Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

People should stop peddling falsehoods on cyclone donations

1 hr ago | Views
President Mnangagwa, Vice President Chiwenga and cabinet ministers visiting the affected areas hit by Cyclone Idai at Ngangu area in Chimanimani.

Zimbabweans managed to bury their differences and united as one family to assist victims of tropical Cyclone Idai which affected mostly Manicaland province much to the chagrin of the country's detractors.

It is therefore not surprising to hear unfounded allegations of food aid being politicised coming from the country's enemies who relish a divided nation even during calamities such as Cyclone Idai.

The cyclone has so far claimed about 180 lives, hundreds others are missing and thousands have been displaced.

Goods meant to assist victims have been mobilised locally and from friends of Zimbabwe across the globe.

Consignments of goods which include clothes, blankets, food and even household utensils have been mobilised by Zimbabweans across the country and most of them are awaiting delivery to Manicaland.

 Countries such as China, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Tanzania, Botswana and Britain among others, have supported the country with food, blankets, drugs and cash to assist the cyclone victims.

China has also offered to rebuild the infrastructure in Chimanimani which was among the worst affected areas.

The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) has put up a US$500 000 emergency fund for disaster mitigation to assist Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe which are the three countries affected by Cyclone Idai.

Many local companies have also donated foodstuffs, drugs, clothes, blankets and cash to the victims of the cyclone and most of the donations are also awaiting delivery to Manicaland.

Government has said more than 40 000 people affected by the cyclone are in urgent need of food aid hence it is airlifting food to areas that are not accessible by road as it works on opening the roads rendered impassable after the bridges were washed away by the devastating cyclone which in some cases washed away entire villages.

President Mnangagwa accompanied by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Cabinet ministers and other senior Government officials was last week in Manicaland to supervise relief efforts and assess the damage caused by the cyclone.  

It is unfortunate that instead of concentrating on mobilising resources to assist affected fellow Zimbabweans many of whom were left with virtually nothing while many others are yet to find their missing loved ones, we have individuals expending their energies on peddling falsehoods meant to divide the nation at this critical juncture.

These individuals are not happy that Zimbabweans, the corporates and the international community have come together to assist the disaster victims hence these unfounded allegations of food aid being politicised.

The falsehoods must therefore be dismissed with the contempt they deserve and Zimbabweans should instead continue to work as one family as they mobilise resources to mitigate the effects of Cyclone Idai.

Source - chronicle
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora faction wins in Chamisa's Kuwadzana

23 mins ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo, Central Committee convene

24 mins ago | 21 Views

Property damaged in stepson's rampage

24 mins ago | 22 Views

Discipline mustn't be administered through brutality

25 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe soccer fans reject Warriors kit

26 mins ago | 20 Views

'Makandiwa' gold mine kidnappers acquitted

26 mins ago | 15 Views

Don't send pupils home over fees, says govt

28 mins ago | 13 Views

'No maintenance before DNA test'

28 mins ago | 25 Views

Cain Mathema face jail for defying court order

29 mins ago | 17 Views

Battered wife seeks protection

29 mins ago | 21 Views

Bosso ready for new season

31 mins ago | 11 Views

Tytan, Olinda celebrate 1st Anniversary

31 mins ago | 22 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Manicaland business

32 mins ago | 13 Views

Masarira shocked at Zanu-PF regalia criticism

34 mins ago | 26 Views

National Sports Stadium stampede victim laid to rest

35 mins ago | 9 Views

Pupil affair teacher loses Supreme Court appeal

36 mins ago | 11 Views

Kwekwe rolls out prepaid water meters

36 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe govt bonds raise $117m for roads

38 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangawa bans political meddling in aid distribution to Cyclone victims

39 mins ago | 19 Views

Bosso trio cleared

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Moonlighting council drivers suspended

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Congo skipper quits after Zimbabwe defeat

1 hr ago | 46 Views

CAAZ boss denied bail

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter ready to prove her mettle

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Schoolboy 'rapes' two minors

1 hr ago | 43 Views

No bail for cop 'killer' sangoma

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia joint commission on Defence and Security opens

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Red Cross rubbishes reports of cyclone aid politicisation

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Soldier runs amok, 'turns' Hwange bar into a war zone

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwean driver battles for life after fresh SA xenophobic attacks

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimbabwe internet service providers peg services in US$

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Exploit Mnangagwa's openness'

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe downplay human rights violations against 'yellow vests'

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe to dump colonial education system

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Witness in Mugabe son-in-law case develops cold feet

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zim-SA border angers Top South African politician

4 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Fake meeting of the Ndebeles and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 749 Views

Sweden donates USD$ 600 000 to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Pick n Pay and Zanu-PF in same WhatsApp Group

5 hrs ago | 776 Views

Govt releases another RTGS$50m for cyclone response

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

Unemployed Zimbabweans in UK living large through online sports betting

6 hrs ago | 2703 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa at the burial of Dr Tapiwa Mashakada’s father

8 hrs ago | 6105 Views

Uproar over Education Amendment Bill

8 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Grief as more Cylone Idai bodies found in Ngangu

8 hrs ago | 2552 Views

Zanu-PF trucks seen picking up Cyclone Idai donations

9 hrs ago | 2296 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two acting presidents in four days

9 hrs ago | 4214 Views

Cde Mohadi, I hope you're listening!

9 hrs ago | 1934 Views

Man guns down wife, brother-in-law

9 hrs ago | 2949 Views

'EU won't ignore Zimbabwe rights abuses'

9 hrs ago | 499 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days