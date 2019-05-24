Zanu-PF and the football connection

Opinion / Columnist

The Zimbabwe senior national team will represent the nation at Africa,s greatest soccer showpiece in Egypt in 2019, which is no mean achievement for the team .The team made it despite numerous challenges, they were not spared from the dire economic situation facing Zimbabwe ,but still they prevailed.Last year Costa Nhomoinesu was stranded at a Harare guest lodge after Zifa reneged to reimburse money for his ticket .This is not an isolated case were Zifa have been found wanting .At one time they had to travel the hard way by bus to Malawi to fulfil an international match and the bus even broke down .The Warriors have made the nation proud.Zanu-PF has joined the fray,the Junta leader announced an 18 member team for the Warriors fundraising and the committee will be led by non other than Munangagwa jnr.It is said to comprise business persons but a deeper look will show it is Zanu-PF people who always want to hijack anything for their selfish purposes.The last time it was the clown Chinotimba out of nowhere leading supporters to the Afcon were the Warriors had qualified.How come these people are never near the stadium when the Warriors need financial assistance only to come now and be part of something they know nothing about .I bet my last bondnote those 18 committee members will go to Egypt together with their spouses and access the hard sought foreign currency as they have a penchant for shopping in foreign lands .People who were part of the Warriors will be elbowed out as it becomes a Zanu-PF thing .This is what the nation has become ,a Zanu-PF project which yields nothing but grabs everything their greedy eyes take them to.Leave football to football people and stick to politics .