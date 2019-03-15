Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Muzamhindo pushes for a Policy Indaba

1 min ago | Views
Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo's initiative

I'm driving a national agenda which has no political affiliation, but to assist on enhancing development. We simply need a strategic development policy for now. A policy is a set of rules or measures put in place to achieve a certain objective. What Zimbabwe needs is not about begging money from foreign nations, we need to put out policies straight and whoever we present our case must see that we have a clear agenda, we have measures already in place in to curb leakages. To be quite honest is it necessary to go and borrow that disappear within few weeks. What is it that we want as a nation? What are our priorities as a nation? When the Governor presented in parliament before the finance portfolio he made it clear that we have a debt of about 900 million, close to a billion which we have borrowed from several financial institutions within Africa. Let's hope we didn't mortgage our country to foreign nations? Let's be honest, who will repay this debt? Where did the money go? Why did the Governor and Minister of Finance allow such huge borrowing and expenditure without parliamentary approval? We need a proper fiscal policy which address such inconsistencies. Let's be honest, no one will lend us any bail out until we address the issue of dishonest and inconsistency. We must address the issue of priorities and come up right measures which address those anomalies. We have a problem and the root problem is CORRUPTION buffeted by inconsistencies and lack of cohesion.

The policy indaba will be held in Harare, it will be an inclusive idea which will involve everyone, politicians across political divide, academics, policy makers and analysts, Government officials, business community, church, MPs and civic society. We need everyone on board, and we need the support of everyone. This piece is there to hear people's views and which areas needs clarity and after that we make presentations to the appropriate offices so that we come up with a good document called STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT POLICY. There are key areas which I feel we can work on the indaba day and come up with a good policy document :

(1) Media policy
(2) Mining Policy
(3) Housing policy
(4) Fiscal policy
(5) Agriculture Policy
(6) industrial Policy
(7) Labour policy
(8) Health policy
(9) Infrastructure Development Policy
(10) Tourism policy

Mining Policy

- Before any signing of mega deals, public mist debate on the policies first

- community share trust percentage
- What is that the youths, women and local content get?
- taxes must be clear
- legal and economic frameworks to address legality issues and leakages before any signing of contracts and mega deals
- what will the Government get ?
NB : public has a right to know what are we going to get?

Agriculture Policy

- in the past 60% of our GDP, was from Agriculture what is the problem?
- one man one farm policy
- commercial farms should be set aside
- food security issue
- If farmers are offered loans , there must be a repayment plan and the issue of collateral security must be addressed
- Grabbing of farms must stop
- How much does the Government get? How much does farmers get?
- Land for communal resettlement must be set aside
- there must be proper economic framework to address the issue of COMMERCIALISATION of our products

Re- engagement plan policy

- what is our debt position?
- Where did the money which was borrowed go?
- Any debt clearance strategy?
- It must be made public
- whom are we engaging and what are our offers?
- What are the micro and macro stability programs in place to curb future Debts?
- any possible and future borrowing must be directed to parliament
- we need an IMF adjustment financial program for monitoring our position

Housing policy

- our urban planning policy needs to be disbanded it's not good
- our housing schemes are haphazard
- how do we address the issue of land barons?
- we must apply technicality when addressing housing issues because this is permanent
- we need quality buildings
- we are ready to assist the Government with proper housing documentary policies to meet our clear objectives and goals

Industrial policy

- we need 10 billion for industry
- we can sell 20 mines pegged at a billion each
- what we need now is hard currency, cash liquidity to improve our condition
- we have to pour money in the industry
- industry will address employment issues and there after employed people will pay taxes to the Government and in return it will be revenue for the state and in turn it will be expenditure which will be redirected to four critical areas of the economy :

1. Health
2. Education
3. Infrastructure Development
4. State of art equipment& technology

Tourism policy

- do we have any policy in this sector?

- How many tourists do we receive every year?
- are our hotels, recreational facilities well refurbished for future use?
- are we attractive as a nation?


It is not about Zimbabwe is open for business mantra, there is need for a DEVELOPMENT POLICY in place and the Government must walk the talk and address inconsistencies.

Fiscal policy

- RBZ must stick to lending role and managing the currency
- procurement must be done by the ministry of Finance
- any future borrowing must go through parliament
- remove deputy ministers
- cut embassies and downsize them
- eat what we kill policy
- use local car assemblies for purchasing vehicles for MPs and ministers
- globe-trotting must stop forth with
- any Government business outside the country must be done by foreign missions except critical summits like AU & EU meetings
- disclose the salaries for ministers
- tenders for big projects must be made public
- state procurement board must genuinely select tenders in public
- Presidium, ministers, Vps must declare assets
- all politicians who seek to contest in high offices such as councilors, MPs, ministers and senior Government officials must disclose their assets before assuming any office
- No more deputy ministers but scrap those posts and make use of perm secretaries and principal directors

Labour policy

- do we have one?
- Someone getting 400 bond in this economy?
- labour conditions
- to address physical abuse at the hands of foreigners such as Chinese and Indians who are the top list of abusing locals
- foreigners must employ at 70% of locals in their companies
- addressing the issue of transport allowances
- Institutional frameworks is key

Health policy

- Do we have one?
- Medical personnel should be treated with respect
- who should do the recruitment of medical personnel is it Government or health boards?
- Issue of procurement it must be done independently
- there must be a health board to address issues of procurement and human resource problems

Research and Development Policy

- do we make any research?
- Are they sound research with academic experience?
- We have gap analysis in critical areas such as health, agriculture, mining, education etc
- we lack depth

Media policy

- to address discrepancy
- to promote unity and peace
- to avoid use of hate speech
- to enhance development through proper media policies
- to allow diversity of views and opinions
- can media build our country?
- To avoid lies and misrepresentation of facts
- to come up with proper fact finding missions
- to promote neutrality
- to address cohesion and cultural values

what do we want on this indaba?

