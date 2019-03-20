Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Civil servants pay increase

2 hrs ago | Views
The civil servants pay increase to be effected in April this year is one hell of a joke. What is wrong with these people's reasoning capacity. This is a toddler's game they playing here. How can you cheat your mind like this and play around with people's lives.

Practically this RTGS dollar is one is to six or ten. If you divide this so called increment to 500 dollars by the actual value of the RTGS dollar to the US dollar you have nothing.

This then practically means that civil servants have no pay, they are working for nothing at the end of the day. they are doing us a 'mahala' service. God forbid man. These crooks have stooped too low. They should stop beating about the bush. May be they are not supposed to be ruling this country already because their decisions don't sound serious.

The answer lies in getting rid of this RTGS dollar and introducing a strong currency now. If you cant solve problems for what really matters for the people then get off the chair. Why does this man think he is the best when in fact l he is the worst. I think as a country we need those political tools to get rid of a leader quickly when he has proved a failure like this one has.

This is absurd. We need a dialogue. There are influential people in this country that can get us to the international monetary organisations so we can access credit lines once we have proven to be travelling in the road to total democracy. In a serious dialogue between zanu of and the mdc chaired by a neutral person with an agenda made by participants from both sides, we may find the answer.

 At the moment the.arrogance by zanu-PF leadership is the impediment. They are.undermining the in abundant wisdom in this country which has already demonstrated that they should not be in power. They are trying to cheat logic and they may have to go the rough way. Civil servants should not waste time negotiating with them because they have no solution.

Clement Moyo (Mr)
+263 778 662 090/712:708 284
clemenmoyo@gmail.com

Source - Clement Moyo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Anti-graft body to contest Chivayo ruling

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

4 infertile couples to benefit from assisted reproductive grant

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mliswa, Nduna dropped from Parly committees

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Prophet' jailed for stealing cellphone

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Young Bulawayo artistes land MTN, Vodacom caller tune deal

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Armed robber arrested with AK47 rifle

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe revamping education system

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Priest wrecks marriage..WhatsApp chats expose illicit affair

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Teaching University or Research University: More than a case of to be or not to be

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Kirsty Coventry outraged

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Hwende must be allowed to do his work

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Only witches celebrate death in the village

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Government intensifies crackdown on CSOs

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Entrepreneurship is key for economic Development in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

MDC Congress processes well on course

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

FasterCapital's first round of funding 2019

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

The best destinations for an ethical holiday

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF chairperson admits stealing from GMB

4 hrs ago | 339 Views

Chamisa threatens to overthrow Mnangagwa's govt?

4 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter breaks down

4 hrs ago | 1354 Views

'She failed to give me a male child'

4 hrs ago | 847 Views

Julius Malema claims that SA 'is worse than Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 1382 Views

PHOTO: Charles Mhlauri now selling eggs

5 hrs ago | 3684 Views

Queen Elizabeth consoles Zimbabweans

5 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Bulawayo challenged to engage govt on nagging issues

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa and Matabeleland leaders finally find each other

6 hrs ago | 937 Views

Mnangagwa to support Gukurahundi victims

6 hrs ago | 727 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa cancel Bulawayo, Shurugwi rallies

8 hrs ago | 742 Views

Operation Florian to train BCC fire fighters

8 hrs ago | 266 Views

Airlifted leather sofas trigger PR disaster as Mnangagwa meets Idai victims

8 hrs ago | 2090 Views

Hwende disowns Twitter account

8 hrs ago | 560 Views

Teachers reject $129 salary deal

8 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Zanu-PF MP under fire for 'lying', deserting cyclone victims

8 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Victoria Falls tour operators dispatch helicopters, rafters to Chimanimani

8 hrs ago | 477 Views

Obert Mpofu's ex-employee freed on $500 bail

8 hrs ago | 189 Views

Gweru in major roads rehabilitation exercise

8 hrs ago | 142 Views

Bulawayo's fire brigade defies odds

8 hrs ago | 453 Views

Fuel shortages worsen

8 hrs ago | 497 Views

New telecoms tariffs loom

8 hrs ago | 265 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa throws out chief, MP from event

8 hrs ago | 2796 Views

Mnangagwa comes face to face with bitterness of Matebeleland people

8 hrs ago | 705 Views

Mnangagwa forced to promote 4 generals he retired to second highest rank

8 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Chamisa's MDC on fire

8 hrs ago | 668 Views

Govt use of violence on its own people is tragic

8 hrs ago | 126 Views

Cyclone did not affect fuel pipeline, says Gumbo

8 hrs ago | 186 Views

Wicknell Chivayo acquitted

8 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwe blocks US$1bn pipeline project

8 hrs ago | 846 Views

Court to decide on Mphoko pension

8 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mliswa takes Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi head on again

9 hrs ago | 762 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days