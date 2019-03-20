Cyclone Idai donation; Chamisa lies

Opinion / Columnist

So devastating are the damages caused by Cyclone Idai which left a trail of deaths, destructions and displacement in the country's Manicaland Province. Bodies continue to be discovered, while those still missing are keeping people in a nail biting suspense as they hope to be reunited with their relatives; a dream that may never become true. The struggle is very real in Manicaland.That having been said, there is absolutely no reason for Zimbabweans to punctuate the disasters of Cyclone Idai by pointing fingers. Manicaland Province has Members of Parliament drawn from both ZANU PF and the MDC. Both President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa were recently in the Province too.No legislator from either political side made a call for evacuation or raise any form of alarm as far as the devastating cyclone is concerned. Cyclone Idai was very natural and as death has always been, so stealth and coming like a thief; it caught the country by surprise.For Chamisa to then try and be clever and square the burdens of Cyclone Idai on President Mnangagwa's shoulders is nowhere near cheap politicking, but an unforgiveable attempt to whip up people's emotions against Government, at a time they try to come to terms with the effects of the floods.If indeed a warning was issued and Chamisa being God-given as he claims should have had the foresight of the disaster and force Government to act. Alas, he too, never said a word.He is crying more than the bereaved and of course doing what he knows best, demagoguery. The opposition leader is all over the place taking 'selfies' on ox-drawn carts and making all sorts of lies. This 'selfie' addiction has however exposed Chamisa's pathological deception.The opposition made sensational claims that as a party, the MDC had bought groceries worthy over $20 000 as aid efforts to be channelled to victims of Cyclone Idai. However, Chamisa was noted arriving at one of the temporary campsites with single cab truck, half filled with groceries. One would have chosen to pay a blind eye to that gesture, because after all a donation is donation.Rescue efforts and resource mobilisations should know no political boundaries and Chamisa may help the situation by stopping to derive political dividends from such an unfortunate event. His sentiments are near celebrating the deaths just to score political points.Zimbabweans should speak with one voice and one love, and the recent demonstration of generosity can never be allowed to be diluted by mudslinging politicians. God willing, may the love prevailing so far; close the rifts created by politics amongst Zimbabweans.