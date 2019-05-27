Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

Opinion / Columnist

This serves as an update on the developments as we continue celebrating the life of our departed leader and father, President Dumiso Dabengwa. We have finally received his body in Bulawayo after technical glitches we experienced yesterday. We thank all for their patience and continued support.We anticipate to lay our greatest hero to rest on Saturday 1 June 2019 eManxeleni in Ntabazinduna, about thirty (30) kilometres from Bulawayo. We welcome everyone's continued support as we all celebrate the life of the finest citizen to ever come out of Southern Africa, a friend to all and a father to the orphaned.ZAPU appreciates all who have come to comfort us and the Dabengwa family. Everyone's continued presence is still welcome. We are appreciative of the fact that Cde DD, as he is affectionately known, was a man of the people and as such, we are alive to the fact that his influence goes far beyond ZAPU and Zimbabwe.We however would like to advise our friends who will be coming to mourn with us to respect Cde DD and everything that he stood for. President Dabengwa was ZAPU in blood, thought and in deeds. Throughout his life he was a principled cadre of the ZAPU ideology and teachings. In as much as we welcome all Zimbabweans at the celebration of our father, we will appreciate it if only ZAPU regalia will be conspicuous at his funeral and burial.We believe the ideology and beliefs that he stood for are appealing to all who are celebrating his life today and we sincerely are hopeful that this request will be taken seriously in respect of our father and the ideology he so believed in and stood by in truth till the end.Issued By Zimbabwe African People's UnionIphithule kaMaphosaSecretary for Information and Publicityijekwane@gmail.com