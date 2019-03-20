Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

MDC calls for an Extraordinary Summit on Idai

10 secs ago | Views
There are three SADC countries which were hard hit by Cyclone Idai. Thousands of lives have been lost in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Many people are still uncounted for, thousands are homeless, and survivors are facing many huddles in getting themselves on their feet once
more. They face starvation with no water to drink, they were subjected to serious psychological torture resulting in psychological inflammation.
Countless families are homeless, villages were wiped off, roads, clinics, schools and bridges were devoured by the aggressive wind and water.

The MDC contends that a lot could have been done considering there is a whole floor dedicated for disaster management at the SADC head
office in Botswana. We have seen individual efforts from member States particularly assistance sent by President Magufuli on behalf of the
people of Tanzania. This is much appreciated.

Citizens of SADC countries also coordinated themselves to assist fellow countrymen.
We are of the view that an urgent extra-ordinary summit of SADC should be convened with the view to do the following:

1. To set up an intervention framework to deal with urgent needs including food, health, shelter and essential infrastructure.

2. To review the challenges faced by the department on disaster management at SADC and provide necessary support.

3. To deal with rescue missions specifically in countries lacking in capacity.

4. To put in place urgent mitigation and management measures with information of yet another storm looming.

These being purely people issues, the MDC hopes the absence of the cynicism that comes from perpetual immersion in the region's plague
infested waters of politics, will give optimism that leadership will be provided.

MDC: Defining a New Course for Zimbabwe!

Jacob Mafume
MDC National Spokesperson

Source - Jacob Mafume
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa is a worse devil than Mugabe

1 min ago | 0 Views

What happens during a grieving process? In memory of Cyclone Idai victims and survivors.

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Why Engineer Elias Mudzuri is not a favourite to win the presidency in MDC-Alliance.

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Top online soccer betting tips_

20 mins ago | 16 Views

WATCH: Jah Prayzah drops Chikomo video

21 mins ago | 52 Views

Shock as Mnangagwa divides Ndebele leaders

1 hr ago | 956 Views

Zimbabwe legalised the growing of marijuana for medical purposes

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Will Mnangagwa deliver on gukurahundi promises?

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

We are not Zanu-PF, Khupe's MDC says

2 hrs ago | 685 Views

Price, tariff tragedy of regulated sectors

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mnangagwa should cut down on foreign trips

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

The theory and practice of educational games as a means to promote better education

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Immigration officials in trouble

2 hrs ago | 543 Views

ERC mobilises electorate to follow-up on polls promises

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Criminal offence fines up by 100%

2 hrs ago | 478 Views

PHOTOS: Temba Mliswa in accident

2 hrs ago | 1788 Views

MDC-T spokesperson photographed in Zanu-PF regalia?

2 hrs ago | 907 Views

'Mnangagwa will hire private jets until Zimbabwe gets a presidential jet'

2 hrs ago | 637 Views

Guvamombe's small-house in $100 000 adultery storm

2 hrs ago | 800 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks on Chivayo saga

2 hrs ago | 898 Views

SMEs sector to be taxed, says Zimra

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

More machinery needed to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

Bright Matonga fights to overturn US$280k default judgment

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Bulilima RDC to repossess 272 undeveloped stands

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zanu-PF pulls all stops to win Bulawayo ward

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Court orders law firm to freeze client's bank account

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

What should be done by government to Obviate Zimbabwe from economic collapse?

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

PHOTO: Woman gives birth on a tree

4 hrs ago | 2334 Views

Witness nails MDC Alliance MP in fake address case

5 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Mnangagwa's govt probes US$100m botched deal

6 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

6 hrs ago | 793 Views

Joshua Nkomo's absence felt in Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Jet-setting Mnangagwa divides nation

6 hrs ago | 3033 Views

Solution to Zimbabwe's problems is political

6 hrs ago | 881 Views

Slomo has no beef with Macheso

6 hrs ago | 1713 Views

Zimbabwe govt set to ferry fuel by road

6 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Zimbabwe fuel crisis hurts business: Mudenda

6 hrs ago | 721 Views

MDC MP Chimina acquitted

6 hrs ago | 498 Views

Mliswa says army should have been used to forcefully remove villagers

6 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Hubby kills wife over spanner

6 hrs ago | 789 Views

Nyaradzo eyes UK market

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

'Women politicians are weak,' says MDC Alliance candidate

6 hrs ago | 401 Views

Ncube, Shiri summoned over tobacco auction ruckus

6 hrs ago | 916 Views

'Traditional healer' in court for fraud

6 hrs ago | 506 Views

Biti slams Mnangagwa over foreign travel

6 hrs ago | 522 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

6 hrs ago | 282 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Bosso still to get player's clearances

6 hrs ago | 349 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days