Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa should learn from other opposition leaders in the region

5 hrs ago | Views
Nelson Chamisa has a great deal to learn from opposition leaders in other parts of the world including South Africa, if the claim he made during the MDC Congress held in Gweru, that MDC is the largest opposition political party in Africa is to hold.

Sadly Chamisa never learns nor cease to amaze people with his antics. His utterances at the recently held MDC Congress inciting his followers to engage in acts that seek to remove a democratically elected government are akin to rebel leaders.

Elsewhere in the world opposition parties and their leaders, play a critical role in providing an oversight role on the ruling party so that the party in power is held accountable to the people they lead. Opposition leaders, such as those in South Africa, understand that they all serve the people and its the reason why they support the country's President in his effort to better the lives of the people. These leaders value the importance of the people and empathise with their plight and needs.

These opposition leaders support every effort to improve the economies of their countries, without seeking to glorify themselves. Instead of relentlessly spending their energies on political scorecard, they proffer solutions and alternatives to the challenges that bedevil their countries. They, in the process of providing solutions, hold the government to account to the people.

Unlike these progressive opposition leaders in South Africa and some parts of the world, Nelson Chamisa and his party do the very opposite of what opposition politics is all about. Literally they behave and act like a rebel movement, thereby posing a security threat to the peace loving people of Zimbabwe.

For this reason, Chamisa should quickly learn from other opposition leaders from the region and continent. A leader who claims to lead the largest opposition party on the continent should understand that people's interests and lives come first. The people's well-being should come first at all times.

It is startling that a leader calls for violent strikes and demonstrations which destroy the infrastructure that the people you claim to love want for posterity.

Furthermore, a leader who loves his people does not call for illegal sanctions, in the hope that people will vote for him when they are hungry or dead. A true leader understands the tenets of democratic processes and moves away from the election mode once elections are over and focus on supporting the incumbent in moving the country forward. His own Komichi and Bvondo, showed what should be done when you lose elections, 'even though there are concerns and you thought you deserved to win,' said Komichi. Move on and support others and call for help in healing.

Nelson Chamisa should learn quickly and understand that people will not vote for him on the basis of promises. Now that he is the MDC President of MDC he should prove that he is capable of what to deliver. His record in Kuwadzana as a Member of Parliament is clear testimony that Nelson Chamisa is a fantasy man.

Like what the DA, IFP and EFF are doing in some parts of South Africa, supporting the development efforts of the country, Nelson Chamisa and MDC should emulate them and support the development efforts in Zimbabwe. Their readiness to run a country can only be assessed on projects accomplished which benefited the people not demonstrations and strikes. David Coltart the new Treasurer General was very apt when he said there is not organisationally that shows that MDC is ready to lead.

In conclusion, Nelson Chamisa must be reminded that rebel movements do not succeed anywhere in the world. He should be warned to guard MDC from degenerating into a rebel outfit by recklessly calling for anarchy in Zimbabwe. Anywhere in the world were rebel movements have existed it has been the general populace that have suffered and we do not want to see that happening in Zimbabwe.

Source - Kennedy Mapesa Mandaza
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Magaya heals a man who walked like a baboon

1 hr ago | 411 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa to throw lavish dinner for Tanzania's Magufuli

2 hrs ago | 801 Views

Chasi goes after rogue fuel sector players

3 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Dabengwa family launches condolence message book

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zera refutes fuel price increase reports

3 hrs ago | 656 Views

Matebeleland hit by a serious shortage of teachers

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Warriors send off

3 hrs ago | 441 Views

Parliament snubs Dabengwa

3 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Chamisa should learn from other opposition leaders in the region

4 hrs ago | 640 Views

Gospel music taken to another level

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

NANGO irked by continued shrinkage of civic space in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Resolutions of the MDC 5th National Congress

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Cabinet warns fuel retailers over price increase

5 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Chiwenga's Only Roadmap to Economic Recovery?

5 hrs ago | 3830 Views

Gospel music taken to another level

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes to oust Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Zapu, Dabengwa family block Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Fuel prices go up again?

6 hrs ago | 1707 Views

Latest on Mnangagwa's house arrest story

7 hrs ago | 18278 Views

Nelson Chamisa descends on Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 4753 Views

Mnangagwa told to release all political prisoners

9 hrs ago | 3470 Views

WATCH: Soldiers carry Dabengwa's coffin with ZAPU flag

9 hrs ago | 3947 Views

Hubby bashed by 'wife's lover'

9 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Videos for MP's sex saga presented to court

9 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Bulawayo postpones celebrations to honour Dabengwa

9 hrs ago | 771 Views

Mugabe stalls trial

9 hrs ago | 604 Views

Bury heroes at National Shrine- surviving ZAPU members told

10 hrs ago | 4644 Views

Thomas Mapfumo, Winky D to headline Zimfest Live in August

10 hrs ago | 307 Views

Lumumba says Mthuli Ncube won't fix the economy

10 hrs ago | 2910 Views

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

12 hrs ago | 2187 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

12 hrs ago | 1343 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

12 hrs ago | 2269 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

12 hrs ago | 196 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 4956 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

13 hrs ago | 12661 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 9220 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

13 hrs ago | 3150 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

13 hrs ago | 786 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

13 hrs ago | 2109 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

13 hrs ago | 776 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

13 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

13 hrs ago | 991 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

13 hrs ago | 970 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

13 hrs ago | 987 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

13 hrs ago | 3051 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

13 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

13 hrs ago | 863 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

13 hrs ago | 309 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days