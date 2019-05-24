A candle blown off from Chinehasha Village in Chiweshe

Opinion / Columnist

When my brother's wife passed on, the Salvation Army Church were there in their 'combat regalia' singing and dancing 'celebrating her life'. Unmistakable among the 'hosho/shakers' players was Mrs Mungwariri.The Church gave my brother's wife a heroine's send off. A year down the line my mother a (Retired Home League Secretary) in The Salvation Army was 'promoted to Glory' and again the Church in their immaculate religious battle outfits came to mourn with us with much singing and dancing 'mother' must have smiled in her flight to Heaven.'Very there and very with us' to bid my mother farewell was Mr Mungwariri and his wife dutifully in their ' S. S. lapelled uniforms. Now sad news from Chinehasha Village is that Mrs Mungwariri has passed on, another candle light taken away from our peaceful and united community under the exemplary leadership and wise counsel of Mr Mungwariri who happens to be the Village Head.My heartfelt condolences go to all people of Chinehasha and Chirimugaha villages, we share your loss and are with you in mourning and grief during this unenviable time.My condolences also go to The Salvation Army, the church leadership and all the 'soldiers' for the loss of one of their gallant fighters. Its my great wish to 'dance and sing' in that combat gear one day fighting the good war.Mrs Mungwariri was a humble woman. May her soul rest in peace.Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.