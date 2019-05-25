Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

We want real meat-pies not soya-chunks

25 May 2019 at 16:14hrs | Views
The story and 'evolutionary' progress of the Zimbabwean meat-pie is stomach churning and disappoing. Updating technology and latest recipes have failed to bring back the 'lick and bite' on our beloved meat-pies that used to be a great treat for everyone.

In the early 90s a coin would buy two very meaty pies of which some naughty bachelors would open, take the juicy chunks of beef and add tomatoes to make a sizzling stew. A pie and a soft drink was all what one needed for lunch unlike today's pies which are hollow with a little stain at the corner for 'meat'.

The pies now flake badly and one would be lucky not to get a black tongue from the very hot 'soup-pie'.

Come soy-chunks ooh my God, some cafeteria food points sell puffed pies at jaw-dropping prices only to get soya chunks in soup. Experts say the chunks are very healthy but please spare us the culinary charade, these are not meat pies.

One guy near my place is now called 'Chunk-Norris' on account of munching a whole chunk-pie during lunch daily. If one does not mind the quality the price of the pies will draw your attention to the 'value for money' consciousness. The damn pies are very expensive but with no meat, may be a small cube for beef.

We want real meat-pies, and as their name depicts, with real meat in 'meaty quantum'.

Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Thomas Murisa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

39 mins ago | 271 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

41 mins ago | 222 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

43 mins ago | 170 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

45 mins ago | 35 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

47 mins ago | 647 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

2 hrs ago | 3376 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 814 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 512 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 699 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 707 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 655 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 530 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 545 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 584 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 989 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

3 hrs ago | 751 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

11 hrs ago | 11425 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

11 hrs ago | 5008 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10237 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9736 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

16 hrs ago | 21356 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6507 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4196 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

18 hrs ago | 6132 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8909 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4423 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

20 hrs ago | 476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days