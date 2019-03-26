People should stop peddling falsehoods on cyclone donations

Opinion / Columnist

President Mnangagwa, Vice President Chiwenga and cabinet ministers visiting the affected areas hit by Cyclone Idai at Ngangu area in Chimanimani.Zimbabweans managed to bury their differences and united as one family to assist victims of tropical Cyclone Idai which affected mostly Manicaland province much to the chagrin of the country's detractors.It is therefore not surprising to hear unfounded allegations of food aid being politicised coming from the country's enemies who relish a divided nation even during calamities such as Cyclone Idai.The cyclone has so far claimed about 180 lives, hundreds others are missing and thousands have been displaced.Goods meant to assist victims have been mobilised locally and from friends of Zimbabwe across the globe.Consignments of goods which include clothes, blankets, food and even household utensils have been mobilised by Zimbabweans across the country and most of them are awaiting delivery to Manicaland.Countries such as China, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Tanzania, Botswana and Britain among others, have supported the country with food, blankets, drugs and cash to assist the cyclone victims.China has also offered to rebuild the infrastructure in Chimanimani which was among the worst affected areas.The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) has put up a US$500 000 emergency fund for disaster mitigation to assist Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe which are the three countries affected by Cyclone Idai.Many local companies have also donated foodstuffs, drugs, clothes, blankets and cash to the victims of the cyclone and most of the donations are also awaiting delivery to Manicaland.Government has said more than 40 000 people affected by the cyclone are in urgent need of food aid hence it is airlifting food to areas that are not accessible by road as it works on opening the roads rendered impassable after the bridges were washed away by the devastating cyclone which in some cases washed away entire villages.President Mnangagwa accompanied by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Cabinet ministers and other senior Government officials was last week in Manicaland to supervise relief efforts and assess the damage caused by the cyclone.It is unfortunate that instead of concentrating on mobilising resources to assist affected fellow Zimbabweans many of whom were left with virtually nothing while many others are yet to find their missing loved ones, we have individuals expending their energies on peddling falsehoods meant to divide the nation at this critical juncture.These individuals are not happy that Zimbabweans, the corporates and the international community have come together to assist the disaster victims hence these unfounded allegations of food aid being politicised.The falsehoods must therefore be dismissed with the contempt they deserve and Zimbabweans should instead continue to work as one family as they mobilise resources to mitigate the effects of Cyclone Idai.