Government intensifies crackdown on CSOs

The systematic crackdown of Civic society Organisations in Zimbabwe concerns the MDC. Yesterday the military government arrested Zenzele Ndebele the director of CITE at a meeting of Mr Mnangagwa and CSOs in Bulawayo.They went on to raid CITE offices and ransacked the place without a search warrant. The continuous closure of democratic space in Zimbabwe is retrogressive and inflicts Zimbabwe's further isolation from the family of nations. Yet the re-engagement rhetoric is gobbling millions of tax payer's funds.The own goals must stop.Ndebele is being targeted for his role as a producer of a documentary on the 1982-1987 genocide known as Gukurahundi.Recently, the military government attempted to close operations of COTRAD a CSO in Masvingo only to be overturned by the High Court.We are also aware of curtailing CSO operations through the so-called PVO bill.People must be allowed to enjoy their civil and political rights as enshrined in the Constitution.MDC: Defining a New Course for Zimbabwe!Jacob MafumeMDC National Spokesperson