Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Pick n Pay and Zanu-PF in same WhatsApp Group

2 mins ago | Views
Yesterday afternoon I received information to the effect that Pick N Pay Victoria Falls will be opening it's doors for business today at the New shopping Mall and we knew that the company had already sidelined the locals and we all needed to take action as Matabeleland people to protect the locals.

Hence the circulation of the following message and I quote " Good Day Victoria Falls Residents! We hear Pick and Pay is opening their Shop at the New Mall tomorrow 27 March 2019. We have not seen any adverts for the jobs available and believe they  will be employing on the Doorsteps. Can all our Job Seekers be at Pick and Pay Doorsteps by 06h30 am and ensure that no one gets in unless they are interviewed first at the Doorsteps. This is not a March, Demo or protest but it is a proceedure that Pick and Pay wants used. NO ONE will enter that Shop other than The General Manager and his Branch Manager with the assumption that they will be coming to conduct Public Interviews. We all have an obligation to defend our Job Opportunities!

From : The Victoria Falls Combined Residents Association".

We would like to applaud those who heard the call and responded, causing a demo today. We have promised ourselves that never again shall we suffer another Gukurahundi in silence. We are aware that the secret employment of workers at Pick N Pay is part of the objectives of the ZANU PF's 1979 Grand Plan and we will continue to vehemently oppose any evil plan against our people.

We are full behind the Victoria Falls residents resolve to protest against Labour importation. The message is clear nothing for us without us. Matabeleland lives matters too. We will continue to defend our space and would like to encourage dialogue and unity of purpose among Mthwakazi Activists both civic and political.

Pick N Pay's tribal and nepotic tendencies must fall.

Meanwhile the matter involving MRP's Cde Welcome Moyo and 9 others is expected to be heard tomorrow at the Tredgold magistrates court after it failed to kick off last week because the courts are poorly equipped to play the so called video evidence which was recorded during last year's MRP protest against Pick N Pay management's tribalism. The party's vice-president and the national youth chair are part of the accused demonstrators.

Vuka Mthwakazi Vuka

Mbonisi Gumbo
MRP Member

Source - Mbonisi Gumbo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sweden donates USD$ 600 000 to Zimbabwe

40 secs ago | 0 Views

Govt releases another RTGS$50m for cyclone response

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Unemployed Zimbabweans in UK living large through online sports betting

1 hr ago | 584 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa at the burial of Dr Tapiwa Mashakada’s father

3 hrs ago | 3518 Views

Uproar over Education Amendment Bill

3 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Grief as more Cylone Idai bodies found in Ngangu

3 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Zanu-PF trucks seen picking up Cyclone Idai donations

4 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two acting presidents in four days

4 hrs ago | 2953 Views

Cde Mohadi, I hope you're listening!

4 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Man guns down wife, brother-in-law

4 hrs ago | 2453 Views

'EU won't ignore Zimbabwe rights abuses'

4 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zimbabwean mobile network operators, Potraz on collision course over pricing

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Anti Zanu-PF figures targeted for Zimbabwe 'political dialogue'

4 hrs ago | 1185 Views

European Union says it won't give up on Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

1 August Killings: 30 accused persons released

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Musona can surpass Peter Ndlovu's scoring record

4 hrs ago | 480 Views

Gokwe North district receives piped water, flush toilets

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Fierce battle for Bulawayo council seat

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mnangagwa, CSOs meeting divides Matabeleland

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Prophet Magaya tax case kicks off

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Govt compensates brutality victim

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa's govt is wary of Chamisa's mass protests

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Looters caught on camera jailed

4 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa set to resume rallies

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zapu's seized properties now officially belong to Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Cyclone Idai victims remain trapped under rocks

5 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Cyclone Idai: Of donations and the bane of sanctions

7 hrs ago | 890 Views

Mawarire calls for closure of SADC borders against SA

7 hrs ago | 8579 Views

Energy Mutodi defends Mnangagwa's expensive trips

8 hrs ago | 1915 Views

'EU insincere on re-engaging Zim'

8 hrs ago | 1756 Views

Latest on Vic. Falls Pick n Pay saga

9 hrs ago | 6977 Views

Violence threatens MDC Congress

10 hrs ago | 3590 Views

Ramaphosa admits corruption-accused Bosasa paid him R2m

10 hrs ago | 2378 Views

Apostle Chiwenga resurfaces...strikes at Mnangagwa again

11 hrs ago | 11931 Views

Full list of Mnangagwa's expensive trips

12 hrs ago | 5934 Views

Zimbabwe's runaway prices good for malayitsha business

12 hrs ago | 4919 Views

'Zimbabwe invented State Capture and SA refined it,' says Tendai Biti

12 hrs ago | 2608 Views

Zimbabwe the way forward

12 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 19973 Views

Zapu fights for seized properties

12 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Poll and riot deaths ruined Mnangagwa efforts

12 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Zanu PF looting of Idai aid evil

12 hrs ago | 2428 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims he has evidence Mnangagwa lost 2018 election

12 hrs ago | 4139 Views

Chivayo seeks consolidation of contract with ZPC

12 hrs ago | 547 Views

Donkey meat hits Bulawayo market

12 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

12 hrs ago | 877 Views

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

12 hrs ago | 146 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

13 hrs ago | 624 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

13 hrs ago | 678 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days