisoners, widening the democratic space, ending the military stalemate with Eritrea, while averting a looming financial crisis. In short, his dynamic leadership, energy, and enthusiasm have pulled off what a Washington Post editorial described as an "astonishing turnaround" for the country.

There you have it, Ahmed made a conscious decision to have at least 50% women occupying key cabinet posts. In Zimbabwe we are in reverse gear, against a background of a poisoned political environment, characterised by the militarisation of the state and ensuing brutality that has seen women bear the awful pain of arrests, rape and murders. ZANU PF a nationalist movement has never understood or accepted women as equals, from during the days of the liberation struggle to date, women have played second fiddle to their male counterparts, a scenario sadly reflected in the rest of the Zimbabwean society today. I posit here that as we speak about generational renewal, this should not just be about addressing age issues but rather a promotion of the full package which includes giving women their rightful place in society and this takes political will.

This is not an emotional piece to mourn and groan over the many disadvantages women in politics have against their male counterparts- no that is all well documented. President Chamisa himself during the International Women's Day celebrations articulated male privilege so well, which leaves women at the mercy of their husbands or males as women shoulder most household burdens, community roles disproportionately.

I also remind our leadership that most women who decide to go into mainstream politics are single mothers, a quick survey reveals, with very little capacity to balance home life and political life, say when she is arrested, or is being haunted there is no husband to look after the psychological or economic needs of the children at home. Male privilege means a disproportionate share of the suffering.

Male privilege means a disproportionate share of the suffering. Male privilege means when the state machinery goes after a certain male leader he is anchored enough at home, at work, resources wise and a wife who is there to take of his children. A single mother has to come back and pick the emotional and mental pieces. Not to mention the single sisters who have to go it alone.

As we prepare for congress dismantling patriarchal notions of power and leadership as seen in ZANU PF, these are the honest discussions that should guide us, inform us, giving us a winning formula.




Source - Grace Kwinjeh
