Zimbabwe EFF CIC's profile

1) Who is Innocent Ndibali?Innocent Ndibali is proud Zimbabwean, a Commander-In-Chief of Economic Freedom Fighters (Zimbabwe Chapter: EFF-Zim), business man in both Zimbabwe and UK, a Registered Social Worker in the UK with a Masters Degree in International Social Work and community Development from the University of London.I also hold a BA Social work degree from Manchester Metropolitan. I am an experienced professional working with vulnerable adults – the underprivileged in society, the down-trodden, the poor and those suffering from different disabilities.My professional role is to empower poor and vulnerable people to be more independent – advocating for them to fight social injustice, fight economic inequality etc. On a personal level, l was born into a war, grew up in a war zone – my parents were liberation war fighters based in Zambia during our liberation struggle in the 1970s. I am a husband and a father.2)Tell us about your party ZeffLet us recall that each generation has its struggles. Ours as young people it's for economic freedom and emancipation.We stand with and for all young people of all genders and working together with our liberators from colonialism and elders, but our struggle is steered by young people.EFF is a political party of the people by the people. We have a carefully thought out philosophy and ideology offering a mass movement of radical democrats who seek a radical transformation of the lives of the people of Zimbabwe through engaging in strategic policies designed to fix the economy by economically empowering our people as a prerequisite to any change.We have laid down sound policies on land ownership, reviving the economy, rebuilding our healthcare infrastructure among other key areas of economic transformation. Other parties focus on more of the same old politics of personality cults and rhetoric, use and condoning violence for political ends, turning a blind eye to corruption and using the poor to get into political power, EFF works with the ordinary and the poor to demand change and to transforms lives for many and not for only the few.We stand for 1. Radical Change for many and not for the few, Radical Change for the better and not for the worst, Radical Change for more and not for less , Free Education to all under the age of 16 years, Free health care at the point of delivery for all, Free Wi-Fi in all Universities, colleges and all major Central business districts, Radical Devolution Programme and one family, one farm policy and land expropriation without compensation is never to be reversed and majority of land must be owned by Zimbabweans.10. Nationalisation of primary industries: mining, chemical industries, along with infrastructural enterprises(energy, transport, and communications). In the history of Zimbabwe, we are a political party formed by the young, ordinary and poor people of Zimbabwe.We are a political party seeking to transform the lives of all Zimbabweans of all political creed, regardless of race, colour, sexual orientation or tribal identity. We are fighters for all.3) Your party seems to be modelled around Malema's EFF, tell us about that?Who has been your inspiration?I have answered part of this question in my earlier statement however for the sake of clarity; it is common knowledge that we draw some inspiration from our fellow fighters of economic freedom in RSA, the EFF under the inspirational leader the Commander in Chief Julius Malema.Having said that I also draw inspiration from the great sons and daughters of this continent who fought for political independence of our continent- although there is a long way to go on that, I believe the economic freedom has never been attained and for this reason it is a generation duty for me and others to fight for economic freedom in our lifetime.4) Why then has your party not taken a radical approach like EFFRadical approach is to take a fearless stand against multiple farm owners like the former president RG Mugabe and many others, , radical approach is to say we are destitute and beggars in our own country. Radical approach is asking Zimbabweans to join us in the fight to save ourselves from poor governance, from corruption, from unemployment, from brutality perpetrated by those who are supposed to guarantee our safety and freedom. Radical approach is to say this is not right, this is not life and that together we can change this situation together we can liberate ourselves from this situation. This is a rich country with God given natural resources but those resources are for the few from the many. Radical approach is to tand up and fight for economic freedom , stand up and fight for our own liberation, stand up to demand an end to corruption and end to poor governance. Radical approach is to save that child who is in desperate need for food , that child who is desperate for life saving medicine , that child who is desperate to learn how to read and write , that child who dreams of being a doctor or pilot , that child who dreams of starting a business , we are fighting for that mother who faces the tragedy of dying while giving birth because our health care has collapse , we are fighting for that mother who feels daily humiliation and pain for not being able to feed her children , radical approach is to think of young people with no jobs , with no hope for the future , they have dreams yet we see their dreams being crushed daily by the brutality of the state.Zim EFF is radical , EFF is a roadmap and weapon to economic liberation, we can do it together, you may wonder and say to yourself that this is a pipe dream and a joke , I tell you if we build this radical organisation together today , tomorrow will be different, yes we need to increase our numbers , increase the pressure and increase the chance for change . Look at our brothers and sisters in South Africa, EFF they are influencing change in that country . We can do it here , we can do for ourselves, and we are in this for our conviction, our values , our political philosophy and for our dignity . Heroes are fighters , Fighters are Zim EFF, Zim EFF is the people ! We are fighting for economic freedom . With economic freedom comes jobs , with radical economic freedom comes good health care , with economic freedom comes good education, with economic freedom comes the rule of law , with economic freedom comes dignity , with economic freedom comes happiness and prosperity.5) You are president of a political party that is in Zimbabwe, yet you are based in the United Kingdom, how do u manageI have and I am living through the experience of seeing the painful suffering of my