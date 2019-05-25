'My politics is about masses living decent lives' says Gutu - they don't, proof it is about selling-out

Opinion / Columnist

"I can never, ever be happy when the majority of Zimbabweans continue to live in penury and deprivation. My politics is all about ensuring that ordinary people in the village and townships live a decent life with access to health and educational facilities," you say.The trouble with you Obert Gutu is you assume every Zimbabwean is as naive and gullible as your MDC supporters who have followed you lot like sheep to the slaughter. The MDC wildebeest herd has never held you to account on any matter, they believe anything you say no questions asked. Well, not every Zimbabwean out there is as stupid, naive and gullible as the MDC supporter.The tragic reality is that the country's health and education facilities have all but collapse and millions of ordinary Zimbabweans today live is abject poverty. We all know that the root cause of the country's economic and political mess in 39 years of corrupt and tyrannical Zanu-PF rule. First Mugabe and now Mnangagwa and the Zanu-PF thugs have rigged elections to stay in power all these years.The country had many, many golden opportunities to end the Zanu-PF corrupt and tyrannical rule and the best of these chances fell to you, Mr Obert Gutu, and your fellow MDC leaders. The people of Zimbabwe risked life and limb to elect you into office on the promise you will bring about democratic changes, as your party name implied. You had the golden opportunities to do just that during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. You failed to get even one democratic reform implemented. Not one!Robert Mugabe bribed you lot with the trappings of high office, ministerial limos, generous salaries and allowances, a $4 million Highlands mansion for Tsvangirai, etc. You, Mr Gutu, was deputy minister of Justice and had your fair share of the gravy train spoils. With your snouts in the feeding trough, you all forgot about the reforms.Ever since the 2013 elections in which Zanu-PF blatantly rigged and so many MDC leaders lost their gravy train seats including yourself, Mr Gutu, you have once again presented yourself as one who care about the welfare of the masses, in the hope many of them will not remember that you sold-out and all you want is win a seat on the gravy train."My politics is all about ensuring that ordinary people live a decent life!" Well there are millions out there who do not live a decent life and all because you and your fellow MDC leaders sold-out! Your politics is about deceit and selling-out the nation for thirty pieces of silver!