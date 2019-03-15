Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Sanctions are the Achilles Heel inhibiting Zimbabwe economic growth

29 secs ago | Views
Sanctions, sanctions and corruption are the Achilles Heel inhibiting economic growth in Zimbabwe. The illegal restrictive measures are causing untold suffering to those at the bottom of the economic pile. Some may want to put lipstick on a frog by calling the sanctions 'targeted', indeed targeted at little Zimbabwe.

ZIDERA is throwing multiple spanners in the economy reversing all the gains and cutting off progress. Lines of credit have been constricted forcing the country to operate from hand to mouth. Which pugilist can win a bout when both hands are manacled.

Corrupt elements among us have exacerbated the already volatile situation. Brown envelopes and palm-greasing are the order of the day. Some corrupt big fish have been hauled before the courts but the coast is not yet clear.

The war on corruption must be intensified removing bad apples in the process. Zimbabwe has the potential to rise again from the ashes and shine. Those among us who grovelled for sanctions must be very ashamed of themselves, inflicting injury and suffering on your own people.

Zimbabwe must speak with one voice and call for the removal of the evil sanctions. Political differences are part of a healthy democracy but calling for sanctions borders on treason.

May those in the mould of Judas go back to Uncle Sam and ask for the removal of sanctions? Only a phone call away?

Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Tondo Murisa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

China to help rebuild Chimanimani

1 min ago | 1 Views

Kariba power generation cut

2 mins ago | 3 Views

OneMoney records a 32,7% increase in subscribers

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Married woman caught pants down, taken to police whilst undressed

5 mins ago | 12 Views

Mtukudzi's video exposes family cracks

6 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa meets Matabeleland Collective

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Young Warriors miss flight to Maputo

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Man falls into well and dies while trying to rescue a bull

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Man threatens to kill best friend after wife goes missing

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Rape accused prophet bursts into tears in court

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa warns against looting of donations

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Cyclone swept away entire growth point

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Recycled bad politicians as the last resort of saving Zimbabwe?

11 mins ago | 7 Views

Cyclone Idai wreaks havoc in Zimbabwe; the IRC launches immediate emergency response

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe deploys defective chopper

24 mins ago | 68 Views

Robbers pounce on Buyanga's gold-carrying sports utility in South Africa

25 mins ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa to focus on tragedy in Manicaland

26 mins ago | 40 Views

Chiefs warn that govt may have to exhume Cyclone Idia bodies

28 mins ago | 89 Views

Arbitrary arrests won’t solve Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 402 Views

ZAPU calls for the release of Zenzele Ndebele

2 hrs ago | 659 Views

Climate change: Africa confronts global warming

4 hrs ago | 532 Views

'Wages up $570 from $441' government announced - liar, liar down $228 from $441

5 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Government responds to Chamisa over Cyclone Idai

5 hrs ago | 3685 Views

'Married women sleep around more than sex workers'

5 hrs ago | 6352 Views

Salary increment for civil servants laudable

7 hrs ago | 4102 Views

No to looting of #CycloneIdai donations

7 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Mnangagwa's son source of wealth questioned

7 hrs ago | 8256 Views

BREAKING: Journalist Zenzele Ndebele arrested at State house

7 hrs ago | 8260 Views

Zimbabweans ranked happier than Rwandans, Batswana and Malawians

8 hrs ago | 3260 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for crunch meeting

8 hrs ago | 6205 Views

Civil servants reject salary deal with government

8 hrs ago | 5647 Views

Civilian military leader needed to restore electoral democracy before 2023 presidential elections

9 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Cyclone Idai death toll hits 139 in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Woman walks 2 hours to donate to Cyclone Idai victims

9 hrs ago | 1884 Views

Cyclone Idai brings Chamisa face to face with effects of sanctions

9 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Zimbabwe, SA set timelines for deals implementation

9 hrs ago | 778 Views

Operation #Sesingaphi targeting MPs launched

9 hrs ago | 1127 Views

OneMoney debit card use rises

9 hrs ago | 557 Views

Latest number of Cyclone Idai victims announced

10 hrs ago | 2942 Views

PROPHECY: Chamisa must listen to wife to win Presidency

10 hrs ago | 9858 Views

Pastor demands an end to 'elitist dialogue' - confused, doesn't even know elections were rigged

10 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Serious secrets exposed by Cyclone Idai

11 hrs ago | 7689 Views

Chamisa cancels Bulawayo rally

11 hrs ago | 2370 Views

'Cyclone death toll could spike'

11 hrs ago | 955 Views

Nyaradzo to offer decent burial to cyclone victims

11 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Kereke caught up in Parliament storm

11 hrs ago | 2492 Views

Fury over burial of cyclone victims

11 hrs ago | 2075 Views

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association elects new executive

11 hrs ago | 649 Views

High Court lifts NGO suspension

11 hrs ago | 522 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days