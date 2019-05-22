Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

1 hr ago | Views
THE opposition Movement for Democratic Change concluded its congress in Gweru yesterday with the election of office bearers, among them president Mr Nelson Chamisa, vice presidents Professor Welshman Ncube, Mr Tendai Biti and Ms Lynette Karenyi-Kore; secretary general Mr Charlton Hwende, Treasurer Mr David Coltart, chairperson Ms Tabitha Khumalo and Vice chairperson Mr Job Sikhala.  

The elections for the top posts were marred by allegations of vote buying, intimidation and ballot stuffing with delegates casting their ballots in the dead of the night on Sunday.

The congress was also held against the backdrop of a High Court ruling which nullified Mr Chamisa's claim to the presidency while giving a lifeline to former VP Ms Thokozani Khupe who was declared the only legitimate claimant to the throne left by the late Mr Morgan Tsvangirai.  

A last minute appeal to the Supreme Court against the High Court judgment cleared the path for the congress and Mr Chamisa's election as party leader for the next five years.

While he managed to consolidate his grip on power and railroad the election of some of his sycophantic supporters like Mr Hwende, Mr Sikhala and Mr Biti, Mr Chamisa emerges from Gweru with a sharply divided party following the defeats of heavyweights such as Mr Morgan Komichi who lost the race for one of the VP posts, Mr Douglas Mwonzora who was beaten in the SG race and Engineer Elias Mudzuri who lost his VP position.  

There is a growing fear that the MDC has been hijacked by the elite and intellectual class, negating the founding principles of the party which are steeped in the trade union movement.

The dramatic return of Prodigal Sons — Prof Ncube and Mr Biti - to the top echelons of the party will invite resentment from the likes of Mr Komichi who have been in the trenches with Mr Tsvangirai and stuck with him when the party split twice - in 2005 over senatorial elections and in 2013 when Mr Biti and some senior figures broke away.  

The MDC is therefore headed for stormy waters as it battles to stay relevant in a political environment in which the ruling Zanu-PF party is recording remarkable successes on the economic front and general governance of the country.

With donor money slowly drying up and discontent building up on the back of unfulfilled promises, Mr Chamisa will have his work cut out for him as he battles to steady the ship and placate disgruntled colleagues who lost their positions at congress.  

Concern will also rise following the elevation of Mr Biti — considered a loose cannon and motor mouth. His abrasive and confrontational style of politics will certainly taint the MDC presidency and put the party on a collision course with authorities.

Already, Mr Chamisa has courted the ire of Government by declaring that the MDC will unleash violence in the next few days.  With advisors such as Mr Biti, the youthful opposition leader might take the MDC down a path of violence and mayhem.

Of course that would be suicidal as Government has said it will not hesitate to take lawful measures, both pre-emptive and remedial, to ensure peace, law and order prevail countrywide.  

In the wake of opposition-led demonstrations on August 1 last year and between 14-16 January this year, Zimbabwe can ill-afford another round of chaos, mayhem and anarchy.

The toll on the country's economy and infrastructure was too great while the loss life and property was unprecedented, totally senseless and unacceptable.  It would therefore be regrettable if Mr Chamisa goes ahead with plans to call for nationwide protests at a time when the Government is working hard to fix the economy.

In that regard, we implore the new MDC leadership elected at its Gweru congress to put the interests of the country first and assume the role of a responsible opposition party which prioritises the welfare of Zimbabweans ahead of narrow, selfish goals.

We hope the older and mature heads in the MDC Top Six such as Prof Ncube and Mr Coltart will prevail on their youthful comrades to desist from a path of confrontation and join the ongoing national dialogue initiated by President Mnangagwa.  

Opposition parties are there to keep governing parties on their toes by proffering alternative policies which further the interests of the nation. The MDC can play that role effectively provided it refocuses its lens from seeking to usurp power through illegal means and train them on the national interest.

Now more than ever, Zimbabwe needs unity of purpose among its citizenry so that it confronts its multi-faceted challenges head on without hindrances.  Violent protests and demonstrations scare away investors and attract unnecessary negative publicity which taints the image of the country.

The MDC should argue vociferously for better legislation and policies in Parliament where it is ably represented instead of wasting time on futile adventures such as protests.

Source - chronicle
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

VP Chiwenga now in Dubai

5 mins ago | 13 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

23 mins ago | 65 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

26 mins ago | 151 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

34 mins ago | 195 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

36 mins ago | 93 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

37 mins ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

52 mins ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

53 mins ago | 488 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

53 mins ago | 331 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

54 mins ago | 376 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

54 mins ago | 305 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

55 mins ago | 638 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

56 mins ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

57 mins ago | 193 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

57 mins ago | 76 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

58 mins ago | 112 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

58 mins ago | 227 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

59 mins ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

60 mins ago | 87 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

1 hr ago | 188 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

1 hr ago | 65 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

1 hr ago | 289 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

1 hr ago | 102 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

1 hr ago | 228 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

1 hr ago | 232 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

1 hr ago | 522 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

9 hrs ago | 10670 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

9 hrs ago | 4745 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 9667 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

13 hrs ago | 9303 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

15 hrs ago | 20444 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

16 hrs ago | 6250 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

16 hrs ago | 4113 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

16 hrs ago | 5922 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

18 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

18 hrs ago | 8677 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

18 hrs ago | 4356 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

18 hrs ago | 465 Views

8 die in mine explosion

18 hrs ago | 1987 Views

What physical exercises are adequate for kids?

18 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zanu-PF panics over Dabengwa refusal to be buried at Heroes Acre

18 hrs ago | 10390 Views

Join Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide Memorial Day on 29th June 2019

18 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mzilikazi II condolence message to the Dabengwa family

18 hrs ago | 736 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days