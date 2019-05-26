Zanu-PF must back off

Opinion / Columnist

We are at the residence of the late Dr Dumiso Dabengwa's house. The official position is that the body of the late national and international hero was left in SA because of lack of space in the cargo. His body is now expected to come tomorrow and uMthwakazi is expected to come in numbers as we did today.But information obtained here is that ZANU PF is trying to highjack the proceedings and silence ZAPU which is evil and satanic to say the list.I personal overheard ZANU PF members who have been brought here in buses saying that "ngavayimbe ava ve ZAPU asi chituna tatora, chinhu ndechedu ichi". Literally declaring that ZAPU can sing and make noise but they have no power or authority they even say ZAPU is poor so they should shut up and allow the government to take over. Asifuni Bumbulu la.Dr Dabengwa's wishes must be respected we stand with the Dabengwa family, Zipra and ZAPU if Dr Dabengwa wanted to identify with ZANU he could have simple rejoined it. Respect our Comander. Just like white settler government ,Zanu pf is so cunning and oppresive even to our customs and norms. We are against any attempts to silence ZAPU in times we stand with our Cdes in ZAPU.Cde Mbonisi Solomon GumboIs a member of MRP writing in his personal capacity.