Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa insist there was "no basis" free elections calls and rigging "satisfied people's needs" – how insulting

49 secs ago | Views
"We feel that we are almost two decades behind in terms of development as a result of economic sanctions that have been imposed on us," Emmerson Mnangagwa told The National in an interview in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

"We are saying yes, we wish that these sanctions would be removed yesterday by those who have imposed sanctions on us, but beyond that we should not put our heads in the sand and cry," he said. "We should, with the resources that we have, do our best to attract global finance into our economy."

But asked if the administration of US President Donald Trump had detailed the required reform it wants to see in order to lift sanctions, Mr Mnangagwa said the measures had "no basis at all" and that he would not take action to please another country simply to see them removed.

I salute those at The National Abu Dhabi for asking that question because the Americans had indeed given a detailed list of what Zanu-PF had to do for the sanctions to lifted. The list included:

•    Making sure the 3 million or so Zimbabweans in the diaspora were given the opportunity to register and to vote

•    The country's public media must give fair coverage to all the contestants in the elections

•    The election process is transparent, free, fair and credible, etc.

President Mnangagwa had promised to hold free, fair and credible elections and there was nothing on the US list that anyone interested in delivering on that promise would object to. Nothing! And yet he went on to blatantly disregard even the most basic requirements for free and fair elections such as producing a verified voters' roll.

"We cannot say that there is something which we must do to satisfy America," explained Mnangagwa. "Our concern is to do those things which satisfy the needs of our people."

How does denying 3 million Zimbabweans in the diaspora a vote "satisfy" their needs?

With no verified voters' roll it is impossible to verify who voted in last year's elections, how they voted, etc. By failing to hold free, fair and credible elections Zanu-PF only confirmed that Zimbabwe was still a pariah state ruled by lawless thugs. It is naïve to think investors would want to do business in a pariah state. Who does rigging elections and sending away would be investors help meet the people's need for meaningful economic recovery?

Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF junta are beyond the pale, the regime should not be allowed to remain in office one more day even as a partner in a GNU. The regime rigged last year's elections, it has no democratic mandate to rule and must be forced to step down, certainly before the 2023 elections.

If Zanu-PF is in power in 2023, the party will rig the elections and extend its illegitimate and tyrannical rule. That would be unforgivable!

Source - zsdemocrats.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New dispensation rejects corruption

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Stadium crisis hits Zimbabwe top-flight teams

29 mins ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga in Cyclone-hit Manicaland

44 mins ago | 453 Views

Zanu-PF youths mobilise donations for cyclone victims

47 mins ago | 79 Views

Heal Zimbabwe speaks on the arrest of Rashid Mahiya

54 mins ago | 175 Views

Latest on Shona teachers in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 668 Views

PHOTOS: MDC holds business dinner

2 hrs ago | 638 Views

Gugu Ncube drama: Unisa employee cleared of sexual assault

3 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Chamisa calls for international help

3 hrs ago | 2138 Views

Parliament releases list of 133 applicants for 9 ZACC posts

3 hrs ago | 1211 Views

MDC told to divorce G40 members

3 hrs ago | 2404 Views

Zimbabwe military receives rare praise

3 hrs ago | 2521 Views

Zimbabweans buried two-two per grave in Manicaland

3 hrs ago | 3915 Views

Zimbabwe's disaster response is a disaster

4 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Food for PFee

4 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Relief reaches Zimbabwe's cyclone survivors as death toll rises

4 hrs ago | 994 Views

Zimbabwe cannot outsource its development - it has to fix the fundamentals first

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe to host UAE, travel to Netherlands

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

PHOTOS: Zimbabwe Army joins the masses

4 hrs ago | 7451 Views

NMB donates to cyclone victims, facilitates public donations

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Cyclone Idai, let's collect for a good cause

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zanu-PF mocks doctors...as Cyclone Idai kills 98

5 hrs ago | 3462 Views

Mnangagwa to engage Trump over sanctions removal

5 hrs ago | 1811 Views

Zifa selectively applying Caf A requirements

5 hrs ago | 909 Views

Masvingo mayor defies Chamisa again

6 hrs ago | 1625 Views

Soldiers block Chamisa from visiting cyclone hit areas

6 hrs ago | 5617 Views

'Zimbabwe sanctions affecting Sadc'

6 hrs ago | 570 Views

Obert Mpofu's ex-employee languishes in remand prison

6 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Forex shortages gnaws Zimbabwe's fertilizer industry

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

BCC to host eThekwini officials

6 hrs ago | 307 Views

Corruption still rife in Zimbabwe: US report

6 hrs ago | 396 Views

National Blankets faces imminent liquidation

6 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mugabe blamed for wetlands invasion

6 hrs ago | 794 Views

Zera hunts for CEO

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

Chamisa mauls Mwonzora ally

6 hrs ago | 1087 Views

PSL hikes gate charges for new season

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe faces fuel shortages as Cyclone Idai destroys Beira

6 hrs ago | 861 Views

11 719 affected as Cyclone Idai kills 98

6 hrs ago | 489 Views

Warriors kit ready

6 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zanu-PF restructuring exercise in Bulawayo starts

6 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mudzuri exposes Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Cyclone Idai hit areas

6 hrs ago | 287 Views

MP donates 100 bags of cement to school

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

RBZ boss' case deferred

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

Guvamombe to have his day at Magistrates' court

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

Potraz boss wants charges quashed

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Interbank rate sparks row

6 hrs ago | 673 Views

'Zimbabwe hospital nurses washing bandages to re-use on patients'

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

Gift Banda to stay in the cold for much longer

6 hrs ago | 294 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days