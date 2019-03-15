Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

No to looting of #CycloneIdai donations

1 min ago | Views
Emerging unverified reports of corrupt people who are said to be 'helping' themselves with the donations towards relief efforts for Cyclone Idai victims in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces cannot go unchallenged as it goes against the spirit ubuntu/hunhu.

It doesn't matter which political party you belong to or social standing in society, this kind of behaviour is despicable and should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves.

Zimbabweans from all corners of the country presented a united front to render assistance to stricken villagers following a deadly storm that engulfed Chimanimani and some parts of Masvingo.  People rallied together to fundraise and donate various goods such as blankets, food stuffs, water, clothing, mattresses, medicine, cooking utensils and cash donations to help the victims.

Various friendly countries such as United Arab Emirates, China, South Africa, Botswana and Tanzania, among others also responded positively, providing humanitarian emergency aid in this time of need.

It is against this good gesture that some unscrupulous people are said to be plotting to ‘reap where they did not sow.' If the reports of some individuals in the distribution chain diverting some of the donations intended for the disaster victims are true, then this shameful behaviour is unacceptable and must stop forthwith.

Any would be offender that will be possessed by this diabolic spirit should take heed of President Mnangagwa's strong warning that he would not spare anyone who will be caught trying to divert the donations meant for the disaster victims.

Speaking on arrival in Manicaland Province on Tuesday to spearhead rescue and relief efforts in communities ravaged by Cyclone Idai, President Mnangagwa warned, "materials have been donated all over and we have agreed on how these materials will be distributed and we satisfy ourselves that they have reached the intended beneficiaries. I will not spare anyone who wants to take advantage of the situation and be corrupt. I have no doubt that all of us who have contributed want to see them reach the communities."

Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, Mr Ndavaningi Mangwana echoed the similar sentiments saying "donations should reach intended beneficiaries, government will account so should private organisations."

In May 2014, victims of the Tugwi-Mukosi Dam floods in Masvingo made sensational claims that the vanquished G40 member and former provincial affairs minister Kudakwashe Bhasikiti and other top government officials looted donated goods, diverting them to their private businesses that were dotted around that province.

It is against this background that Government should implement robust measures to curtail any form of pilferage and embezzlement of donated funds.

So far, Government through the District Administrator's office must be applauded for introducing a well-co-ordinated and centralised system for donations as this ensures accountability and transparency. I urge that every delivery to that office should demand a receipt of acknowledgement of the donations.

In as much as some of our innovative and tech savvy people put forward their personal Ecocash platform numbers to solicit for cash donations, I challenge everyone who collected the cash donations on behalf of the victims to do the right thing. These individuals should make sure they forward the collected funds to the responsible authorities for onward transfers to the intended beneficiaries.

Source - Christine Lethokuhle Mabhena
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's son source of wealth questioned

7 mins ago | 30 Views

BREAKING: Journalist Zenzele Ndebele arrested at State house

43 mins ago | 610 Views

Zimbabweans ranked happier than Rwandans, Batswana and Malawians

1 hr ago | 742 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for crunch meeting

1 hr ago | 1097 Views

Civil servants reject salary deal with government

2 hrs ago | 1808 Views

Civilian military leader needed to restore electoral democracy before 2023 presidential elections

2 hrs ago | 908 Views

Cyclone Idai death toll hits 139 in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 546 Views

Woman walks 2 hours to donate to Cyclone Idai victims

2 hrs ago | 842 Views

Cyclone Idai brings Chamisa face to face with effects of sanctions

2 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Zimbabwe, SA set timelines for deals implementation

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Operation #Sesingaphi targeting MPs launched

3 hrs ago | 619 Views

OneMoney debit card use rises

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Latest number of Cyclone Idai victims announced

3 hrs ago | 1794 Views

PROPHECY: Chamisa must listen to wife to win Presidency

3 hrs ago | 3619 Views

Pastor demands an end to 'elitist dialogue' - confused, doesn't even know elections were rigged

3 hrs ago | 752 Views

Serious secrets exposed by Cyclone Idai

4 hrs ago | 4536 Views

Chamisa cancels Bulawayo rally

4 hrs ago | 1597 Views

'Cyclone death toll could spike'

4 hrs ago | 819 Views

Nyaradzo to offer decent burial to cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 870 Views

Kereke caught up in Parliament storm

4 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Fury over burial of cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association elects new executive

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

High Court lifts NGO suspension

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

Supa offers $100,000 house to get passport back

5 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Zimbabwe currency reforms open can of worms

5 hrs ago | 1933 Views

Buyers bring in $1 billion to buy golden leaf

5 hrs ago | 534 Views

Cyclone Idai weakens Zimbabwe's export competitiveness

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zimbabwe's prosecution authority compromised

5 hrs ago | 366 Views

PHOTOS: Prophet Makandiwa donates to Cyclone Idai victims

5 hrs ago | 889 Views

Fierce battles for Afcon finals slots

5 hrs ago | 601 Views

Zimbabwe Airways planes 'repossessed and resold' - source

5 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Proposed govt law to bring clarity on forex repatriation fears

5 hrs ago | 432 Views

Guvamombe's bail conditions relaxed

5 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mobile network operators record 36% revenue jump

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

'Mnangagwa's national dialogue useless'

5 hrs ago | 877 Views

Woman hacked to death

5 hrs ago | 825 Views

Hwende challenges lawfulness of his arrest

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Jailed Zinara boss out on $5,000 bail

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

Cops intercept smuggled energy drinks

5 hrs ago | 553 Views

Body found under tree in suspected suicide case

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

Immigration officers arrested over tourists' visas

5 hrs ago | 343 Views

Namibia minister slams Zimbabweans over marriages of convenience with his people

5 hrs ago | 540 Views

Ernest Maphepha joins City

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Bodies of Cyclone Idai victims found floating in Mozambique

5 hrs ago | 567 Views

Truck spills dangerous sulphuric acid

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

Patients stranded at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 177 Views

Bulawayo council defends selling stands in US$

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

Goverment, civil servants seal salary deal?

5 hrs ago | 918 Views

Slovakia club disown Zimbabwe U-23 player

5 hrs ago | 218 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days