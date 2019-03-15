Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Tour Chimanimani with a clean intention

36 secs ago | Views
In times of bereavement, people of different political and social persuasions, even those who do not see eye to eye bury their hatchets and converge to comfort the bereaved.

The devastating Cyclone Idai, with a total fatality of over 80 lives so far, requires that Zimbabweans sober up for once and join hands in mobilising resources for the victims. This is not a matter for social media jokes nor is it for political expediency. Every sane Zimbabwean and any living creature on the face of the earth must be seen taking part towards rescuing the Cyclone victims.

The main political protagonists in the country must lead the way in rallying citizens' attention towards the catastrophe at hand. President Emmerson Mnangagwa had to cut short his trip to the United Arab Emmirates (UAE). It is a good move that reflects a President who has his subjects at heart.

The MDC leader has also indicated that he was going to visit Chimanimani. This is good as well. However, it is everybody's hope that the opposition leader will not attempt to gain political mileage out of the disaster. Mr Chamisa is notorious for attempting to politically profit from such sad events.

During the funeral of the late music legend and national hero, Oliver Mtukudzi, Mr Chamisa took advantage of the time he was respectfully accorded to address mourners, to preach his detestable politics. It was not time for politics but he attacked President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF as if they were responsible for the death of the national hero. That was wrong and the general public censured him. He even attempted to steal the show at the National Sports Stadium by trying to enter the stadium with a convoy.

Mr Chamisa must just visit the cyclone affected areas with a clean intention, just like any other citizen. This is not a trip to get pictures for social media posts. The visit must not be used to form the basis for blaming anyone. His party spokesperson, Jacob Mafume has already blamed Government for the disaster as if somebody had the power to stop it. They have blamed President Mnangagwa for visiting UAE as if he is some kind of a god who has the power to stop the disaster. Government is doing everything in its power to assist the victims.

The Army has been deployed and they have managed to rescue pupils at St. Charles Luanga Secondary School. That great work must be appreciated. The military is always at handy in times of needy. They recently quelled the vicious revolts meant to overthrow the constitutionally elected government. Those who always attack the soldiers must have a change of heart. They are not the enemies of the people. Their actions are always for the greater good of the nation.

The visit to Chimanimani by Mr Chamisa will give him an insight on how the sanctions are affecting Zimbabwe, particularly the ordinary citizen. If this country was not under sanctions, it would have been better prepared for such a tragedy. Even if government had decided to evacuate the people before the calamity struck, issues of capacity would have come in.

It will take time to rehabilitate the infrastructure destroyed by the cyclone. This needs unconditional assistance from all the countries even those that imposed sanctions on the country. It is unfortunate that the MDC still puts some conditions for sanction removal. The sanctions must be unconditionally removed for this country to rehabilitate its destroyed infrastructure.

If the United States genuinely believes that the sanctions affect the few targeted individuals and entities, it must then assist the ordinary person affected by the cyclone. They are not on sanction list.They should help them to rebuild their bridges, roads, homes, schools, health facilities and so on.

Mr Chamisa himself has been boasting that help is a call away from Trump. This is the right time to call for that help.  Hopefully he is visiting Chimanimani with that assistance.

Source - John Sigauke
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa insist there was "no basis" free elections calls and rigging "satisfied people's needs" – how insulting

4 mins ago | 8 Views

New dispensation rejects corruption

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Stadium crisis hits Zimbabwe top-flight teams

32 mins ago | 53 Views

Chiwenga in Cyclone-hit Manicaland

47 mins ago | 503 Views

Zanu-PF youths mobilise donations for cyclone victims

50 mins ago | 85 Views

Heal Zimbabwe speaks on the arrest of Rashid Mahiya

57 mins ago | 194 Views

Latest on Shona teachers in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 723 Views

PHOTOS: MDC holds business dinner

2 hrs ago | 669 Views

Gugu Ncube drama: Unisa employee cleared of sexual assault

3 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Chamisa calls for international help

3 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Parliament releases list of 133 applicants for 9 ZACC posts

3 hrs ago | 1224 Views

MDC told to divorce G40 members

3 hrs ago | 2446 Views

Zimbabwe military receives rare praise

4 hrs ago | 2550 Views

Zimbabweans buried two-two per grave in Manicaland

4 hrs ago | 3956 Views

Zimbabwe's disaster response is a disaster

4 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Food for PFee

4 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Relief reaches Zimbabwe's cyclone survivors as death toll rises

4 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Zimbabwe cannot outsource its development - it has to fix the fundamentals first

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe to host UAE, travel to Netherlands

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

PHOTOS: Zimbabwe Army joins the masses

4 hrs ago | 7542 Views

NMB donates to cyclone victims, facilitates public donations

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Cyclone Idai, let's collect for a good cause

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zanu-PF mocks doctors...as Cyclone Idai kills 98

5 hrs ago | 3504 Views

Mnangagwa to engage Trump over sanctions removal

5 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Zifa selectively applying Caf A requirements

5 hrs ago | 911 Views

Masvingo mayor defies Chamisa again

6 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Soldiers block Chamisa from visiting cyclone hit areas

6 hrs ago | 5653 Views

'Zimbabwe sanctions affecting Sadc'

6 hrs ago | 571 Views

Obert Mpofu's ex-employee languishes in remand prison

6 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Forex shortages gnaws Zimbabwe's fertilizer industry

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

BCC to host eThekwini officials

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Corruption still rife in Zimbabwe: US report

6 hrs ago | 397 Views

National Blankets faces imminent liquidation

6 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mugabe blamed for wetlands invasion

6 hrs ago | 796 Views

Zera hunts for CEO

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Chamisa mauls Mwonzora ally

6 hrs ago | 1090 Views

PSL hikes gate charges for new season

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe faces fuel shortages as Cyclone Idai destroys Beira

6 hrs ago | 864 Views

11 719 affected as Cyclone Idai kills 98

6 hrs ago | 492 Views

Warriors kit ready

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zanu-PF restructuring exercise in Bulawayo starts

6 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mudzuri exposes Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2151 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Cyclone Idai hit areas

6 hrs ago | 287 Views

MP donates 100 bags of cement to school

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

RBZ boss' case deferred

6 hrs ago | 152 Views

Guvamombe to have his day at Magistrates' court

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

Potraz boss wants charges quashed

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Interbank rate sparks row

6 hrs ago | 677 Views

'Zimbabwe hospital nurses washing bandages to re-use on patients'

6 hrs ago | 193 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days