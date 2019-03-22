Pick n Pay and Zanu-PF in same WhatsApp Group

Opinion / Columnist

Yesterday afternoon I received information to the effect that Pick N Pay Victoria Falls will be opening it's doors for business today at the New shopping Mall and we knew that the company had already sidelined the locals and we all needed to take action as Matabeleland people to protect the locals.Hence the circulation of the following message and I quote " Good Day Victoria Falls Residents! We hear Pick and Pay is opening their Shop at the New Mall tomorrow 27 March 2019. We have not seen any adverts for the jobs available and believe they will be employing on the Doorsteps. Can all our Job Seekers be at Pick and Pay Doorsteps by 06h30 am and ensure that no one gets in unless they are interviewed first at the Doorsteps. This is not a March, Demo or protest but it is a proceedure that Pick and Pay wants used. NO ONE will enter that Shop other than The General Manager and his Branch Manager with the assumption that they will be coming to conduct Public Interviews. We all have an obligation to defend our Job Opportunities!From : The Victoria Falls Combined Residents Association".We would like to applaud those who heard the call and responded, causing a demo today. We have promised ourselves that never again shall we suffer another Gukurahundi in silence. We are aware that the secret employment of workers at Pick N Pay is part of the objectives of the ZANU PF's 1979 Grand Plan and we will continue to vehemently oppose any evil plan against our people.We are full behind the Victoria Falls residents resolve to protest against Labour importation. The message is clear nothing for us without us. Matabeleland lives matters too. We will continue to defend our space and would like to encourage dialogue and unity of purpose among Mthwakazi Activists both civic and political.Pick N Pay's tribal and nepotic tendencies must fall.Meanwhile the matter involving MRP's Cde Welcome Moyo and 9 others is expected to be heard tomorrow at the Tredgold magistrates court after it failed to kick off last week because the courts are poorly equipped to play the so called video evidence which was recorded during last year's MRP protest against Pick N Pay management's tribalism. The party's vice-president and the national youth chair are part of the accused demonstrators.Vuka Mthwakazi VukaMbonisi GumboMRP Member