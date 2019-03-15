Sanctions are the Achilles Heel inhibiting Zimbabwe economic growth

Opinion / Columnist

Sanctions, sanctions and corruption are the Achilles Heel inhibiting economic growth in Zimbabwe. The illegal restrictive measures are causing untold suffering to those at the bottom of the economic pile. Some may want to put lipstick on a frog by calling the sanctions 'targeted', indeed targeted at little Zimbabwe.ZIDERA is throwing multiple spanners in the economy reversing all the gains and cutting off progress. Lines of credit have been constricted forcing the country to operate from hand to mouth. Which pugilist can win a bout when both hands are manacled.Corrupt elements among us have exacerbated the already volatile situation. Brown envelopes and palm-greasing are the order of the day. Some corrupt big fish have been hauled before the courts but the coast is not yet clear.The war on corruption must be intensified removing bad apples in the process. Zimbabwe has the potential to rise again from the ashes and shine. Those among us who grovelled for sanctions must be very ashamed of themselves, inflicting injury and suffering on your own people.Zimbabwe must speak with one voice and call for the removal of the evil sanctions. Political differences are part of a healthy democracy but calling for sanctions borders on treason.May those in the mould of Judas go back to Uncle Sam and ask for the removal of sanctions? Only a phone call away?Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.