Only witches celebrate death in the village

Opinion / Columnist

Only witches celebrate when there is death in the village, how can we describe those peddling falsehoods about the imagined resurgence of Cyclone Idai in Muzarabani and parts of Mazowe District? We have the Met.Department, people qualified to give us accurate information on weather and updates on Cyclone Idai, not some crest fallen scribe mumbling from outer Mongolia. Lives were lost, people maimed, houses razed to the ground and some people are still missing. Its no time for ill-thought tragi-comedies when the nation is in deep sorrow and distress.The Met.Department has quashed the stupid rumour of another possible devastation in Mash. Central by Cyclone Idai. People should not panic, keep listening to the periodic broadcasts from the Met. Department.Witches are celebrating because we all know what they stand for, destruction and death. May the good people keep doing good.Indeed Zimbabweans have shown great compassion, people are giving generously and donating from their hearts. Those affected should draw comfort from the spirit of giving displayed by fellow citizens. Kudos to our armed forces who are working tirelessly to restore semblance of normalcy.Drinking water points need to be rehabilitated to minimise chances of water-borne diseases. We thank those celebs touched by the tragedy and played their part. This is the time for giving, offering and seeding. For a genuine cause.Thomas Murisa. Chiweshe.