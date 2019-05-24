Mthwakazi National Party pay tribute to Dr Dumiso Dabengwa!

Opinion / Columnist

Dr Dumuso Dabengwa, the Zipra intelligence supremo. The worthy and courageous Black Russian. The militant of the great revolution. The one who gave his life for the freedom of our people.Crushing down imperialism and colonialism was the duty you assigned yourself to. You were prepared to pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of the armed struggle against white colonial regime. You chose duty and the struggle against blind submission. Your magnificence a hundred times will be exalted, and glorified will be your unique contribution in liberating Zimbabwe.Incarcerated alongside with the late military general Lookout Khalisabantu Vumindaba Masuku on trumped-up charges of treason by Mugabe, Mnangagwa and cronies. The Zimbabwe regime master planned this conspiracy to make the Mthwakazi nation talentless and crippled, by killing her people in most heinous way possible through Gukurahundi. For love of country you accepted pain, torture and isolation. Those who attempted to humiliate you only succeeded in glorifying you. Your enemies shall forever harvest shame.Your name is scribed in the story of Africa's quest for freedom. Indeed, time can neither soil your work nor tarnish your great and proud image. Your courage, resilience and determination shall forever be our inspiring guidance in the struggle to liberate Mthwakazi nation. Your spirit of heroism shall forever strengthen our souls so that the weakening instinct of self-preservation, which may besets us in our struggle, shall not blind us of our duty to set Mthwakazi free.Oh! Beloved son of our People. You will never be forgotten. Lala ngokuthula qhawe lama qhawe!We Carry On!Vuka Mthwakazi SizweMthwakazi National PartyEmail: mthwakazimnp@gmail.com