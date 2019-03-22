Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Cyclone Idai: Of donations and the bane of sanctions

1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe was hit by Cyclone Idai from 14 to 17 March 2019, a crisis that plunged the nation into darkness. When the news reached President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was on a State visit to the United Arab Emirates, he had to cut short his visit to return home and face the crisis together with fellow Zimbabweans. Zimbabwe was not alone in this as both Malawi and Mozambique had been affected.

Houses, roads, eleven (11) bridges, 18 schools, a growth point and a police station, among other infrastructure were destroyed. Some areas were no longer reachable making it difficult to rescue people and dispatch aid to victims. More than 7 299 people were displaced, 185 were injured and 329 were declared missing. The death toll was put at 179 and those who are missing are to yet to be declared as dead.

Owing to poor weather conditions, Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopters under the auspices of the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) could not move into the affected areas, further delaying the search and rescue process.  

Government immediately declared the crisis a national disaster and appealed for donations from well wishers. What were needed to tackle the disaster were both financial and material resources to assist the victims and to rescue those who were marooned.

The spirit of giving and unity of purpose as was never seen before took centre stage. The corporate world, churches and other well wishers did not let down those in the crisis as they donated so much for the victims. Companies such as Econet, Zimplats, ZB Bank, Stanbic Bank and Delta Corporation, Nyaradzo Group and Econet Wireless among others mobilised assistance mostly in the form of foodstuffs.
Members of the diplomatic community despite their differences with Harare came forward to offer assistance. This saw the United States Embassy, the United Kingdom, Switzerland Humanitarian Aid and the European Union contributing significantly to alleviate the crisis. On Sunday 24 March 2019, a plane from the UAE landed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport carrying a 95-tonne cargo of goods to assist victims of the cyclone.

Despite these all-out efforts, some people blamed Government for not having a comprehensive disaster management strategy (DMS) in place. Government was also accused of having failed to evacuate people before the cyclone hit Chimanimani and Chipinge Districts. Most of these vocal voices were coming from MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa and a legion of his bootlickers in the mould of Patson Dzamara and Dr Nkululeko Sibanda, among others.

What most people tend to forget is that the country is under sanctions from the United States, EU and Britain. There are some who quickly dismiss that sanctions have nothing to do with this, claiming that Government was sleeping on the job.

Government can come up with a well written DMS blueprint, but as long as the sanctions are in place it cannot buy the necessary equipment to make the CPU more viable. Some countries which manufacture rescue equipment are afraid of availing it to Zimbabwe fearing backlash from the US which monitors trade relations between Zimbabwe and other countries using its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

On another note, Zimbabwe is failing to mobilise enough foreign currency to purchase the requisite equipment. Instead, the little foreign currency available is channelled towards wheat, drug, fuel and electricity payments. When a disaster strikes like what happened in Manicaland, Masvingo and Mashonaland East Provinces strikes, the country finds itself between a rock and a hard place.
Government departments which constitute the CPU are also feeling the pinch of sanctions as they are hamstrung in terms of vehicles and financial resources.

As a long lasting solution for Zimbabwe, the country could use the same spirit and united effort to fight the inhibitive sanctions. Those who contributed could also help in calling for the removal of sanctions on the country so that when a disaster occurs, the country would use its own funds and resources to assist victims without extending a begging bowl. The begging element would be done away with.

The removal of sanctions would see the country being self-sustaining with food being readily available, sound infrastructure, all-terrain vehicles in place, well-stocked clinics and hospitals and cranes for bridging flooded rivers, among a host of other equipment.

When sanctions have been removed, the country would have access to lines of credit from International Financial Institutions (IFIs) like the IMF and World Bank. These loans would enable the CPU to augment its capacity by purchasing state of the art equipment in line with modern trends.

The lifting of sanctions would mean that stipulations set by OFAC on Zimbabwe would be removed enabling the country to easily buy equipment and make payments across the globe without offending the US. With increased trade, Zimbabwe would be able to build meaningful foreign currency reserves which could be used in times of need.

For simulation on how to manage disasters, the country could be able to send its CPU members to assist in disasters in other countries. The experience so gained in the host countries would form the basis of how best the nation could respond to and deal with disasters at home.


Source - Elijah Chihota
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mawarire calls for closure of SADC borders against SA

1 hr ago | 1476 Views

Energy Mutodi defends Mnangagwa's expensive trips

2 hrs ago | 813 Views

'EU insincere on re-engaging Zim'

2 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Latest on Vic. Falls Pick n Pay saga

3 hrs ago | 3200 Views

Violence threatens MDC Congress

4 hrs ago | 2406 Views

Ramaphosa admits corruption-accused Bosasa paid him R2m

4 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Apostle Chiwenga resurfaces...strikes at Mnangagwa again

5 hrs ago | 8211 Views

Full list of Mnangagwa's expensive trips

6 hrs ago | 4588 Views

Zimbabwe's runaway prices good for malayitsha business

6 hrs ago | 4077 Views

'Zimbabwe invented State Capture and SA refined it,' says Tendai Biti

6 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Zimbabwe the way forward

6 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 13102 Views

Zapu fights for seized properties

6 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Poll and riot deaths ruined Mnangagwa efforts

6 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Zanu PF looting of Idai aid evil

7 hrs ago | 1904 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims he has evidence Mnangagwa lost 2018 election

7 hrs ago | 3065 Views

Chivayo seeks consolidation of contract with ZPC

7 hrs ago | 430 Views

Donkey meat hits Bulawayo market

7 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

7 hrs ago | 660 Views

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

7 hrs ago | 499 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

7 hrs ago | 567 Views

Top DJ found dead

7 hrs ago | 1757 Views

A leadership void at the top costing Zimbabwe dearly

7 hrs ago | 500 Views

Zanu-PF activist torches party ballot papers

7 hrs ago | 315 Views

Oscar Pambuka's wife files for divorce

7 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Chamisa goes Africa trotting

7 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zimbabwe companies get greenlight to report in US$

7 hrs ago | 524 Views

Stench leads to recovery of Cyclone Idai victims bodies

7 hrs ago | 503 Views

3 die in fresh SA xenophobic attacks after Ramaphisa threat

7 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Aspiring Zimbabwe drivers to write licence test online

7 hrs ago | 420 Views

Jostling for posts intensifies ahead of MDC Alliance congress

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Armed robbery gang gets forex, jewellery & guns in farm raid

7 hrs ago | 447 Views

Bulawayo, Harare named as HIV hotspots

7 hrs ago | 299 Views

'MDC Alliance stronghold among the first Cyclone food aid beneficiaries'

7 hrs ago | 247 Views

School promotes online forex trading

7 hrs ago | 272 Views

MDC to ignore congress 'candidates' violating rules

7 hrs ago | 142 Views

Road to Beira now open

7 hrs ago | 337 Views

Govt closes 43 schools in Manicaland

7 hrs ago | 271 Views

Matemadanda scoffs at Kasukuwere threats

7 hrs ago | 344 Views

Teenager arrested for stealing taxis

7 hrs ago | 200 Views

War, chaos rock MDC Alliance Masvingo

7 hrs ago | 219 Views

Chamisa fails to pay poll agents

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

Sniffer dogs to be used to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Matabeleland Collective & Jenni Williams are traitors - MLO

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa to open Zimbabwe's Dry Port facility in Namibia

7 hrs ago | 239 Views

Outrage over Bulawayo hotel rates

7 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Mugabe shadow looms large at Sadc solidarity conference

7 hrs ago | 850 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa meets Botswana's Ian Khama

7 hrs ago | 2739 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days