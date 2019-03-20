Opinion / Columnist
Government intensifies crackdown on CSOs
3 hrs ago
The systematic crackdown of Civic society Organisations in Zimbabwe concerns the MDC. Yesterday the military government arrested Zenzele Ndebele the director of CITE at a meeting of Mr Mnangagwa and CSOs in Bulawayo.
They went on to raid CITE offices and ransacked the place without a search warrant. The continuous closure of democratic space in Zimbabwe is retrogressive and inflicts Zimbabwe's further isolation from the family of nations. Yet the re-engagement rhetoric is gobbling millions of tax payer's funds.
The own goals must stop.
Ndebele is being targeted for his role as a producer of a documentary on the 1982-1987 genocide known as Gukurahundi.
Recently, the military government attempted to close operations of COTRAD a CSO in Masvingo only to be overturned by the High Court.
We are also aware of curtailing CSO operations through the so-called PVO bill.
People must be allowed to enjoy their civil and political rights as enshrined in the Constitution.
MDC: Defining a New Course for Zimbabwe!
Jacob Mafume
MDC National Spokesperson
