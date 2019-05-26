Regularise Epworth settlement

Opinion / Columnist

If Epworth settlement on the outskirts of Harare is not regularised, it may spawn instability and civil disobedience in Harare and beyond. Whilst the area is home to many people of valour, it is also a hide out for some undesirables and miscreants.The place has no proper known authority running it, its for everyone and everyone is for it. Government must act fast on affairs of Epworth starting from who stays where and doing what? Vice of child prostitution has gripped the area with budding girls going out at the witching hour to play adult games.Most criminal court cases of unauthorised entry, rape, murder and robbery end up with quite a number confessing they come from Epworth. There are also very good people in Epworth but because the place called home by many urbanites is not regularised, uncouth characters have embedded themselves with the innocent.Epworth is also a political hotbed and most disturbances of a political nature start from there. To be warned is to be forearmed, Epworth is now a national security issue that needs immediate attention.Most residents are accountable to no one and in return no one is accountable to them. Who is the local authority for Epworth and who is selling the residential stands there? How about the roads and water supply? Epworth has become a den of heeeeeh, them. Keep watching.Gabarinocheka. Overspill.