Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Statement by the NANGO on Africa Day

by NANGO
25 May 2019 at 16:49hrs | Views
The National Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (NANGO), the umbrella body of NGOs operating in Zimbabwe joins the continent in celebrating Africa Day.

Africa made history on the 25th of May 1963 by establishing the Organisation of African Union (OAU), which was later, in 2002, renamed the African Union. The coming together of African countries was historic in many ways as it provided a continental platform to achieve greater unity, cohesion and solidarity between the African countries and African nations, defend the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of its Member States and accelerate the political and social-economic integration of the continent. Thus, as we commemorate Africa Day we are indeed celebrating African unity.

NANGO recognizes the numerous instruments that have been developed by the continent in a bid to address economic, political, social, trade and governance issues. Of note are the Agenda 2063, Agenda 2030, Comprehensive African Agricultural Development Programme (CAADP), Programme for Infrastructural Development in Africa (PIDA), African Mining Vision (AMV), Science Technology Innovation Strategy for Africa (STISA), Boosting Intra African Trade (BIAT), Accelerated Industrial Development for Africa (AIDA) amongst other agreements and action plans. These are critical in addressing extreme poverty, inequalities, disease and conflict in the continent. We therefore, wish to echo the voices of the marginalised and disenfranchised communities across Africa on the need to work together towards the Africa We Want. Africa that has improvement in the standards of living, inclusive and sustained economies; increased levels of regional and continental integration; a population of empowered women and youth and a society in which children are cared for and protected; societies that are peaceful, demonstrate good democratic values and practice good governance principles and which preserve and enhance Africa’s cultural identity. On behalf of civil society, NANGO encourages effective implementation of these policies and alignment to regional legal frameworks that are aimed at attaining sustainable development in Africa.

We note that Africa continues to experience extreme poverty, high inequalities, human rights abuses, rapid urbanisation, food insecurity, violent conflict, health threats, increased vulnerability to natural disasters, high corruption, poor policy implementation, political fragmentation, gender inequality, acute illicit financial outflows, huge debt overhang and many other economic, social, environmental and governance ills. As we celebrate Africa Day, we also take cognizant of these challenges that ravage our societies resulting in socially, economically, politically and environmentally dysfunctional societies. The unity that was demonstrated by our founding fathers, which set the foundation of the AU and inclusivity are still as important today as they were back then. We encourage our governments to accelerate implementation of the continental instruments, which are critical in transforming our continent into the Africa We Want.

Africa is heavily endowed and blessed with key natural and human resources that are key in contributing towards inclusive and sustainable development where all segments of society realize their social, economic, political rights in a progressive manner. We continue to call for more inclusive democratic processes that ensure that ‘No One is Left Behind’ by including women, youths, children, persons with disabilities, indigenes, elderly, amongst other disenfranchised groups.

As civil society organisations we are concerned about heavy police and military presence, stifling legal frameworks targeting civic organisations, politicization of public offices, media polarization as well as lack of trust between governments and civ society organisations. These factors contribute significantly to shrinkage of civic space across Africa. The continent should ensure that there is a conducive civil society operating environment and strengthened synergies between government and civil society as the two stakeholders are key in driving development in Africa.

Africa is our home and no other do we have so let us superintend it well for the current and future generations.

NANGO is the officially recognised coordinating body of NGOs operating in Zimbabwe. It is a non-partisan, non-profit making organisation and non-denominational coordinating body of NGOs in Zimbabwe. It is mandated by its membership to coordinate the activities of NGOs, represent the NGO sector and strengthen the voice of NGOs in Zimbabwe.

Source - NANGO
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

38 mins ago | 266 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

40 mins ago | 212 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

42 mins ago | 164 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

43 mins ago | 33 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

46 mins ago | 613 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

2 hrs ago | 3332 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 811 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 506 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 696 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 706 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 653 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 523 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 544 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 580 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 980 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

3 hrs ago | 450 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

3 hrs ago | 749 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

11 hrs ago | 11417 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

11 hrs ago | 5007 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10231 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9728 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

16 hrs ago | 21350 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6504 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4194 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

18 hrs ago | 6130 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8907 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4423 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

20 hrs ago | 476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days