1893 MHRRM condolence message to Dabengwa family and Nation

It is with deepest and most profound sadness that the 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement (1893 MHRRM) has learnt of the passing of our great and illustrious liberator and freedom fighter, one of the greatest commanders of the mighty Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA), the military wing of Zimbabwe African People's Union (Zapu) who was the head of its National Intelligence Security Organization, Dumiso Dabengwa, affectionately known as the "Black Russian".Our Movement sends its deepest, most profound and enormous condolences to the Dumiso Dabengwa family, the Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation, his former military cdes in ZIPRA and uMkhonto WeSizwe and the people of Matebeleland. This is our deepest, most profound and enormous loss as a people. We are deeply shaken. A great revolutionary has been lost.We however celebrate the extraordinary life of this illustrious, remarkable and steadfast soldier, liberator, politician and extraordinary human rights revolutionary that lived among us and carried himself with dignity despite having horrible and unimaginable scars on his back due to ill-treatment by his enemies pre and post-independence of Zimbabwe. His wrongful ill-treatment and detention together with Lookout Khalisabantu Masuku, in the early 80s, after having fought hard to give birth to an independent Zimbabwe, remains one of the most distasteful episodes in the history of that country. Like him, we will never forget!It must be unequivocally stated that there are few people who are going to have such profound and enormous impact on our generation and generations to come like Dumiso Dabengwa and his colleagues in the mould of Joshua Nkomo, Akim Ndlovu, Nikitha Mangena, Lookout Khalisabantu Masuku, Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo, Johannes "Joe" Modise, Chris Hani (all late) and Jacob Gadleyihlekisa Mhlanganyelwa Msholozi Nxamalala Zuma, former head of uMkhonto Wesizwe Intelligence, the military wing of South Africa's African National Congress (ANC).Dumiso Dabengwa's history is remarkably rich and inspirational and a role model for fighting for people's human rights, peace and progress until the end. The Movement remembers engaging him to come to the United Kingdom last year for the Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide and him being extremely kin and raring to come to the UK, only to be frustrated by the UK embassy in Harare that delayed with issuing of visas for him and Moses Mzila Ndlovu until the event was postponed to November 2018 causing a disruption to the event and plans of the Movement. He was to confide to the Secretary for Information and Publicity of the Movement that he had been followed to the UK Embassy in Harare and cornered when submitting his visa papers and asked about his intention to travel to the UK on the Gukurahundi issue and whether it was true that he had been invited by the Movement and St Andrews University. He quietly stated to us over the phone in a joking manner, "Ngibatshelile ukuthi yes I have been invited to the UK to share and compare notes on the issue of Gukurahundi. Lina lilecala madoda". At the same time he was concerned about the whole issue of delay in visa issuance and felt the delay had more to it than met the eye.Dumiso Dabengwa leaves us with a solid foundation to build on our fight for the Restoration of the Human Rights of our people and for the restoration of the rights of all those whose human rights are trampled upon endlessly. He leaves a revolutionary legacy that will stand the test of time and a legacy that speaks to us of the deepest need to continue and persist in our pursuit for the Restoration of Our Human Rights.Uyesabeka DD, ulale kahle Qhawe lethu! We are forever grateful for all your great revolutionary work!