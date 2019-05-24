Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Dr Dabengwa an undisputed war of liberation hero

by Njabulo
24 May 2019 at 14:31hrs | Views
Although Dr Dabengwa's (as rumoured) wish was not to be buried at the heroes acre, the heroes acre would be angry as he is an undisputed liberation hero who deserves 1000% to be buried there.

If he gets buried there, the history of the liberation struggle will be complete as he is part of the jig-saw puzzle for it. Without him there, there will be a missing section of the war of liberation puzzle.

The ZANU PF politiburo needs to override or derogate  some of the clauses  in their document which disqualify former liberation fighters from being buried at the heroes acre just because they were no longer with the ruling party.

That clause needs to be removed in order to allow all deserving war heroes to be buried in their rightful place.

Even Mugabe must be buried there because he was involved. The purpose must be that all who fought in the war of liberation should be buried there without considering their current political affiliation.What must be considered is the period before independence not post-independence period.

The war of liberation ended in 1979 and during that time Dr Dabengwa never betrayed the cause of the struggle.

After independence there was no more struggle for liberation.Needless to mention that in modern world everyone is entitled  to belong to a political party of their choice.

So,the fact that he was no longer with the ruling unity party is insignificant or immaterial in determining his heroes status.

He is an undisputed hero and deserves to be buried there. It is true that Mugabe did wrong by unleashing the Gukurahundi against some innocent citizens of Zimbabwe,but we should give it a thought when it comes to the issue of the essence of the heroes acre. It must not be about a tainted post-war liberation patriotism  or behaviour, but rather about the participation in the war. And during that time that person remained patriotic to the cause of the struggle.

Please do not misconstrue my debate on this issue to mean that Mugabe was justified for the Gukurahundi massacres .

My reasoning is based on the roles played by those who participated in the war of liberation and they did not betray the cause of the struggle during that period.

So, in my view, heroes status must not be determined using post war of independence behaviour. If that was the case, then Dr Tsvangirai must have been buried there, for he too according to his followers, he is a hero. For example, he joined hands with the ruling party when Zimbabwe was in a critical economic condition(became Prime Minister)So, in my view, the focus must be on the war of liberation period only.

Njabulo.libertyatliberty at gmail dot com.


Source - Njabulo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

53 mins ago | 440 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

55 mins ago | 356 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

57 mins ago | 264 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

58 mins ago | 60 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

1 hr ago | 978 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

2 hrs ago | 3884 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 887 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

3 hrs ago | 567 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

3 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

3 hrs ago | 730 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

3 hrs ago | 732 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

3 hrs ago | 685 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

3 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

3 hrs ago | 565 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

3 hrs ago | 581 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

3 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 617 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

3 hrs ago | 392 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

3 hrs ago | 475 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

3 hrs ago | 788 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

11 hrs ago | 11502 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

11 hrs ago | 5026 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10279 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9791 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

16 hrs ago | 21475 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

18 hrs ago | 6556 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

18 hrs ago | 4203 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

18 hrs ago | 6163 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8940 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

20 hrs ago | 4431 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

20 hrs ago | 476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days