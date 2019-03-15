Cyclone aid must not be abused

Opinion / Columnist

Rumours and gossip wafting from the cyclone hit areas of Zimbabwe are not pleasing since a few 'baboon-handed' individuals are said to be helping themselves from the donations meant for those in dire straits.Most Zimbabweans are very good at heart and do feel for others as shown by the massive mobilisation of aid. The international community has also stood by us helping those in trouble and homeless.His Excellency President E.D. Mnangagwa said those found fishing from the aid chest would be dealt with, anyone witnessing such uncouth behaviour of dishonesty should be reported to the police. We have people who were left bare, sleeping outside with nothing to eat, its such people who need help.A random analysis of events show that plenty aid items and donations were dispatched to the affected areas with more still coming. The ZNA has stood up head above shoulders giving help where it is needed. Churches have also done their part sending humanitarian aid to those marooned.Survivors must be advised to rebuild on higher ground where it is safer. Minimum standards of structures must be set, structures that are solid to resist strong winds. Terracing the highlands might help like what the orientals do in most parts of Asia.The 'elephant back' type of houses must be done away with. More aid to the needy.Tondo? Murisa. Chinehasha.