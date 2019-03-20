MDC Congress processes well on course

Opinion / Columnist

The MDC Congress is on course with proceedings going on smoothly and peacefully throughout the country as the party continues to confirm its democratic credentials.The branch congresses have now been completed and the ward congresses in the 1 958 wards across the country taking place this weekend. By Sunday, 24 March 2019, there will be newly elected ward executives across the length and breadth of Zimbabwe.District congresses are slated for 29-31 March while the provincial congresses will take place from 7-16 April 2019, starting with Matabeleland South province.The process so far has gone on peacefully and without incident. Notwithstanding misleading press reports of chaos, our congress is living true to the democratic culture and character as encapsulated in chapter 4 of the MDC constitution.Our Congress to be held on 24-26 May will be a festival of ideas. It will prioritize propositions and not positions. So far, the people across the country continue to elect leaders of their choice at various levels and our Congress process is well on course.MDC 5th Congress: Defining a new course for Zimbabwe.Hon. Amos ChibayaMDC National Organising Secretary