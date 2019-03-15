Build to live not just stay

Opinion / Columnist

Disaster times are not for political grandstanding and populist manoeuvres. For a whole someone with ambitions to occupy the highest office in the land to say government did not do enough for cyclone victims is uncalled for.Noone expected the ferocity and intensity of Cyclone Idai to be of such magnitude, even Mozambique never saw it coming despite years of experience with cyclones. We all heard about the impending danger of the cyclone but no one imagined it would resemble a tsunami.Now is time to deal with the problems on hand, providing shelter, food, clean water, clothing and blankets to those affected. Its not time for witch-hunting and shifting blame, cyclones are a natural phenomenon that knows no political divide.Rushing to the eastern highlands to make political statements will not help the situation. Its very sad that lives have been lost and infrastructure destroyed, we hope and believe the tragedy is a work up call never again for authorities to be caught unprepared.We appeal to the international community and the corporate world to come in with assistance to ameliorate the suffering. The rural communities must be encouraged to build solid structures including the traditional huts, structures that can withstand the harsh elements.Burnt bricks and cement can bring out a strong hut. Most of the rural shelters that were razed down by strong winds and rain were built using raw bricks. Build to live not just to stay.Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.