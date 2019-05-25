We want real meat-pies not soya-chunks

Opinion / Columnist

The story and 'evolutionary' progress of the Zimbabwean meat-pie is stomach churning and disappoing. Updating technology and latest recipes have failed to bring back the 'lick and bite' on our beloved meat-pies that used to be a great treat for everyone.In the early 90s a coin would buy two very meaty pies of which some naughty bachelors would open, take the juicy chunks of beef and add tomatoes to make a sizzling stew. A pie and a soft drink was all what one needed for lunch unlike today's pies which are hollow with a little stain at the corner for 'meat'.The pies now flake badly and one would be lucky not to get a black tongue from the very hot 'soup-pie'.Come soy-chunks ooh my God, some cafeteria food points sell puffed pies at jaw-dropping prices only to get soya chunks in soup. Experts say the chunks are very healthy but please spare us the culinary charade, these are not meat pies.One guy near my place is now called 'Chunk-Norris' on account of munching a whole chunk-pie during lunch daily. If one does not mind the quality the price of the pies will draw your attention to the 'value for money' consciousness. The damn pies are very expensive but with no meat, may be a small cube for beef.We want real meat-pies, and as their name depicts, with real meat in 'meaty quantum'.Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.