Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans mourn Dabengwa

Opinion / Columnist

It was with a deep sense of sadness and loss that the leadership and members of Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) received the devastating news that comrade Dumiso Dabengwa passed on at the age of 79 years, in Nairobi on the 22nd of May in Narobi.Comrade Dabengwa was the current President of the Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU), and the former ZPRA Chief of Intelligence. In was in the latter capacity that blood ties of revolutionary solidarity were forged between comrade Dabengwa and Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK).It is a historical fact that there was a very strong revolutionary alliance between the African National Congress (ANC) and ZAPU that lasts up to today, and in the forging of that alliance under the leadership of comrade OR Tambo and comrade Joshua Nkomo, the liberation armies of MK and ZPRA joined forces on the ground to fight the racist and colonial regimes of colonial Rhodesia and apartheid South Africa.Comrade Dabengwa, being a true son of the soil of Africa, and a soldier's Commander who was the happiest among his fellow rank-and-file soldiers, in combat on the ground forged an unbeatable revolutionary unity between the liberation soldiers ZPRA and MK. As commitment as he was to the full liberation of Zimbabwe, this people's soldier and Commander was similarly committed to securing the liberation of the people of South Africa. He was a committed Pan Africanist and true internationalist.What we, as ex-combatants of MK, who became battle hardened fighters together with our fellow soldiers in ZPRA remember with strong revolutionary fondness, is that comrade Dabengwa was not an armchiair revolutionary. He lived out his unwavering commitment on the battle field among his fellow liberation fighters, and lead from the front. We will never forget, and will always honour, his huge and invaluable contribution in the Wankie and Sipolilo campaigns, which ZPRA jointly undertook with the Luthuli Detachment of MK.There is much to be learnt from the strong principled life that comrade Dabengwa lived, even during the most challenging of times he always remained discilined and never betrayed his revolutionary commitment to unity and democratic centralise. Comrade Dabengwa never created parallel structures, and even under severe provocation never allowed political wounds inflicted on him as an individual person, to influence his understanding of the bigger revolutionary picture, and his commitment to principled unity. Nor was he ever tempted to sell out his people for the crumbs that fall of the table of WhiteMonopoly Capital (WMC). In short: comrade Dabengwa was in the very core of his being a revolutionary, who remained resolute in his revolutionary commitment to the full liberation of his people. He was never confused, and was always very clear who the enemy was/is, and no matter the difficulties, pressures and temptations never sold out.There is much that many of us, especially those among us who are sometimes far too ready to settle for compromises and make common cause with our former enemies at the very cost of the lives and hopes of our people, can learn from the example of the life of this great and principled people's Commander.It is a heart-warming indication of the continuing strong revolutionary blood ties that were forged in the very heat of battle, that the leadership of MKMVA received a formal letter from the leadership of ZAPU informing us of the passing on of comrade Dabengwa. The letter contained the following invitation: "In recognition of the common liberation struggle legacy where he [comrade Dabengwa] shared trenches with most of our comrades during the liberation struggle, we are hopeful that MKMVA may send a delegation to his memorial and burial...". The leadership of MKMVA will most certainly send a high powered delegation.We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Dabengwa family, all his fellow liberation fighters and comrades and friends, and to the whole nation of Zimbabwe on their huge loss of a true revolutionary who dedicated his whole life to the liberation of his people.As MKMVA, together with ZPRA, lower our revolutionary banners in recognition and honor of a great liberation soldier, we simultaneously pick up his fallen spear and rededicate ourselves to uncompromisingly and tirelessly continue the struggle for the full liberation of our people.May comrade Dumiso Dabengwa's revolutionary soul rest in peace.HAMBA KAHLE DEAR COMMANDER!Issued on behalf of the President of MKMVA, comrade Kebby Maphatsoe, by Carl Niehaus, NEC Member of MKMVA and National SpokespersonFor further information contact Carl on: 082 796 2626