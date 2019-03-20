Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The voice of reason from an MDC veteran

4 hrs ago | Views
Contesting a post in any political structure is legitimising the plebiscite processes.W inning a post in a Mass party is secondary but laying a democratic foundation. We need to leave a legacy for the posterity. No one should kill or die for winning a party political office. Congress should be a family affair without blemish or selfishness. Respect of leadership at all structures is the hallmark of maturity and undisputed leadership-Felix M Sibanda* 11 March 2019 Appeal for non-violent and the need to remain democratic in the coming MDC Congress processes.

Following the recent signs of intolerance in the MDC many people have spoken out against this vice. Chamisa as the president has went on to say point blank that the congress is an MDC thing and noone was to be victimized for wanting to challenge him. This has been ignored by radicals particularly the youths. MDC is a democratic party founded in 1999. The veterans of MDC are real patriots. They are focused to see democratic change happen. They have spoken strongly against this intolerance sprouting in the party.  Coltart , Chamisa, Mwonzora and of late Hon Mafa have spoken about the need to be tolerant as a democratic party.

In the opening paragraph Hon Mafa tweeted the fundamentals of being democratic. He clearly stated why a congress is done. To him to be party of the Electoral process is great honor that has to be respected and cherished. To this veteran contesting for a post in any structure is legitimising the process. Surely a process has to be followed. If it's not followed then the process is flawed. It is these Mafikizolos who are so impatient and are afraid of this electoral process who are intolerant and are poised to foment violence to those they feel they don't like. This is not good for democracy.

Hon Mafa goes on to say 'Winning a post in the mass party is secondary...'  It is true indeed that after winning in a fairly contested party post one would have fulfilled the democratic space that would leave the movement in a stronger state. Instead of dividing the people the congress is meant to unite them and entrench the spirit of oneness. One should not be shoed away by others through violence, victimization and labeling as is happening in the MDC right now. The veterans are not happy with this culture of violence and threat of violence being perpetrated by some rowdy members.

The veterans should act and speak out on tolerance as what Hon Mafa, Coltart and Chamisa have done. They have an obligation to leave a legacy of democratic tendencies and tolerance. Without these democratic principles the party would be no different from Zanu-PF. Surely we can't let the party to be not democratic. We can't be just like those we are fighting. We are a movement fighting for Democratic space in Zimbabwe and that we should give without regretting.

According to Hon Mafa Noone has to die for winning or losing a party post. This should be a process that has to be done freely and fairly without begrudging each other. Labeling and taunting others is what the veterans like honorable Mafa has lived their whole lives fighting.They can't let the movement's dreams and aspirations to be trampled on. To them this congress has to be a family affair that should leave the party united and well oiled and ready to face the future. Instead of dividing the people the Congress should unite the party and make more strong.

In any organization the total respect of leadership is indeed a hallmark of maturity and undisputed leadership. Only cowards threaten their pecerved competitors in a bid to cow them from contesting them and I don't think we have a place for violence and thuggery in our movement. We are democrats and we need to stay focused lest we lose direction. A free, prosperous Zimbabwe is what we want.


NB. *Felix Mafa Sibanda is the Vice Chairperson of the VAA, a voluntary organization formed by the MDC veterans to mitigate on the families of victims of political persecution and lately Gukurahundi victims*

henerimadiro@gmail.com

Source - Henry Madiro
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Army told China Mnangagwa’s power expires in 2020

1 hr ago | 1843 Views

Mnangagwa's reason for using expensive jets revealed

1 hr ago | 2044 Views

Global body demands the immediate release of Zenzele Ndebele

2 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Cyclone Idai donation; Chamisa lies

3 hrs ago | 2751 Views

Cyclone Idai exposed misplaced priorities in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 753 Views

It never rains but pours; to 38 years bad governance add drought, Idai and now savage power cuts

3 hrs ago | 650 Views

Mnangagwa announces a 19 point plan

3 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Zimbabwean women abused in the United Kingdom

3 hrs ago | 1968 Views

WhatsApp trap exposes sex-pest nurse

3 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Bulawayo, Gwanda thigh vendors clash over catchment area

3 hrs ago | 902 Views

Shock at funeral: Body viewing cancelled as corpse bleeds

3 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Man marries 'mother'

3 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Zimbabwe, South Africa increase collaboration on migration

4 hrs ago | 476 Views

Piece-meal austerity without reforms a wild goose chase

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Fixing Zimbabwe's broken reputation chain

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Divisions ravage Chamisa's MDC

4 hrs ago | 2140 Views

CIO boss coup death: Family wants justice

4 hrs ago | 2238 Views

Bulawayo takes on Mnangagwa over Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 1852 Views

'Mnangagwa won't return Zapu properties'

4 hrs ago | 956 Views

RTGS dollars not new currency, says RBZ

4 hrs ago | 980 Views

Mthuli Ncube negotiates 'smart' Rand credit facility

4 hrs ago | 2096 Views

Companies to pay double tax in forex, defaulters face jail terms and fines

4 hrs ago | 519 Views

Corruption Alert!*

4 hrs ago | 333 Views

MDC Alliance congress: Of a leopard devouring its cubs

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Open letter to the Honourable Minister Professor Amon Murwira

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Ebola scare at Mugabe Airport

4 hrs ago | 862 Views

Chamisa to keep 3 VPs

4 hrs ago | 622 Views

'Chamisa using dead bodies to gain political mileage'

4 hrs ago | 628 Views

Spirit medium leads search for cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 611 Views

Chimanimani: Valley of the shadow of death

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

Cyclone Idai donations continue to pour

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Agribank sues Chombo over $33 000 loan

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

The storm that knew no boundaries

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Parly ratifies African Charter on democracy, elections

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Undenge in trouble over $121,000 bank loan

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

'Prostate cancer on the rise in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mnangagwa's govt on industrialisation education drive

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Fidelity rescues the PSL

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

These critics need more help than cyclone victims

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Prophet up for rape wails in court

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

China offers to help rebuild cyclone ravaged areas

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Cyclone Idai death toll shoots to 142 in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Sanctions and jecha affect Zimbabwe's response to natural disasters

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Bulawayo sends help to Manicaland

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Low uptake of Warriors tickets in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Journalist Ndebele to appear in court today

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

Bishop Donga dies

4 hrs ago | 483 Views

Mnangagwa's wife cuts short UN event attendance

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zanu-PF aim to break the urban jinx

4 hrs ago | 337 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days