1. Good points on our major proposal of a good development policy

2. Speakers who are sound and good on key areas

3. Second national development policy in line with second republican

4. What exactly should be done in this country to move forward?

5. Suggestions on how we can panel beat our key policy areas
6. Venue will be in Harare

Ideas, how to mobilize resources for this big function is welcome, and ideas to build this thing is critical.

NB: No politics on this idea, it's apolitical and therefore politics should be set aside and come together and see how best we can provide solutions for our country.

We need a proper venue, proper speakers, proper ideas, and well organized.

I will tolerate good ideas and suggestions and kindly email me on tinamuzala@gmail.com

this event will be held mid April 2019, and proper announcement and publications will be made in due course after citizen consultations and clearance.

Let's build our country together

Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo is an academic, and a leading consultant in project management, and he is studying Doctor of Philosophy at Women's University of Africa and he can be contacted at tinamuzala@gmail.com



Source - Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Late Zimbabwe VP exposed for raping Harare school teacher?

2 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Mawarire freedom bid flops again

2 hrs ago | 477 Views

'300' bodies of Zimbabwe cyclone victims floating in Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Chamisa attacks Mwonzora ally

4 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Zimbabwe bans Zambian energy drink, warning it can cause heart problems

4 hrs ago | 2069 Views

G40 regroups, plots Mnangagwa ouster

4 hrs ago | 3057 Views

Here's how Zimbabwe plans to raise $350 million

4 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Cyclone Idai unites Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 559 Views

Billy Rautenbach pledges speedy repair of damaged roads

4 hrs ago | 1344 Views

40 bodies buried #CycloneIdai

4 hrs ago | 677 Views

Police rescue teams stuck #CycloneIdai

4 hrs ago | 577 Views

Mnangagwa told to change course to escape sanctions

4 hrs ago | 641 Views

Zimbabwe govt rejects criticism of slow cyclone response

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe comes to terms with grim scale of damage

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Police ban the carrying of dangerous weapons in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

Man on the run after fatally stabbing friend on head multiple times

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe to announce top diplomat on Friday

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa's grand lie on forex list revisited

5 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Jah Prayzah comes through for Chimanimani victims

7 hrs ago | 2411 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa jets in Manicaland

8 hrs ago | 5302 Views

Crime in Harare increases

8 hrs ago | 1652 Views

MDC Top leader back in court over treason charges

9 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Revisiting the ZUPCO urban transportation model

9 hrs ago | 1807 Views

EU gives €3.5 million to Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique

9 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Tour Chimanimani with a clean intention

10 hrs ago | 2439 Views

Mnangagwa insist there was "no basis" free elections calls and rigging "satisfied people's needs" – how insulting

10 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Stadium crisis hits Zimbabwe top-flight teams

11 hrs ago | 958 Views

Chiwenga in Cyclone-hit Manicaland

11 hrs ago | 3808 Views

Latest on Shona teachers in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 4824 Views

PHOTOS: MDC holds business dinner

12 hrs ago | 2000 Views

Gugu Ncube drama: Unisa employee cleared of sexual assault

13 hrs ago | 2913 Views

Chamisa calls for international help

13 hrs ago | 4364 Views

Parliament releases list of 133 applicants for 9 ZACC posts

13 hrs ago | 2504 Views

MDC told to divorce G40 members

13 hrs ago | 5287 Views

Zimbabwe military receives rare praise

14 hrs ago | 4553 Views

Zimbabweans buried two-two per grave in Manicaland

14 hrs ago | 8252 Views

Zimbabwe's disaster response is a disaster

14 hrs ago | 1897 Views

Food for PFee

14 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Relief reaches Zimbabwe's cyclone survivors as death toll rises

14 hrs ago | 1499 Views

PHOTOS: Zimbabwe Army joins the masses

14 hrs ago | 13923 Views

Zanu-PF mocks doctors...as Cyclone Idai kills 98

15 hrs ago | 6580 Views

Mnangagwa to engage Trump over sanctions removal

15 hrs ago | 2759 Views

Zifa selectively applying Caf A requirements

15 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Masvingo mayor defies Chamisa again

16 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Soldiers block Chamisa from visiting cyclone hit areas

16 hrs ago | 8276 Views

Obert Mpofu's ex-employee languishes in remand prison

16 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Mugabe blamed for wetlands invasion

16 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Chamisa mauls Mwonzora ally

16 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Zimbabwe faces fuel shortages as Cyclone Idai destroys Beira

16 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mudzuri exposes Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 4057 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days