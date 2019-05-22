Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Gospel music taken to another level

3 hrs ago | Views
Gospel music artist Pastor David Kapofu is currently working on an album in the studio called Worship Album set to be released in August 2019.

Born on the 2nd of April 1980 and the 6th in a Christian family of Rev S V. Kapofu in Zvimba District, Pastor David Kapofu attended education in the same District and attained a Degree in Theological studies. Pastor David Kapofu's voice is not new to greater Christian family also including ZTV, Internet, Zimbabwe radio stations, YouTube and AFM church congregation as well as many social media platform.

His unmistakable voice at the A.F.M Church National and international gatherings has uplifted thousands if not millions when it was time to praise and worship.

"Worshipping is what I was born to do and whenever I worship I do it as if it is my last day on earth," he said.

Pastor David Kapofu narrated his story and this is what he said.

"I am a married man blessed with four children with only one wife Mrs Violet Kapofu. I am also a full-time Pastor at A.F.M Grace Fountain in Chitungwiza having spent years at Chihota A.F.M Spirit and Life Assembly in Chitungwiza East Province under now President of A.F.M in Zimbabwe Rev A.D Madawo, I started singing way back when I was still at school where I participated in school drama clubs but I could feel that music was in me during all these years and that I was very much into worship and hymnal songs".

"For many years I have been working with a lot of groups learning and preparing myself as a lead or backing vocalist while I was planning to come up with a project under my name."

My Christian life has been well uplifted during my time with the late Evangelist P.D Chiweshe at A.F.M Mount Carmel Assembly.

I was part of A.F.M national praise and worship team at his assembly and I also joined  Mt Carmel Choral group which was Rev A.D Madawo during his time as Overseer and Rev P.D Chiweshe's best singing group he moved with during crusades and invitations and I was one of the lead vocalists in that group under the leadership of Mr Tinashe Muchemwa who is currently my music manager and also my video producer.

My name and face surfaced on a track Mamurambirei Jesu on album True Worship by Mt Carmel Choral group which hit the airwaves both radio and TV stations.

I am currently working on my worship album with Exceptional records whose producer Tinashe Mutandwa and I can boldly promise that it is an album full of grace. God has given us the grace to work on a worship album and we are praying for each and every individual to get their prayers answered upon listing and worshipping with us.

By the grace of God in future, I hope to build up a worship choir and invite fellow musicians to partner with me because I believe gospel music is not a game that we do  competition but it is a ministry that needs prayer, dedication and teamwork."

One of the tracks that is promising is titled Tsime Rehupenyu https://youtube/CkljEU3BtKM it will also be on the album and that particular track is currently being distributed through all social media channels and its preparing way for the whole album.

"We hope to get maximum support from you," said Pastor David Kapofu.

Contacts

Facebook - Leonard Koni
Twitter  -  @Leokoni
WhatsApp - +27616868508
Email - konileonard606@gmail.com

Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Magaya heals a man who walked like a baboon

33 mins ago | 85 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa to throw lavish dinner for Tanzania's Magufuli

1 hr ago | 418 Views

Chasi goes after rogue fuel sector players

2 hrs ago | 628 Views

Dabengwa family launches condolence message book

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zera refutes fuel price increase reports

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

Matebeleland hit by a serious shortage of teachers

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Warriors send off

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Parliament snubs Dabengwa

2 hrs ago | 992 Views

Chamisa should learn from other opposition leaders in the region

3 hrs ago | 553 Views

NANGO irked by continued shrinkage of civic space in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Resolutions of the MDC 5th National Congress

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Cabinet warns fuel retailers over price increase

4 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Chamisa should learn from other opposition leaders in the region

4 hrs ago | 548 Views

Chiwenga's Only Roadmap to Economic Recovery?

4 hrs ago | 3218 Views

Gospel music taken to another level

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes to oust Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Zapu, Dabengwa family block Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Fuel prices go up again?

6 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Latest on Mnangagwa's house arrest story

6 hrs ago | 15683 Views

Nelson Chamisa descends on Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 4633 Views

Mnangagwa told to release all political prisoners

8 hrs ago | 3327 Views

WATCH: Soldiers carry Dabengwa's coffin with ZAPU flag

8 hrs ago | 3814 Views

Hubby bashed by 'wife's lover'

9 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Videos for MP's sex saga presented to court

9 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Bulawayo postpones celebrations to honour Dabengwa

9 hrs ago | 751 Views

Mugabe stalls trial

9 hrs ago | 603 Views

Bury heroes at National Shrine- surviving ZAPU members told

9 hrs ago | 4481 Views

Thomas Mapfumo, Winky D to headline Zimfest Live in August

9 hrs ago | 296 Views

Lumumba says Mthuli Ncube won't fix the economy

10 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

11 hrs ago | 2174 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

11 hrs ago | 1334 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

11 hrs ago | 2177 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

11 hrs ago | 188 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 4878 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

12 hrs ago | 12296 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

12 hrs ago | 8860 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

12 hrs ago | 3033 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

12 hrs ago | 785 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

12 hrs ago | 2099 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

13 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

13 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

13 hrs ago | 986 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

13 hrs ago | 968 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

13 hrs ago | 985 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

13 hrs ago | 2995 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

13 hrs ago | 523 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

13 hrs ago | 856 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

13 hrs ago | 302 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days