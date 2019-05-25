Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe heroes and heroines conferment process explained

25 May 2019 at 21:40hrs | Views
THE presser is a sequel to inquiries on the critical matter of heroes and heroines conferment by the ruling Zanu-PF and matters inherently connected to that important phenomenon.

The declaration and the subsequent interment of the gallant and illustrious heroes of this great nation at the sacred shine of the National Heroes' Acre has generated debate which has unfortunately led some to deliberately misconstrue the criteria which is followed on conferring that esteemed honour casting aspersions on the criteria credibility with the futile objective of perpetuating and giving credence to the discredited and tired anti Zanu-PF crusade which has long lost steam and is indeed on its death bed.

Apparently declaration of provincial heroes or heroines has never been an issue.

Heroes and heroines lying in eternal rest at the national shrine embody the country's heroic legacy during the liberation struggle and the post independence era.

There are a special breed of patriots whose interoperate love for the nation and its people is unparalleled. These heroes and heroines cut across the nation's political social and economic fabric. It is indeed their acts of supreme commission in serving the nation which persuade the ruling party and the politburo in its special sittings or via telephonic round robin to confirm and ratify their reserved status.

It is critical to note that all these processes which are spearheaded by the secretary for administration of the party, upon receipt of request from provincial leadership of such status, are undertaken after clearance has been given by the head of state and Government and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe defence forces his Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The outcome of such consultations is based on the dictates of the majority whose views carry the day. Hence in the determination of the status of heroes and heroines, it is the views of the majority of politburo members where at its sitting or in telephonic interaction which holds sway and vice versa.

Furthermore, heroes and heroines in Zimbabwe have always been derived from all spheres of life reflective of the rich diversity which endows us as a nation.

Examples of these larger than life characters which come into our minds are Father Zimbabwe the late Dr Joshua Nkomo, the late general Josiah Magama Tongogara, the recently departed liberator and unifier Cde Cephas Velaphi Ncube just to mention but a few.

It is hard for us to fail to notice the crop of national heroes who were specialists in the post independence era in other endeavours which catapulted the nation into new horizons of prosperity, names such as the inimitable heroic figures like Gary Magadzire, Professor Phineas Makhurane, Oliver Mtukudzi among other noticeables.

It is also fundamental for all of us to realise that this lofty status of being a hero/heroine for the motherland has always been conferred to those who have consistently and persistently served the nation despite the odds. Exhibition of bravery, unselfishness and valour in the pursuit of national interest being at the core of one's exploits.

Lastly in line with the already pervasive tenets of democratic governance whose cardinal virtues are transparency and accountability which the party, Zanu-PF through the Second Republic and its deployed cadres in Government upholds curriculum vitae of leaders on the multifaceted categories will be vigorously compiled, verified and indeed kept in safe custody to avoid shortcomings in the selection and conferment of hero/heroine status.

Such an approach which is proactive will always ensure that decisions are based on facts as cadres who have been given or shall be conferred with that status are not necessarily in the public domain but are men and women of valour who have sacrificed life and limb for this great nation.

As alluded to above, some who are or will be interred at the sacred shine would have done exceedingly well for this nation in their various fields of endeavour as encapsulated by this press statement.

-Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo is the Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity

Source - chronicle
