Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Regularise Epworth settlement

26 May 2019 at 18:29hrs | Views
If Epworth settlement on the outskirts of Harare is not regularised, it may spawn instability and civil disobedience in Harare and beyond. Whilst the area is home to many people of valour, it is also a hide out for some undesirables and miscreants.

The place has no proper known authority running it, its for everyone and everyone is for it. Government must act fast on affairs of Epworth starting from who stays where and doing what? Vice of child prostitution has gripped the area with budding girls going out at the witching hour to play adult games.

Most criminal court cases of unauthorised entry, rape, murder and robbery end up with quite a number confessing they come from Epworth. There are also very good people in Epworth but because the place called home by many urbanites is not regularised, uncouth characters have embedded themselves with the innocent.

Epworth is also a political hotbed and most disturbances of a political nature start from there. To be warned is to be forearmed, Epworth is now a national security issue that needs immediate attention.

Most residents are accountable to no one and in return no one is accountable to them. Who is the local authority for Epworth and who is selling the residential stands there? How about the roads and water supply? Epworth has become a den of heeeeeh, them. Keep watching.

Gabarinocheka. Overspill.

Source - Gabarinocheka
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

1 min ago | 0 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

48 mins ago | 1519 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 447 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 1182 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

1 hr ago | 909 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

1 hr ago | 316 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

1 hr ago | 846 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 892 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 576 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 596 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 515 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 427 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 700 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

2 hrs ago | 664 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

10 hrs ago | 11129 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

10 hrs ago | 4906 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 10017 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

13 hrs ago | 9574 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

15 hrs ago | 20967 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6381 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4162 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

17 hrs ago | 6048 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

18 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

18 hrs ago | 8834 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4398 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 471 Views

8 die in mine explosion

19 hrs ago | 2019 Views

What physical exercises are adequate for kids?

19 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zanu-PF panics over Dabengwa refusal to be buried at Heroes Acre

19 hrs ago | 10566 Views

Join Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide Memorial Day on 29th June 2019

19 hrs ago | 804 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days