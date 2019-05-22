No political bullying during bereavement

Opinion / Columnist

Some shameless Zanu-PF supporters in their regalia invaded the food serving points, not bothering to observe the queue on Sunday at the home of Zapu's departed President Dumiso Dabengwa.They even went to the pots probably wanting to serve themselves.Meanwhile the Zapu leadership received some "talk" from the CIO over allegations that Zanu-PF supporters were "insulted" on Saturday evening by a Zapu official who gave an example of Lucifer, the liar in his speech. Apparently the speaker did not mention any names. The Zapu Acting President has thus issued a statement urging Zapu members and those who give speeches to desist from "insulting mourners."Whereas those who wanted to eat can be described as just some desperately hungry individuals that may not even be members of the party, but those who felt a heavy political punch by Zapu and then rushed to the CIOs claiming that they had been insulted manifest the true nature of political intimidation by Zanu-PF members at all levels. The state security apparatus is made to politically protect party members from other politicians. Is this not an abuse of the of this security institution by some very unpopular politicians who now represent their self-aggrandizement?To members of Zapu, this is a threat by the CIO to muzzle speakers. Zapu knows exactly what these guys do and that is why we have been calling on the progressive forces to knock sense onto the ZanuPF rulers. There are ever increasing denials of human rights for Zimbabweans. Just a political speech of an opposing politician, to them, that warrants a strong warning from the state secret service.The whole confusion emanates from the misconception by ZanuPF supporters who believe that once Government declares someone a national hero then their party provincial structures take over. The Government declared Dr Dabengwa a National Hero and not a Zanu-PF supporter. Thus wearing a Zanu-PF regalia at a Zapu funeral and behave in a bully manner is nothing but a provocation. And the Government did the most logical thing. These Zanu-PF supporters do not realize that this gesture is nation building. As politicians we will differ, debate and argue but the government is for everyone.Dr Dabengwa got support from the Ministry and the President because he deserved it as a Freedom Fighter and as a former government minister. Political debates do not end. As Zapu, we still believe that our President did not get what he really deserved. The repatriation of his body would have been better organised.Mugabe's wife received a far better treatment because a plane was hired for her while our gallant fighter perished at a foreign airport still waiting for a connecting flight. Had he received the same attention like Grace Mugabe, he would not have died stranded desperately and painfully in Nairobi. He would have been flown home many days before his final breath. As Zapu, we feel he was abandoned, hence some of the very emotionally charged expressions.The comrade who used the example of Lucifer is an ex-combatant who also loyally served in our National Army for years. He has faced frustration and humiliation by being distorted persistently, rejected, marginalised and denied the basic right to choose his political direction. This is the plight of many of us in Zapu that the late Cde. Dumiso Dabengwa led.