fellow Zimbabweans who on a daily basis struggle to make ends meet. I see everyday men and women, children and the elderly, able-bodied and the disabled toiling through the indignity of poverty, experiencing poor healthcare, skyrocketing unemployment, lack of opportunities to advance theirs and their children's lives.It pains me to see young people's dreams being shattered because they cannot afford to go to university or get a rewarding job, it pains me to see that businesses are forced to seize trade because the country has no currency of its on and has no viable economic policy which provides certainty to investors.I see a country which has no respect for private property rights. I am a witness of the greatest organised theft of national resources by those in powerful government positions. I have seen the violation of people's human rights resulting in the unspeakable violation of the dignity of our people.I have seen the erosion of our education system which fast moving towards to the Stone Age era in certain communities around the country. Because I have a conscience and courage to stand up and fight for the restoration of the dignity of our people, I am here today as a politician inspired by the lived experience of man-made tragedy which has condemned our people to poverty and lack of self- worthiness.I am inspired by the desire to fight for change, to fight for economic freedom in our life time. I come into politics as a new face with new ideas, as a visionary politician with a clear vision for the betterment of our people's lives, as a son of a great nation of Zimbabwe whose time to arise is here and now. We live in a connected world leading a political organisation based anywhere is not impossible.Why have you not joined the mainstream parties?I work collaboratively and co-operatively with other progressive democrats who genuinely seek to transform the lives of our people. Co-existence and multi-party democracy helps in fronting a better society.That is why I also came with another platform for betterment of our country. However our focus is on radical transformation of the economy because we believe that the economic transformation is the lifeblood to the survival of our nation and the restoration of dignity of our people.I believe that fighting for a just and good cause is worthy of staying principled to what you believe in. I do not seek political expediency or popularity at the expense of political principles, political ideology or stated objectives hence I remain a radical fighter for economic freedom in our lifetime.Zim voters are 80% in rural areas?We also have a good number of people in our strong-hold Binga, which is a rural constituency. This makes us part of the rule constituency you are mentioning.But I have problems with the accuracy of this statistics; anyway we are engaged with the communities across the length and breadth of our country.We do not hold huge rallies and promises heaven on earth, we talk to the real people in their homes, village beer gardens, we talk to goat and cattle herders, to women fetching firewood in the village neighbourhood and soon we will rule out a unique programme to reach out our people in the rural areas , because these people in the rural areas need to be empowered and I believe the nation is empowered when ordinary people are empowered.6) Some may say you cannot be a good leader, since you are not in touch with daily issues affecting Zimbabweans, whats your takeI have had the privilege to live and work in Zimbabwe in the past, I have had a privilege to live and work in the UK – I am a professional working in the social care sector in the UK and I am a businessman both in Zimbabwe and UK, the good leadership skills and practicalities of government are not solely judged on the basis of past experience of working in a government position in Zimbabwe, or where one is based, it is about having the right vision, the right policies and having the right political courage and will to implement radical transformation.I believe I have all these attributes and I am self propelled inspired by the desire to see change of economic freedom in our lifetime.We have heard many administrators within our government who have failed to live up to expectations despite being seen as in touch with daily issues affecting Zimbabweans,. It might be a challenge of their manifestoes or personalities as such likewise I am offering myself to be given a chance to help develop and further democratise our country.I thank the roles and efforts of our founding fathers who liberated us from colonisation and also the forces of Democracy which were led by the late Morgan Tsvangirai, but it is time the button is passed on to a generation so we enhance and fulfil their efforts.If you are to look at our party we offer a different vision of change which other parties do not offer. My vision and focus is on radical economic transformation of the economy.This could be done by addressing and revamping our infrastructure, carrying out a national auditing of sovereign wealth, radically fighting corruption, rebuilding our healthcare system and restoration of the dignity of our people.I bring real change. Others talk about change for the sake of it yet they have been there for many years and have never implemented changes to anything to better the lives our people.I represent new change, I offer new direction and I offer radical economic transformation in our lifetime. Look at our candidate in Cowdray Park Polite Ncube who represents economic freedom and the new politics not only for Zimbabwe but the continent.Polite Ncube is the best candidate for ward 28 Cowdray Park and will make an excellent councillor for the people of Cowdray Park in particular and Bulawayo in general .That she is a very hardworking and confident fighter. That she will fight for the people of Cowdray Park - for cleaner water , street lighting , for well resourced schools , for rubbish collection, road resurfacing , well equipped and resourced clinics , road safety for our children, cleaner parks and play centres for children and young people , affordable household rates by BCC , and fight for the development of Bulawayo . That she will bring change in town hall - radical change with EFF fighting spirit . That It's not going to be business as usual for the corrupt , lazy and clueless councillors from the old political parties . Fighters, this is not time for egos, it's time to start a people's revolution and it can start in Cowdray Park. For meaningful radical change people must be convinced to vote for Zim EFF.7 You were last year arrested in Zimbabwe after conducting a press