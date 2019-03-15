Latest News Editor's Choice


Tobacco sales proceeds are not for harlots

Now that the tobacco selling season has been opened, some urban yellow-bone thigh vendors are buying bigger wallets and fine tuning their 'horizontal wrestling' skills in order to wrench a dollar or two from a few gullible tobacco farmers.

Some of those into harlotry are already moving house to nearby Hopley settlement for proximity to the theatre of nocturnal activities. Business minded landlords around the tobacco auction floors have turned their houses into seasonal lodges to tap into the profits of ladies of the night.

I urge tobacco farmers to be very careful with their hard earned 'annual salaries' which in actual fact are family incomes. These prostitutes have no mercy and will never think about the farmers' families.

Some of them are outright 'gold fingers' who can actually steal from the farmers. Even some budding girls who are still wet behind the ears will bunk lessons and run away from home just to be with the new-boys-in-town, the tobacco farmers.

Where possible farmer wives must accompany their husbands to the auction floors to keep the 'hyena-girls' away from the family exchequer and protect the piggy bank. Professional pick-pockets are also making a bee-line to the tobacco sales with great hopes of 'fishing' from a few farmers.

Avoid deals and never think of going commando, city prostitutes will take you to the cleaners.

Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Thomas Murisa
