NSSA pensioners are crying for attention

Opinion / Columnist

Both government and the private sector are doing something on 'hardship allowance' for their workers whilst NSSA pensioners continue to sing the blues.One Hon.MP raised the plight of the suffering pensioners in Parliament early this month but the discussion never went far, with Hon. Sekai Nzenza saying government was seized with the matter. To date the elderly NSSA pensioners are all ears hoping to hear something fruitful but the silence is alarming.Most NSSA pensioners are people at the bottom of the economic heap, aged people who need medication and healthy food to manage chronic illnesses that creep in with age. Why has everyone gone quiet when the issue is inconclusively pending? The measly eighty RTGS that NSSA pensioners are getting can now hardly buy meaningfully.Some are quick to say the economy is in bad shape, yes, but for everyone. Can the sickly elderly pensioners shoulder the 'dry patch' alone, no. Give the pensioners a living wage, some of them are war collaborators whose issue of compensation for participating in the war of liberation is also an unfinished story.Time is ticking on and many of these people are passing on shaking their heads in discontentment. May the NSSA pension issue be given the urgent attention it deserves. New Dispensation is for development and is pro-people.Tondorindo.