conference, how has that changed your political career?This experience actually hardened my resolve and I emerged even stronger. They can try to kill or arrest me but they will never kill my ideas. I am not afraid because this is not about me but about the country and the future of the black nation.8 In the July 30 election you were part of the Joice Mujuru led coalition, are you still part of the coalition, tell us moreNo the coalition was specifically for the 2018 election., therefore we are not part of any election related coalition with any party.9) Why is it that you didn't contest for any position in the last electionThe Central Command Team (CCT) through its wisdom took a resolution for Zim EFF not to field any candidates but support those seconded my our PRC partners.10) Why have you as Zeff decided to contest the Cowdray Park council by election,We are contesting as Zim EFF because we are confident of winning.We are the only credible party with a different vision of change which other parties do not offer. Our vision and focus is on radical economic transformation of the economy. Look at our brothers and sisters in South Africa, EFF they are influencing change in that country . Zim EFF can do it here , we can do this for ourselves. Together we can change this situation together we can liberate ourselves from this situation. Doing nothing is surrendering our dignity , doing nothing is supporting the current status quo and the current regime , doing nothing is an act of self harm to ourselves.11) I see your party has been busy on the ground campaigning do you stand any chance in the presence of MDC Alliance and Zanu-PFWe are fighting for economic freedom . With economic freedom comes jobs , with economic freedom comes good health care , with economic freedom comes good education, with economic freedom comes the rule of law , with economic freedom comes dignity , with economic freedom comes happiness and prosperity. Both MDC Alliance and Zanu-PF are old, tired with no future. Voting for either is like Doing nothing, surrendering your dignity ,supporting the current status quo and the current regime. It is corrupt MDC Alliance councillors turning upside down the lives of ordinary citizens who are surviving as street vendors. MDC Alliance Council authorities mainly in Bulawayo and Harare have run down these places and make it a challenge for vendors to survive and this is worrying as this corruption scourges continue unattended to. Most councillors here in Bulawayo always solicits for bribes to allow vendors to operate on streets in Bulawayo, this must end. Those who stand for the truth will know what I am talking about and vote for us, vote for Polite Ncube to build a strong society and get rid of the corrupt and "sexual" demanding councillors including Cowdray Park.12) I understand you are part of the on going national dialogue called by Mnangagwa, is the dialogue without MDC meaningful, whats your takeElections were held in 2018. The dialogue is the consequence of 2018 elections.It is in the context that we are engaged in these discussions under the auspices of the PRC. However we maintain our independent voice which reflect our political philosophy and policies. We believe that in the absence of any other alternative to reform or improve the political environment and lives of our people, dialogue is a credible option. It is better to talk to each other than fight each other. Zimbabwe is for us all who live in it. It is therefore incumbent upon us as political leaders to work toward resolving our differences and improving our people's lives.Nelson Chamisa is a very important leader in our country. His participation in the dialogue would have made a significant impact towards resolving the issues of legitimacy and finding practical solution and practical problems facing our people. Zimbabwe is at crossroads. We are a country in crisis both politically and economically. This is the time that leaders should set aside their political differences and work toward resolving the country's problems. It is unfortunate that NC is not part of the dialogue to find solutions. He has spelt out his objections of not being part of the dialogue. We in Zim EFF are part of the dialogue and we want to be part of finding lasting solutions. We cannot solve problems or find solutions if we do not talk to each other.13) Whats your take about Mnangagwa's leadership style as compared to that of MugabeI don't see any major differences between the two. Mugabe was president Mnangagwa's mentor. ED was schooled by RG Mugabe and he graduated in poor governance, violence against citizens, anti reform, rigging of elections, lack of empathy and general selfishness. On balance they are as bad leaders as each other.14) Do you think Mnangagwa has a capacity to revive this economy, considering how suddenly the cost of living has shot upWe have no faith in Zanu. Only a figure head was removed the policies remain unchanged. This is not as much about ED but Zanu . Poor governance will continue, poor implementation, poor policy coordination, poor accountability, This party is old and tired. Look at the top leadership, its either their old or very sick. How can they run a country if they cannot manager a disaster such as cyclone Idai. It a very cruel and uncaring government.15) Your last wordsEFF is a growing organisation that stand for the people and with the people. We are fighting for economic emancipation in our lifetime. These are not buzz words by power hungry politicians, these are issues affecting our people. We stand for the people, we are with the people and we are those people that are disposed, who are victims of corruption, the unemployed, the sick, the young, the old, the disabled and the economically disadvantaged. The other political parties have failed our people but have succeeded in enriching a few among their political elite. As Zim EFF we are for many not a few. As the CIC of Zim EFF I am determined to organise and arrange the ground forces-the ground forces are our fighter and our people. We need to organise our people to take our country back from the corrupt and the criminal element who have capture our political and economic systems. We will focus our energy on the economy, fighting poverty, exposing corrupt officials, repossession of farms from those with multiple farms. We believe land must be given to the poor, the farm workers, domestic workers, security guards, vendors, the unemployed, women. Why would the powerful and connect have multiple farms while we have so many landless people. This is why we say Political freedom without Economic Freedom is meaningless.