Muzamhindo pushes for National Dialogue Forum

6 hrs ago
Abstract

The document considers the potential for National Dialogue Forum to create substantial development outcomes to go beyond immediate political, economic and development settlements. Using insights from various National Dialogue processes, the conditions, dynamics and potential barriers to those outcomes are explored. The document also describes entry points and strategies for external developments actors to contribute to attainment of substantial outcomes in transition processes that include national dialogues.

Contemporary studies, case studies of previous arrangements will be used to establish a national consensus on all parties. It will be a practical guidance on process design to address national issues, systematic reflection on key issues, policy recommendations including external supporting actors. National Dialogue Forum brings together insights and expertise from diversity. It seeks to present systematic reflections and offer practical advice. Moving beyond simplistic approaches, there will be an overview on national matters drawing from expertise and practices of scholars and practitioners. National Dialogue Forum is an establishment which is non-partisan and inclusiveness. We believe Zimbabwe's problems are not economic, but political. We have a political question which remain answered. The idea is to bring all parties together to find a lasting solution on Zimbabwe's problems currently prevailing in the country. There will be a handbook which will give an oversight analytical framework to serve as a practice tool for those engaged in the implementation process. Political parties will be required to appoint negotiators on behalf of their respective political institutions. This will be a broader concept.

Previous National Dialogues have often taken place in the context place in the context of political upheavals that were caused by socio-economic grievances , issues such as lack of economic opportunities, unemployment, corruption, political tensions, unequal distribution of wealth and resources, there is thus an obvious link between the context in which natural dialogues operate and questions of human development.   

Key facts about National Dialogue Forum

Facilitation and implementation of key reforms

(i)    Managing transitional processes
(ii)    Institutional reforms
(iii)    Economic recovery plan
(iv)    National Development plan
(v)    Proper Dialogue establishment
(vi)    Constitutional reforms
(vii)    Tolerance
(viii)    Judicial independence
(ix)    Civility in Politics and electoral reforms
(x)    Peace and reconciliation process

Objectives

1.    Bring peace and stability amongst all political and economic players
2.    Political reforms
3.    Economic reforms
4.    Institutional reforms
5.    Broader democratic concept
6.    Re-engagement with the international community
7.    Electoral reforms

Target groups
1.    Political leadership across divide
2.    Civic leaders
3.    Academics
4.    Business community
5.    Traditional leadership
6.    Parliamentarians
7.    Policy makers
8.    Students
9.    Development partners
10.    Labour bodies


Development partners in the National Dialogue Forum

Through a range of functions that are explored in more depth, development partners, practitioners, international organisations and diplomatic community are key to creat conducive environment and providing expertise, logistical and financial support. The key challenge is to calibrate external engagement in an effective, sustainable and conflict-sensitive manner that does not compromise natural ownership.

Political Reforms

We have a political question which remain unanswered which revolves around the issue of legitimacy and disputed polls following the 30 July, 2018 polls. National Dialogue Forum will build a consensus to address the fundamental political questions to build a national consensus by addressing toxic areas.

Economic Reforms
Economic reforms comprises of policies , initiatives directed to achieve improvements in economic efficiency , either by eliminating or reducing distortions in individual sectors of the economy by reforming economy wide policies with economic efficiency , rather than other goals such as equity and employment growth. Economic reforms usually refer to de-regulation, or at times to reduction in the size of Government, to remove distortions caused by regulations or the presence of Government.

National Peace building

Our country has gone through rough patches in more than three decades, Gukurahundi, Murambatsvina, Chaotic farm invasions, 2008 violent elections, July 30, 2018 shootings, and there is need for national peace building facility to promote truth, peace and reconciliation process, to deal with emotional and social dimensions to address the basic fundamentals of human development.

Institutional Reforms

Institutional reforms targeting the public sector, civil service, wage bill, competency and overhaul of the whole system and ensuring the smooth running of Governance and leadership.

National Development plan
There must be a proper national development plan in place which addresses inconsistencies on policy matters, investment laws, property rights, human rights issues, short term economic recovery plans, appraisals, monitoring and evaluation of national projects, achievement of economic gains, economic targets and projections, financial discipline.



Electoral Reforms

Electoral reform is change in electoral systems to improve how public desires are expressed in electoral results that include voting system, vote counting procedures, eligibility to vote, delimitation exercise, ballot design and voting equipment, scruitneering candidates, political parties, monitoring and observing, safety of voters and election workers, measures against vote buying, bribery, coercion, conflict of interest, voter education, turnout and apathy.

Key issues which National Dialogue Forum must deal with:

-    Transitional mechanism must be put in place
-    Policy clarity
-    Foreign Policy
-    Removing Deputy Ministers
-    Removing Senate
-    Electoral reforms
-    Security reforms
-    Downsizing the Parliament. Reducing the number of Mps to 150
-    Re-engagement must be inclusive and broader concept
-    Cut the size of the cabinet to 15 ministers
-    Merge ministries
-    Streaming the number of advisors to 8 only
-    National projects must be disclosed to the public
-    Liberalizing the economy and any other economic deals
-    Tolerance and divergence of views
-    Media reforms
-    Privatization of state companies
-    Shut down State companies which are draining the fiscus
-    Cutting the number of foreign missions and maintain the key economic ones
-    Inclusive cabinet
-    Clear Agriculture Policy
-    Clear mining Policy
-    Debt plan
-    Infrastructure Development Policy
-    Turning Zimbabwe into a commercial brand
-    IMF Staff monitoring program
-    Currency issue.
-    Macro and micro stability program

Way forward

-    Develop a template for the National Dialogue Forum
-    Guidelines for the NDF
-    Developing a handbook
-    Facilitation team
-    Each political establishment to come up with negotiating teams
-    Participatory principle
-    Delegates and representation
-    Amendment of the National Dialogue Forum Bill
-    Budget
-    Development partners
-    Neutrality. Avoiding hostile venues and environment
-    Fairness in the process

Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo is an Academic, Policy Advisor and leading consultant in Project Management, He is studying Doctor of Philosophy in Development studies at Women's University of Africa, He Holds a BA from Solusi University, MA from University of Lusaka, Zambia and Post qualification in Project Management from University of Zimbabwe and he can be contacted at tinamuzala@gmail.com


Source - Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo
