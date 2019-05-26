Nhlanhla Ndiweni the Chief culprit

Opinion / Columnist

Controversial and attention seeking Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Felix Ndiweni of Ntabazinduna's call for violence and support for sanction callers and elements of regime change is not only surprising but not expected from a traditional leader who is supposed to lead by example.Chief Ndiweni has become popular for being the chief government critic like the opposition elements, going against their constitutional mandate.Zimbabwe adopted a new Constitution in 2013 (Constitution of Zimbabwe) which, among other things recognises the role of the institution of traditional leadership which operates alongside modern state structures. Although their roles and responsibilities are clearly spelt out, the Chief's conduct is becoming short of an exemplary leader.The Chief's conduct is highly becoming a cause for concern, raising constitutional questions. His continued attack on government and his alignment with the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has brought renewed criticism of Chief's relevance in a modern-day society anchored on democratic values.Traditional leaders deliver various government responsibilities in some parts of Zimbabwe where the State has limited presence. Zimbabwe's 67 per cent of the population resides in rural (communal) areas where the institution of traditional leadership, rather than modern state structures, is the immediate form of government hence the need for them to exhibit maturity and lead in shaping morals of the people they lead.Recently the controversial chief hogged the limelight in Gweru for the wrong reasons after he publicly incited violence and implored people to reject the recently launched Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD).President Mnangagwa is on record reaching out to various political parties to engage in dialogue to map the way forward for the country, calling upon political parties to put the county's interests ahead of their political parties' interests. For the Chief to therefore incite people to reject the dialogue route is uncalled for.Delivering his speech at the MDC-Alliance National Congress Chief Ndiweni left many shocked after stating that Zimbabwe will never rise."Let me tell you that dialogue between political parties is not necessary because Zimbabwe will never rise. I encourage you to reject leaders when you feel what they are doing is wrong. We need a dialogue that is led by a third person who is independent. This dialogue we are seeing today is nonsense," he said.MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa promised to honoured Chief Ndiweni saying once in power, he will make him king."I would like to honour Chief Ndiweni for accepting our invite. Actually he is a king, not a chief, and once I get into power, I will install him as the king," said Chamisa.Ironically, on Friday President Mnangagwa at a pass out ceremony in Zimbabwe Military Academy, called upon all political parties to maintain peace and not incite violence. Last year in August, MDC-Alliance which Chief Ndiweni is supporting, was fingered in post-elections violence that rocked the country resulting in six people dying.Early this year, MDC Alliance with its shadowy affiliates masterminded a shutdown, which resulted in 78 police officers getting injured while one died. MDC youths also engaged in violence which includes barricading roads, burning cars, burning shops and looted goods worth millions of dollars.Secretary for information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana once said Chief Ndiweni's utterances were inhuman and against our culture adding that his sentiments are deplorable, parochial and ignorant coming from a traditional leader.Chief Ndiweni should concentrate on spearheading development in his area of jurisdiction and not embracing poverty and using it as a political tool against the people of Zimbabwe who are already suffering because of sanctions.The chief has always been an MDC sympathiser even when he was lying claiming that he is fighting for the Ntabazinduna mountain calling for more sanctions on the country. What a shame. But from his words at the congress everyone now knows it was never about the mountain but a political agenda.