Cyclone Idai, let's collect for a good cause

1 hr ago
Faced with tragedy and extreme suffering in the wake of cyclone Idai, why are the later day 'prosperity gospel' prophets playing deaf and dumb? Their silence is very loud and the invisibility quite appalling.

One would think this is the time when their 'calling' comes into action, showing compassion by providing essentials to those affected by the cyclone. Tents, clean water and food would go a long way in alleviating the suffering visited upon those who are now homeless and without food. The mantra 'I receive' would indeed show that the prophets are indeed men of God.

Calling them out by name would not be appropriate but everyone knows the flamboyant prophets who are collecting loads of cash from the poor masses. All those bins and bags of cash from the misled almost hypnotised followers would indeed help the situation without denting the 'miracle piggy bank'.

To the believers, this is the time to give. A dollar here and a dollar there can change the situation. Let's collect for a good cause and assist our relatives. Used clothes and that jacket one has not used for a long time can clothe those who lost everything.

Our oneness and unity is shown by our big hearts for those in need. This is the time to show 'love for thy neighbour'. In assisting others, some people prepared meals for angels unknowingly.

OMG! Showers of blessings.

Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.


Source - Thomas Murisa
