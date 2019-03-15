Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Once in the herd its an Eland/Mhofu

Fruits of rape are within communities being called or greeted with certain known totems. Dumped and found babies are also blended among us, surnamed and praised with our totems. There are also products of adultery who have fitted well in society and families.

In view of the aforementioned, are totems serving the purpose they were intended for? And if one may ask, are people of the same totem of the same blood group? Totem symbols or emblems come in different animal species, what happens if a Mhofu eats eland meat? Do they lose their marbles or worse die?

At one time the print media alluded to the fact that some men are paying maintenance for children not of their seed, seventy per cent was mentioned.

The advent of DNA has caused a lot of anxiety among women who fear the new scientific  'witch hunter' may sniff out the adventure child.

This laboratory 'Tsikamutanda' is indeed a curse. Families are torn apart and happy marriages suddenly become sour, whoever discovered DNA had no good intentions.

In yesteryears our wise ancestors would say 'gombarume' has no child, meaning there was no child called 'from the forest'. We should embrace our old traits and practices from times gone to minimise domestic violence.

Most cases of domestic violence are crimes of passion. No child is from the 'forest', once in the herd its an Eland/Mhofu.

Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Thomas Murisa.
